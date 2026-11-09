Bhai Dooj 2026 Date: November 10 or 11? Check Correct Date, Tilak Muhurat and Significance
When is Bhai Dooj 2026, November 10 or 11? The festival will be celebrated on November 11. Check Dwitiya Tithi timings, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and the story behind the festival.
Bhai Dooj is one of the important Hindu festivals that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It is observed after Diwali and marks the special relationship through traditional rituals, prayers and family gatherings. In 2026, many people are confused about whether Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 10 or November 11. Keep reading to know in detail.
Bhai Dooj 2026 Date: November 10 or 11?
Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 11, 2026, which falls on a Wednesday. It begins November 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM and ends November 11, 2026, at 3:53 PM
Bhai Dooj 2026 Shubh Muhurat and Tilak Timing
The Aparahna period is considered auspicious for performing Bhai Dooj rituals. On this day, sisters apply tilak to their brothers, perform aarti and pray for their health, happiness and long life. According to Drik Panchang, the Bhai Dooj Aparahna Muhurat in New Delhi will be:
|Puja Detail
|Timing
|Bhai Dooj Date
|November 11, 2026
|Day
|Wednesday
|Tilak Ceremony Muhurat
|1:10 PM to 3:20 PM
|Duration
|2 hours and 10 minutes
|Dwitiya Tithi Begins
|November 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM
|Dwitiya Tithi Ends
|November 11, 2026 at 3:53 PM
Why Is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?
Bhai Dooj celebrates the love, care and affection shared between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers long lives, good health and prosperity.
What Is the Story Behind Bhai Dooj?
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Yama once visited his sister Yamuna. She welcomed him warmly, applied a tilak on his forehead and prepared a meal for him. Yama was pleased with his sister’s love and hospitality. He granted her a boon that whoever received tilak and blessings from their sister on this day would be blessed with a long and prosperous life.
How Is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?
Bhai Dooj is celebrated through traditional rituals that highlight the bond between siblings. Sisters apply a tilak or tika on their brothers foreheads. Sisters perform aarti and pray for their brothers’ well-being.
What Are the Other Names of Bhai Dooj in India?
Bhai Dooj is celebrated under different names across India and neighbouring regions. Although the rituals may vary, the central theme remains the bond between brothers and sisters.
|Region
|Festival Name
|North India
|Bhai Dooj / Bhaiya Dooj
|Maharashtra and Goa
|Bhau Beej
|West Bengal
|Bhai Phonta
|Nepal
|Bhai Tika
|Other parts of India
|Yama Dwitiya
What Is the Difference Between Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan?
Both Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan celebrate the relationship between brothers and sisters, but they are observed at different times and involve different rituals.
|Basis
|Bhai Dooj
|Raksha Bandhan
|Hindu Month
|Kartik
|Shravan
|Lunar Date
|Shukla Paksha Dwitiya
|Shravan Purnima
|Main Ritual
|Applying tilak and performing aarti
|Tying a rakhi
|Main Significance
|Prayers for brother's long life and well-being
|Celebration of sibling love and protection
|Time of Celebration
|After Diwali
|During the monsoon season
|
PujDetail
|Timing
|Bhai Dooj Date
|November 11, 2026
|Day
|Wednesday
|Tilak Ceremony Muhurat
|1:10 PM to 3:20 PM
|Duration
|2 hours and 10 minutes
|Dwitiya Tithi Begins
|November 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM
|Dwitiya Tithi Ends
|November 11, 2026 at 3:53 PM
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