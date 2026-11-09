Traffic lights are the most important part of road safety. They manage traffic, help prevent accidents and allow vehicles and pedestrians to move in an organised manner. But why does red mean stop, yellow means caution, and green means go?

The answer is linked to railway signalling, colour visibility and the need for simple and easy to understand signals.

Why does Red in Traffic Lights Mean Stop?

Red is used to signal stop because it is highly visible from a distance. Among visible colours red has relatively long wavelength, allowing it to remain noticeable even from far distances and in various conditions.

The use of red as a warning signal began with railway systems. Railways used red light to tell train drivers to stop, as failing to notice the signal can lead to various major accidents. When the traffic signals were later introduced for roads, this already established system was adopted. Today red is worldwide famous for signaling danger and to stop.