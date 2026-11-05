CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027: Check Paper Structure, Section-Wise Weightage, and Marking Scheme

The Class 12 CBSE Accountancy Exam (Code 055) for the year 2027 has been designed to evaluate the candidate’s knowledge of basic accounting concepts, numeric skills and analytical abilities extensively. The examination consists of two parts—one part is an 80-mark theory examination at the end of the academic year, and the other part is an internal assignment worth 20 marks, summing up to 100 marks. The question paper is prepared to find out both fundamental aspects of accounting as well as business finance analysis, comprising all the types of questions, such as in objective format, short answer, and long practical questions.

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CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern 2027: Overview

The table offers a summarised view on CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam pattern for 2026-27 academic year. As per the syllabus the exam is of 100 marks, and tests students’s to develop an understanding on financial accounting, business, and corporate developments. Having a root level knowledge of accounting principles will help students pursue higher studies in the background with much ease.