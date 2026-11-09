Bhai Dooj 2026 Date: November 10 or 11? Check Correct Date, Tilak Muhurat and Significance

Bhai Dooj is one of the important Hindu festivals that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is observed after Diwali and marks the special relationship through traditional rituals, prayers and family gatherings. In 2026, many people are confused about whether Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 10 or November 11. Keep reading to know in detail.

Bhai Dooj 2026 Date: November 10 or 11?

Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 11, 2026, which falls on a Wednesday. It begins November 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM and ends November 11, 2026, at 3:53 PM

Bhai Dooj 2026 Shubh Muhurat and Tilak Timing

The Aparahna period is considered auspicious for performing Bhai Dooj rituals. On this day, sisters apply tilak to their brothers, perform aarti and pray for their health, happiness and long life. According to Drik Panchang, the Bhai Dooj Aparahna Muhurat in New Delhi will be: