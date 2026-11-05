QS Asia University Rankings 2027: India's higher education system is experiencing a remarkable transformation, as per the QS Asia University Rankings in 2027. As released on November 3, 2026, the top 325 Indian institutions have secured the highest position in the new list, making the country the second most represented education system in the region. Despite the numbers and tough competition at the top, IIT Delhi came in at number 66, while there were many new arrivals of representatives in the international education scene. To check the complete rankings and know which Indian university entered in the list for the first time, check out the full table below.

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What is QS Asia University Rankings 2027?

The QS Asia University Rankings function as an extensive yearly assessment, offered by Quacquarelli Symonds, aimed to assess and rank universities in Asia. This ranking does not depend on one metric; it involves a complex framework that accounts for various factors such as reputation among researchers and employers, ratio of academic staff to students, amount of scientific publications, and international diversity of students and faculty. For students and researchers around Asia this ranking is a great tool to evaluate university activity and quality of education.