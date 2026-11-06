IMD Weather Forecast November 6, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Southern States, Check State-Wise Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across parts of southern India on Friday, November 6, 2026. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Kerala are among the regions likely to receive isolated heavy showers. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in some areas. While southern states are expected to experience rainfall, Delhi-NCR and much of northwest, central and western India are likely to remain largely dry. Here is the state-wise IMD weather forecast for November 6 and the coming days. IMD Weather Forecast Today Region / Area Forecast / Weather Condition Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala & Mahe Heavy rainfall Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal Widespread rainfall on November 7–8 Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Tamil Nadu Thunderstorms Affected Areas Gusty winds around 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph Northeast India Rainfall activity likely to increase from November 8 Delhi-NCR Mainly dry weather Western Himalayan Region Fresh western disturbance may bring rain from November 10

Which States Will Receive Heavy Rain Today? The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in several southern states and Union Territories on November 6. State or Region Weather Forecast Forecast Date Tamil Nadu Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms November 6 Puducherry and Karaikal Heavy showers and possible thunderstorms November 6 Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds November 6 Kerala and Mahe Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms November 6 South Interior Karnataka Rainfall, including isolated heavy showers November 6 Coastal Karnataka Scattered rainfall and possible thunderstorms November 6 Lakshadweep Scattered rainfall November 6 Odisha Isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms November 6 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Rainfall and possible thunderstorms November 6

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Expected on November 7 and 8 Tamil Nadu is likely to receive continued rainfall over the coming days. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 7 and 8. Date Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Forecast November 6 Isolated heavy rainfall November 7 Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall November 8 Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall November 9–11 Isolated to scattered rainfall, with isolated heavy showers possible Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather Forecast Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall. Winds reaching 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are likely in some areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Region Expected Weather Forecast Period Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds November 6–11 Rayalaseema Rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds November 6–9 Telangana Isolated rainfall and possible thunderstorms November 6–7