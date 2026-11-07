Bank Holiday Today: If you are planning a bank visit this Saturday, November 7, 2026, you can go ahead with your banking plans, as banks across India will remain open today.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, November 7 is the first Saturday of the month. All first Saturdays are regular working days for banks.

Unlike the second and fourth Saturdays, the first and third Saturdays are not mandatory holidays.

The festive calendar is about to get busy, with banks observing closures from Sunday, November 8, followed by several state-specific holidays linked to Diwali and other celebrations.

RBI Bank Holiday For November

(Source: RBI OFFICIALS)

Bank Holidays Next Week: November 8–15, 2026

The upcoming week will bring multiple bank holidays across India, primarily due to Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and other regional celebrations.