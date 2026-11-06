IMD Weather Forecast November 6, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert in Southern States, Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, while Delhi and much of North India are likely to remain dry. Check the state-wise weather forecast for November 6-11, 2026.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across parts of southern India on Friday, November 6, 2026. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Kerala are among the regions likely to receive isolated heavy showers. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in some areas. While southern states are expected to experience rainfall, Delhi-NCR and much of northwest, central and western India are likely to remain largely dry. Here is the state-wise IMD weather forecast for November 6 and the coming days.
IMD Weather Forecast Today
|Region / Area
|Forecast / Weather Condition
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala & Mahe
|Heavy rainfall
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal
|Widespread rainfall on November 7–8
|Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Tamil Nadu
|Thunderstorms
|Affected Areas
|Gusty winds around 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph
|Northeast India
|Rainfall activity likely to increase from November 8
|Delhi-NCR
|Mainly dry weather
|Western Himalayan Region
|Fresh western disturbance may bring rain from November 10
Which States Will Receive Heavy Rain Today?
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in several southern states and Union Territories on November 6.
|State or Region
|Weather Forecast
|Forecast Date
|Tamil Nadu
|Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
|November 6
|Puducherry and Karaikal
|Heavy showers and possible thunderstorms
|November 6
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam
|Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds
|November 6
|Kerala and Mahe
|Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
|November 6
|South Interior Karnataka
|Rainfall, including isolated heavy showers
|November 6
|Coastal Karnataka
|Scattered rainfall and possible thunderstorms
|November 6
|Lakshadweep
|Scattered rainfall
|November 6
|Odisha
|Isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms
|November 6
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Rainfall and possible thunderstorms
|November 6
Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy Rain Expected on November 7 and 8
Tamil Nadu is likely to receive continued rainfall over the coming days. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 7 and 8.
|Date
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Forecast
|November 6
|Isolated heavy rainfall
|November 7
|Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall
|November 8
|Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall
|November 9–11
|Isolated to scattered rainfall, with isolated heavy showers possible
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather Forecast
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall. Winds reaching 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are likely in some areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.
|Region
|Expected Weather
|Forecast Period
|Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam
|Isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds
|November 6–11
|Rayalaseema
|Rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds
|November 6–9
|Telangana
|Isolated rainfall and possible thunderstorms
|November 6–7
Kerala and Karnataka May Receive More Rain
Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall during November 5–8. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in some locations.
|State or Region
|Weather Forecast
|Date
|Kerala and Mahe
|Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms
|November 6–8
|Coastal Karnataka
|Isolated to scattered rainfall
|November 6–11
|South Interior Karnataka
|Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with further showers possible
|November 6
|North Interior Karnataka
|Isolated rainfall
|November 6
Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR Today?
Delhi-NCR is likely to remain dry on November 6, with no significant rainfall activity forecast across the region.
Will North India Receive Rain or Snowfall?
The IMD has forecast a possibility of rainfall in parts of the western Himalayan region from November 8 onwards. Uttarakhand may receive showers on November 8 and 9, while Himachal Pradesh could experience isolated to scattered rainfall on November 10 and 11. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may also receive isolated rainfall on November 10.
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