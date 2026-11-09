Delhi AQI Nears 400 on Diwali Night as Firecracker Smoke Engulfs NCR: Check City-Wise Pollution Levels

Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of smoke and smog after Diwali celebrations on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Firecracker emissions added to the region’s existing pollution, reducing visibility across several areas and raising concerns about public health. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data cited by NDTV, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 373 at 11:05 pm on November 8, placing it in the very poor category. Several monitoring locations, including Alipur, Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini and Vivek Vihar, recorded AQI readings above 400, falling in the severe category. Here is the latest Delhi-NCR AQI report, city-wise pollution data and the reasons behind the deterioration in air quality.

Delhi-NCR AQI on Diwali Night: Check City-Wise Pollution Levels

Pollution also remained high in neighbouring cities of the National Capital Region. According to the CPCB data reported by NDTV, the following readings were recorded at 11:05 pm on November 8.

City AQI Air Quality Category Delhi 373 Very Poor Noida 319 Very Poor Ghaziabad 360 Very Poor Gurugram 280 Poor Faridabad 297 Poor

Which Delhi Areas Recorded AQI Above 400 on Diwali?

Although Delhi’s overall AQI remained below 400 at 11:05 pm, several monitoring locations recorded readings in the severe category.

Delhi Area Reported Air Quality Status Alipur Severe Bawana Severe Burari Severe Chandni Chowk Severe Mundka Severe Punjabi Bagh Severe Rohini Severe Vivek Vihar Severe

Delhi AQI on November 9: Air Quality Deteriorates After Diwali