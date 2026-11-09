Delhi AQI
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Delhi AQI Nears 400 on Diwali Night as Firecracker Smoke Engulfs NCR: Check City-Wise Pollution Levels

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 9, 2026, 12:03 IST

Delhi’s AQI reached 373 on Diwali night, while several areas recorded severe pollution above 400. Check Delhi-NCR air quality, city-wise AQI, causes of pollution and the latest forecast.

Delhi AQI Nears 400 on Diwali Night as Firecracker Smoke Engulfs NCR: Check City-Wise Pollution Levels
Delhi AQI Nears 400 on Diwali Night as Firecracker Smoke Engulfs NCR: Check City-Wise Pollution Levels

Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of smoke and smog after Diwali celebrations on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Firecracker emissions added to the region’s existing pollution, reducing visibility across several areas and raising concerns about public health. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data cited by NDTV, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 373 at 11:05 pm on November 8, placing it in the very poor category. Several monitoring locations, including Alipur, Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini and Vivek Vihar, recorded AQI readings above 400, falling in the severe category. Here is the latest Delhi-NCR AQI report, city-wise pollution data and the reasons behind the deterioration in air quality.

Delhi AQI on Diwali Night 2026

Particular Details
Date November 8, 2026
Occasion Diwali
Delhi AQI 373
AQI category Very Poor
Time of reading 11:05 pm
Data source CPCB Sameer app, as reported by NDTV
Areas recording severe AQI Alipur, Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini and Vivek Vihar, among others
Main pollution concern Firecracker smoke and reduced visibility
GRAP restrictions Stage III in force across Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR AQI on Diwali Night: Check City-Wise Pollution Levels

Pollution also remained high in neighbouring cities of the National Capital Region. According to the CPCB data reported by NDTV, the following readings were recorded at 11:05 pm on November 8.

City AQI Air Quality Category
Delhi 373 Very Poor
Noida 319 Very Poor
Ghaziabad 360 Very Poor
Gurugram 280 Poor
Faridabad 297 Poor

Which Delhi Areas Recorded AQI Above 400 on Diwali?

Although Delhi’s overall AQI remained below 400 at 11:05 pm, several monitoring locations recorded readings in the severe category.

Delhi Area Reported Air Quality Status
Alipur Severe
Bawana Severe
Burari Severe
Chandni Chowk Severe
Mundka Severe
Punjabi Bagh Severe
Rohini Severe
Vivek Vihar Severe

Delhi AQI on November 9: Air Quality Deteriorates After Diwali

The pollution situation remained concerning on Monday morning, November 9, as firecracker emissions added to the existing pollution burden. According to CPCB data reported by Hindustan Times, Delhi’s AQI stood at 366 at 6:15 am on November 9, remaining in the very poor category. The city’s average AQI for November 8 was 376, compared with 369 on November 7.

Date and Time Delhi AQI Category
November 7, daily average 369 Very Poor
November 8, daily average 376 Very Poor
November 8, 11:05 pm 373 Very Poor
November 9, 6:15 am 366 Very Poor

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 9, 2026, 11:34 IST
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