Free KG-to-PG Education Boosts Odisha UG Admissions; College Enrolment Increases by 14,758 Students

Undergraduate (UG) enrollment across Odisha has witnessed a significant increase, recording 14,758 additional admissions in the 2026-27 academic year following the rollout of the state’s flagship Gyanodaya-Shikshya Ru Samruddhi free education scheme. As per the official figures presented by the Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj during a department review in Bhubaneswar, regular undergraduate admissions jumped from 164179 in the academic session to 178937 in 2026-27. The initiative provides free education from nursery school up to the postgraduate (PG) level in the government-run and aided institutions, eliminating fee-related barriers for eligible students.

Aspirational Districts Lead to Enrollment Increase

A defining takeaway from the review was the overwhelming response across Odisha’s aspirational and tribal majority districts, which surpassed state averages in seat fill rates, which are as follows:-