Free KG-to-PG Education Boosts Odisha UG Admissions; College Enrolment Increases by 14,758 Students
Odisha recorded an increase of 14758 undergraduate admissions in 2026-27 following the launch of the Gyanodaya Shiksharu Samruddhi KG TO PG free education scheme. Read complete details in the article below.
Undergraduate (UG) enrollment across Odisha has witnessed a significant increase, recording 14,758 additional admissions in the 2026-27 academic year following the rollout of the state’s flagship Gyanodaya-Shikshya Ru Samruddhi free education scheme. As per the official figures presented by the Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj during a department review in Bhubaneswar, regular undergraduate admissions jumped from 164179 in the academic session to 178937 in 2026-27. The initiative provides free education from nursery school up to the postgraduate (PG) level in the government-run and aided institutions, eliminating fee-related barriers for eligible students.
Aspirational Districts Lead to Enrollment Increase
A defining takeaway from the review was the overwhelming response across Odisha’s aspirational and tribal majority districts, which surpassed state averages in seat fill rates, which are as follows:-
- Kalahandi:- 99.09%
- Koraput:- 98.82%
- Balangir:- 95.57%
- Malkangiri:- 95.37%
- Nuapada:- 94.64%
These robust figures underscore the program’s success in broadening higher education access beyond major urban hubs into economically challenged hinterlands.
Administrative Upgrades and More Faculty Hiring
To absorb the influx of students and maintain academic standards, the state government has fast-tracked recruitment and administrative restructuring:-
- Recruitment is underway for 1819 vacant teaching posts, including 385 Assistant Professors in government degree colleges and 1434 faculty across 17 state universities.
- All 66 government degree colleges now have sanctioned principal positions, with 48 new posts created recently.
- A total of 262 new non-teaching posts were sanctioned across state universities to streamline operations.
Why the Free Education Model Succeeded in Rural Belts of Odisha?
The free education model succeeded in the rural belts of Odisha because:-
- For rural households, upfront college admission fees frequently trigger higher education dropouts after Class 12. Removing tuition and standard institutional fees directly converted higher secondary qualifiers into degree undergraduates,
- Institutional waivers have significantly improved gross enrollment ratios among young women and disadvantaged communities in regions like Kalahandi and Koraput, providing a steady pathway toward civil services and professional employment.
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Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.