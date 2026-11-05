QS Asia Rankings 2027: Delhi University Slips 11 Spots Despite Better Performance
Delhi University has slipped from 95th to 106th rank in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. Despite the improved scores across 9 out of 11 indicators, regional competition has intensified. Read the complete details below.
Key Points
- DU dropped 11 places to 106th in QS Asia 2027, falling out of top 100.
- Despite the drop, DU improved performance across 9 out of 11 evaluation indicators.
- Intensified regional competition and slight dips in key scores caused the fall.
The University of Delhi (DU) has slipped out of Asia’s top 100 institutions' ranks in the newly published QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027. According to an official assessment released by the University, DU has dropped 11 places to rank 106th, down from 95th in the 95th edition. The slip presents a striking paradox: the University of Delhi has improved its performance across 9 out of 11 evaluation indicators, yet fell in the overall continental standings due to intensified regional competition across Asian higher education institutions.
Why DU’s Rank Dropped Despite Higher Scores?
While Delhi University demonstrated commendable performance across research productivity, doctoral strength, and internationalisation, two key headwinds impacted its overall rankings, which are as follows:-
- Academic reputation, which carries substantial weight in QS methodology, dipped slightly from 91.1 to 90.8, causing its position on that metric to slip four places to 61st. Similarly, its International Research Network score edged down from 99.4 to 99.3.
- Other Asian universities, particularly from China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, accelerated their institutional metrics at an even faster pace, pushing the qualifying threshold higher and surpassing DU’s relative percentile gains.
Delhi University in QS Asia 2027 Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of Delhi University’s performance in QS Asia 2027 University Rankings:-
|
Indicator
|
Previous Scores
|
New Score
|
Status
|
Overall Rank
|
95th
|
106th
|
Dropped 11 Spots
|
Papers Per Faculty
|
87.7
|
95.0
|
Climbed 17 Spots to 101st
|
Staff with PhD
|
94.7
|
99.4
|
Climbed 54 spots to 118th
|
Employer Reputation
|
86.1
|
88.6
|
Climbed 3 spots to 96th
|
International Student Ratio
|
9.2
|
16.8
|
Substantial gain
|
International Faculty Ratio
|
3.4
|
9.2
|
Significant increase
|
Citations Per Paper
|
19.5
|
24.6
|
Improved impact
|
Academic Reputation
|
91.1
|
90.8
|
Slipped 4 spots to 61st
|
International Research Network
|
99.4
|
99.3
|
Slipped 7 spots to 27th
Also check, QS Asia University Rankings 2027: IIT Delhi Tops India at 66th Rank, Check Top 200 List
DU’s Strong Growth in Global Engagement and Research
Despite slipping from the top 100, the university has recorded its fastest-ever expansion in diversity metrics. DU’s international student ratio nearly doubled from 9.2 to 16.8, while the international faculty ratio jumped from 3.4 to 9.2. Furthermore, research productivity surged, with the Papers per Faculty score advancing to 95.0, reflecting DU’s ongoing push under national research incentives to enhance faculty research volume and institutional citation impact.
Also check, QS Asia Rankings 2027: Five Indian Universities Lead in Research Output, But Impact Lags
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.