JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Scorecard And Merit List PDF Link Active Here
JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 for the posts of Health Educator (Health and Medical Education Department) has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). A total of 7330 candidates have been shortlisted for the Health Educator posts for the next round. Check the PDF download link and more details here.
JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 for the posts of Health Educator (Health and Medical Education Department). A total of 7330 candidates have been shortlisted for the Health Educator posts for the next round. The result has been declared in PDF format, containing the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the written exam. The Board has also released the Parentage of marks obtained and the score for the posts. The written exam for the Health Educator posts in the Health and Medical Education Department was held on November 01, 2026 across the state. All candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result/scorecard from the official website: https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 Download Link
JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 for the posts of Health Educator (Health and Medical Education Department) is available at the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)-https://jkssb.nic.in. A total of 7330 candidates have been shortlisted for the Health Educator posts for the next round. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026
|PDF Download Link
JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 Key Highlights
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the result PDF for the post of Health Educator (Health and Medical Education Department), advertised under Notification No. 07 of 2025 (Item No. 137) on its official website. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organisation
|Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|Exam Name
|Health Educator
|Department
|Health and Medical Education Department
|Category
|Result
|Total Shortlisted Candidates
|7330
|Exam date
|To be announced
|Notification No.
|07 of 2025
|Official Website
How to Download JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026?
All candidates who appeared in the exam held on November 01, 2026, can download the result/scorecard from the official website: https://jkssb.nic.in.You can download the JKSSB Health Educator Result 2026 PDF after following the steps given below:
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Visit the official JKSSB website at www.jkssb.nic.in.
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Open the notice titled "Result/Scoresheet of Written Examination for the post of Health Educator, Health and Medical Education Department held on 01.11.2026".
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You will get the result PDF in a new window on your screen.
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Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.
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Check your status by your roll number/names displaying on the PDF.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.