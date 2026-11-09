KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Releasing Soon at kmatindia.com, Check Expected Date and More Here

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Key Points KMAT 2026 Session 2 admit card expected soon on kmatindia.com.

KMAT 2026 Session 2 exam is on November 14, 2026, in online remote-proctored mode.

Admit card printout and valid photo ID are mandatory for the KMAT 2026 exam.

KMAT Admit Card 2026: The KMAT admit card 2026 for Session 2 is expected to be released very soon on the official website, kmatindia.com. KMAT, or Karnataka Management Aptitude Test, is a state-level entrance exam for students who want admission into MBA and MMS programmes in Karnataka. Candidates who have registered for Session 2 must download their admit card as soon as it is out. The admit card is a must-carry document for the exam day. Without it, students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. In this article, you will find the steps to download the hall ticket, the details printed on it, and the documents you need to carry. KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Highlights The KMAT admit card 2026 for Session 2 is yet to be released, but candidates should keep the key details ready. Check the table below to know all the information about KMAT Admit Card 2026:

Particulars Details Exam Name Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 Session Session 2 Conducting Body Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) Admit Card Status To be released soon Official Website kmatindia.com Admit Card Mode Online (download from the official website) Login Credentials Required Registration details (as given at the time of application) Exam Date November 14, 2026 Courses Offered MBA / MMS programmes in Karnataka KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Release Date The official release date for the KMAT Session 2 admit card has not been announced yet. The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) is expected to upload the hall ticket on kmatindia.com anytime soon, as the exam is scheduled for November 14, 2026. The test will run from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in a home-based, online, remote-proctored mode. Candidates should keep checking the official website and download the admit card as soon as the link goes live.

How to Download KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Downloading the KMAT hall ticket is a simple online process. Candidates only need their registration details, a stable internet connection, and a printer for taking a copy of the admit card. Once the link is activated, follow the steps below. Visit the official website, kmatindia.com.

Click on the KMAT 2026 Session 2 Admit Card link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials, such as the registration details used while applying.

Click on Submit. The admit card will appear on the screen.

Check all the details carefully, including your name, photo, signature, and exam date and time.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Candidates should report any mistake on the hall ticket to the exam authority immediately.

Details Mentioned on KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2 The KMAT admit card carries important candidate and exam information. Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading it, as any mistake can create problems on the exam day. Details Printed on the Hall Ticket

Candidate's name

Registration or application number

Roll number

Photograph and signature

Exam name and session (KMAT 2026 Session 2)

Programme applied for (MBA or MCA)

Exam date: November 14, 2026

Exam timing: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Exam mode (home-based, online, remote-proctored)

Important exam day instructions If any detail is wrong or missing, candidates should contact the exam authority immediately. Documents to Keep Ready for KMAT 2026 Session 2 Since KMAT Session 2 is a home-based, remote-proctored exam, candidates do not travel to a centre. They still need to keep certain documents ready for identity verification before and during the test. Having them at hand avoids last-minute trouble.