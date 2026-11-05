QS Asia Rankings 2027: Delhi University Slips 11 Spots Despite Better Performance

The University of Delhi (DU) has slipped out of Asia’s top 100 institutions' ranks in the newly published QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027. According to an official assessment released by the University, DU has dropped 11 places to rank 106th, down from 95th in the 95th edition. The slip presents a striking paradox: the University of Delhi has improved its performance across 9 out of 11 evaluation indicators, yet fell in the overall continental standings due to intensified regional competition across Asian higher education institutions.

Why DU’s Rank Dropped Despite Higher Scores?

While Delhi University demonstrated commendable performance across research productivity, doctoral strength, and internationalisation, two key headwinds impacted its overall rankings, which are as follows:-