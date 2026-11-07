JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Scorecard And Merit List PDF Link Active Here

JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 for the posts of Health Educator (Health and Medical Education Department). A total of 7330 candidates have been shortlisted for the Health Educator posts for the next round. The result has been declared in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the written exam. The Board has also released the Parentage of marks obtained and the score for the posts. The written exam for the Health Educator posts in the Health and Medical Education Department was held on November 01, 2026 across the state. All candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result/scorecard from the official website: https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 Download Link

JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 for the posts of Health Educator (Health and Medical Education Department) is available at the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)-https://jkssb.nic.in. A total of 7330 candidates have been shortlisted for the Health Educator posts for the next round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 PDF Download Link

JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 Key Highlights

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the result PDF for the post of Health Educator (Health and Medical Education Department), advertised under Notification No. 07 of 2025 (Item No. 137) on its official website. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-