Bank Holiday Today, November 7, 2026: Is It A Bank Holiday In Lucknow And Delhi? Which Banks Are Open? Check The Full List Of Banks Operating
Banks across India will remain open on Saturday, November 7, 2026, as it is the first Saturday of the month. Check which banks are operating today, the upcoming state-wise bank holidays from November 8 to 15, and the availability of online banking services.
Bank Holiday Today: If you are planning a bank visit this Saturday, November 7, 2026, you can go ahead with your banking plans, as banks across India will remain open today.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, November 7 is the first Saturday of the month. All first Saturdays are regular working days for banks.
Unlike the second and fourth Saturdays, the first and third Saturdays are not mandatory holidays.
The festive calendar is about to get busy, with banks observing closures from Sunday, November 8, followed by several state-specific holidays linked to Diwali and other celebrations.
RBI Bank Holiday For November
(Source: RBI OFFICIALS)
Bank Holidays Next Week: November 8–15, 2026
The upcoming week will bring multiple bank holidays across India, primarily due to Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and other regional celebrations.
Here is the list of bank closures scheduled between November 8 and November 15, 2026.
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Date
|
Day
|
States/Cities Where Banks Will Remain Closed
|
Occasion
|
November 8
|
Sunday
|
Across India
|
Weekly holiday
|
November 9
|
Monday
|
Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow
|
Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Vishwakarma Day
|
November 10
|
Tuesday
|
Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur
|
Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year
|
November 11
|
Wednesday
|
Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla
|
Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti
|
November 13
|
Friday
|
Shillong
|
Wangala Festival
|
November 14
|
Saturday
|
Across India
|
Second Saturday
|
November 15
|
Sunday
|
Across India
|
Weekly holiday
Which Banks Are Open Today? List of Banks Open Today
Banks across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh are open today, Saturday, November 7, 2026. Since it is the first Saturday of the month, bank branches will follow their regular working schedules.
The following major public-sector and private-sector banks are scheduled to operate today:
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Public-Sector Banks
|
Private-Sector Banks
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
HDFC Bank
|
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
|
ICICI Bank
|
Bank of Baroda
|
Axis Bank
|
Canara Bank
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank
|
Union Bank of India
|
IndusInd Bank
|
Bank of India
|
IDBI Bank
|
Indian Bank
|
Yes Bank
|
Central Bank of India
|
Federal Bank
Important: Individual branch timings may vary. Customers are advised to check with their nearest bank branch before visiting.
Will Online Banking Services Remain Available During Bank Holidays?
Yes, most digital banking services remain operational even when physical bank branches are closed. Customers should keep the following points in mind:
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UPI Payments: Digital payments through UPI generally remain available.
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Mobile Banking: Customers can access banking applications for routine transactions and account services.
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Internet Banking: Online fund transfers, balance checks and other digital services remain accessible.
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ATM Services: Cash withdrawals and balance enquiries can generally be performed.
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Cheque Processing: Cheque-related services may be delayed until the next working day.
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Branch-Dependent Services: Documentation and certain account-related requests may require a physical branch visit.
Important: Bank holidays vary by state and city. Customers should check the official RBI holiday calendar or contact their nearest branch before planning a visit.
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