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QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Check First-Time Entrants and Top Universities List Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 21:50 IST

India's higher education system shows remarkable transformation in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, with 325 institutions ranked, making it the second most represented country. The rankings highlight 34 new Indian entrants and a growing presence of private and state universities across various bands.

QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Check First-Time Entrants and Top Universities List Here
QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Check First-Time Entrants and Top Universities List Here

QS Asia University Rankings 2027: India's higher education system is experiencing a remarkable transformation, as per the QS Asia University Rankings in 2027. As released on November 3, 2026, the top 325 Indian institutions have secured the highest position in the new list, making the country the second most represented education system in the region. Despite the numbers and tough competition at the top, IIT Delhi came in at number 66, while there were many new arrivals of representatives in the international education scene. To check the complete rankings and know which Indian university entered in the list for the first time, check out the full table below.

Check| QS Asia Rankings 2027: Delhi University Slips 11 Spots Despite Better Performance

What is QS Asia University Rankings 2027? 

The QS Asia University Rankings function as an extensive yearly assessment, offered by Quacquarelli Symonds, aimed to assess and rank universities in Asia. This ranking does not depend on one metric; it involves a complex framework that accounts for various factors such as reputation among researchers and employers, ratio of academic staff to students, amount of scientific publications, and international diversity of students and faculty. For students and researchers around Asia this ranking is a great tool to evaluate university activity and quality of education.

Which Indian University is a New Entrant?

As per the official QS Asia University Rankings 2027 data issued by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), India has introduced 34 new members into its ranks. It increased the number of its ranked institutions to 325 universities, thus reconsidering its status as the second-most heavily represented country in this region in higher education.   

QS Asia University Rankings 2027: List of Top Performers 

Check a list of top performers in QS Asia University rankings for 2027 shared in the table below. 

Institution Name

2027 RANK

SRM University - Andhra Pradesh

407

Malaviya National Institute Of Technology Jaipur

637

SR University

701-710

Shobhit University

761-770

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

791-800

Amity University, Haryana

801-850

Central University of Jammu

801-850

Centurion University of Technology and Management Andhra Pradesh

801-850

K.R. Mangalam University

801-850

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DU)

901-950

Mangalore University

901-950

Karpagam Academy of Higher Education

951-1000

Rayat Bahra University

951-1000

University of Gour Banga

951-1000

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology and Management Gwalior

1001-1100

Himachal Pradesh University

1001-1100

Dayananda Sagar University

1101-1200

Sardar Patel University, Mandi

1101-1200

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

1201-1300

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University

1301-1400

Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

1301-1400

Poornima University

1301-1400

UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT (UEM), JAIPUR

1301-1400

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV)

1401-1500

Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University

1401-1500

University of Engineering and Management Kolkata

1401-1500

Career Point University Kota

1501+

Diamond Harbour Women's University

1501+

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow

1501+

St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru

1501+

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University

1501+

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences

1501+

Vinoba Bhave University

1501+

West Bengal State University

1501+

Understanding the QS Asia Ranking 2027 Trend

When analyzing the performance category, students can find a dual storyline that characterizes India's engagement in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. While top-performing public institutions are in the spotlight for registering minor declines in their ranks following tough competition across the continent, a tremendous surge in the number of private and newly-established state universities from ranks 407 to 1501+ proves India is taking bold strides in establishing its presence in higher education. The excessive concentration of numerous universities within certain bands, such as 801 to 850 and 1501+, reveals that despite the rapid growth in the number of institutions and high levels of participation, new campuses have to labor hard to position themselves favorably in the eyes of the international academic community through the growth of their global research visibility and citations.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 21:50 IST
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