KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Releasing Soon at kmatindia.com, Check Expected Date and More Here
KMAT Admit Card 2026 Download: The KMAT 2026 Session 2 admit card will be released soon on kmatindia.com. The examination will be held is on November 14, 2026. Candidates should log in with registration details, download the hall ticket, verify all details.
Key Points
- KMAT 2026 Session 2 admit card expected soon on kmatindia.com.
- KMAT 2026 Session 2 exam is on November 14, 2026, in online remote-proctored mode.
- Admit card printout and valid photo ID are mandatory for the KMAT 2026 exam.
KMAT Admit Card 2026: The KMAT admit card 2026 for Session 2 is expected to be released very soon on the official website, kmatindia.com. KMAT, or Karnataka Management Aptitude Test, is a state-level entrance exam for students who want admission into MBA and MMS programmes in Karnataka. Candidates who have registered for Session 2 must download their admit card as soon as it is out. The admit card is a must-carry document for the exam day. Without it, students will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. In this article, you will find the steps to download the hall ticket, the details printed on it, and the documents you need to carry.
KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Highlights
The KMAT admit card 2026 for Session 2 is yet to be released, but candidates should keep the key details ready. Check the table below to know all the information about KMAT Admit Card 2026:
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026
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Session
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Session 2
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Conducting Body
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Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA)
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Admit Card Status
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To be released soon
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Official Website
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Admit Card Mode
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Online (download from the official website)
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Login Credentials Required
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Registration details (as given at the time of application)
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Exam Date
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November 14, 2026
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Courses Offered
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MBA / MMS programmes in Karnataka
KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2 Release Date
The official release date for the KMAT Session 2 admit card has not been announced yet. The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) is expected to upload the hall ticket on kmatindia.com anytime soon, as the exam is scheduled for November 14, 2026. The test will run from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in a home-based, online, remote-proctored mode. Candidates should keep checking the official website and download the admit card as soon as the link goes live.
How to Download KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2
Downloading the KMAT hall ticket is a simple online process. Candidates only need their registration details, a stable internet connection, and a printer for taking a copy of the admit card. Once the link is activated, follow the steps below.
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Visit the official website, kmatindia.com.
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Click on the KMAT 2026 Session 2 Admit Card link on the homepage.
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Enter your login credentials, such as the registration details used while applying.
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Click on Submit. The admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, including your name, photo, signature, and exam date and time.
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Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.
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Candidates should report any mistake on the hall ticket to the exam authority immediately.
Details Mentioned on KMAT Admit Card 2026 Session 2
The KMAT admit card carries important candidate and exam information. Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading it, as any mistake can create problems on the exam day.
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Details Printed on the Hall Ticket
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Candidate's name
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Registration or application number
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Roll number
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Photograph and signature
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Exam name and session (KMAT 2026 Session 2)
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Programme applied for (MBA or MCA)
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Exam date: November 14, 2026
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Exam timing: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
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Exam mode (home-based, online, remote-proctored)
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Important exam day instructions
If any detail is wrong or missing, candidates should contact the exam authority immediately.
Documents to Keep Ready for KMAT 2026 Session 2
Since KMAT Session 2 is a home-based, remote-proctored exam, candidates do not travel to a centre. They still need to keep certain documents ready for identity verification before and during the test. Having them at hand avoids last-minute trouble.
Documents Required
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Printout of the KMAT 2026 Session 2 admit card
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Valid original photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, driving licence or voter ID)
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A recent passport-size photograph, similar to the one uploaded in the application form
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Registration details and login credentials
Candidates should also check that their laptop, webcam, microphone and internet connection work properly before the exam.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com