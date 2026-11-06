Gold Rate Today On Dhanteras 2026: Is Gold Too Expensive? Check Latest 22K And 24K Rates In 20 Indian Cities

Gold Rate In India On Dhanteras 2026: The celebrations have begun, and the Dhanteras shopping spree will soon reach its peak. As India prepares to celebrate Dhanteras, the main focus of the Indian market today is gold rates.

Today, November 6, on Dhanteras, Indians will shop for Diwali celebrations. This shopping includes clothes, utensils, gold and silver as well.

Considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold, Dhanteras traditionally witnesses strong demand for gold jewellery, coins and bars. This year, buyers are keeping a close watch on prices amid fluctuations in the domestic and international bullion markets.

The price of gold varies across Indian cities due to regional market conditions, transportation costs and local jeweller premiums. Today, the average benchmark price stands at approximately ₹1,46,030 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold and ₹1,33,950 for 22-karat gold. Before heading to jewellery stores, check the latest indicative gold rates across 20 major Indian cities.