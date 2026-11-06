Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras 2026: Is Gold Too Expensive? Check Latest 22K And 24K Rates In 20 Indian Cities
Gold Rate In India On Dhanteras 2026: The celebrations have begun, and the Dhanteras shopping spree will soon reach its peak. As India prepares to celebrate Dhanteras, the main focus of the Indian market today is gold rates.
Today, November 6, on Dhanteras, Indians will shop for Diwali celebrations. This shopping includes clothes, utensils, gold and silver as well.
Considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold, Dhanteras traditionally witnesses strong demand for gold jewellery, coins and bars. This year, buyers are keeping a close watch on prices amid fluctuations in the domestic and international bullion markets.
The price of gold varies across Indian cities due to regional market conditions, transportation costs and local jeweller premiums. Today, the average benchmark price stands at approximately ₹1,46,030 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold and ₹1,33,950 for 22-karat gold. Before heading to jewellery stores, check the latest indicative gold rates across 20 major Indian cities.
While the main reason behind gold price fluctuations is the global market, the domestic market does not stay behind. The internal costs increase as soon as demand for the precious metal rises. Jewellers and sellers tend to increase making charges to earn profits on the base price.
Let's look at the latest gold prices today…
Gold Rate Today In 20 Indian Cities On Dhanteras, November 6, 2026
Gold prices differ across cities, with 24-karat gold representing pure gold and 22-karat gold being commonly used for jewellery manufacturing.
Here is a city-wise breakdown of 22K and 24K gold prices per 10 grams on Dhanteras 2026
|
City
|
22K Gold
|
24K Gold
|
Chennai
|
₹1,29,950
|
₹1,41,870
|
Madurai
|
₹1,29,950
|
₹1,41,870
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,29,950
|
₹1,41,870
|
Delhi
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Pune
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Dehradun
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Kanpur
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Kozhikode
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Ludhiana
|
₹1,29,650
|
₹1,41,540
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,29,640
|
₹1,41,520
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,29,640
|
₹1,41,520
|
Surat
|
₹1,29,640
|
₹1,41,520
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,29,640
|
₹1,41,520
Gold Rates Yesterday On Dhanteras Eve
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, gold prices in Delhi witnessed a sharp rally ahead of Dhanteras. The 24K gold rate stood at ₹1,46,170 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced at ₹1,33,990. Both recorded a 2.25% daily increase amid festive demand and global market movements.
Delhi Gold Market Closing Rates Yesterday (November 5, 2026)
|
Gold Purity
|
1 Gram Rate
|
10 Grams Rate
|
Daily Increase
|
24K Pure Gold
|
₹14,617
|
₹1,46,170
|
₹3,220 (2.25%)
|
22K Standard Gold
|
₹13,399
|
₹1,33,990
|
₹2,950 (2.25%)
|
18K Gold
|
₹10,963
|
₹1,09,630
|
₹2,420 (2.26%)
How To Identify Pure Gold Today?
While the demand for gold increases, there are high chances of mixed and fake gold alloys entering the market. Now, to save yourself from fraud, here is how you can identify pure gold before you buy it.
1. Check the BIS Hallmark: Look for the BIS logo, purity grade (999, 995, 916 or 750) and six-digit HUID number. Verify the HUID using the BIS CARE app.
2. Perform the Magnet Test: Check whether the gold item reacts to a strong magnet. Pure gold is non-magnetic.
3. Try the Water Test: Place the gold item in water. Pure gold sinks quickly due to its high density.
4. Conduct the Nitric Acid Test: Get the item tested by a professional jeweller or certified assaying centre to check its purity.
Also Read: Why Indians Buying Gold On Dhanteras & Is Gold Rate High Today? Check 22K And 24K Prices In 20 Cities, 15-Day Trend And Last Year's Rates
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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