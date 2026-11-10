IRCTC Warns Train Passengers Against Unauthorised Food Delivery Apps: Check Websites to Avoid and Approved Platforms
IRCTC has launched an enforcement drive against unauthorised food delivery apps and websites. Check the list of platforms flagged by IRCTC, authorised food aggregators and how to order meals safely on trains.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has warned train passengers against ordering meals through unauthorised food delivery websites and mobile applications.Passengers have been advised to book meals only through the official IRCTC e-Catering website, the Food on Track mobile application or authorised food delivery partners. The warning is particularly important for passengers who order meals at railway stations during long-distance journeys. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why Has IRCTC Warned Passengers Against Unauthorised Food Delivery Apps?
IRCTC has said that unauthorised e-catering platforms may source food from outlets that do not follow the prescribed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and hygiene requirements.
List of Unauthorised Food Delivery Websites Flagged by IRCTC
IRCTC has identified several websites operating as unauthorised e-catering platforms. Passengers should verify a service through theofficial IRCTC e-Catering website before placing an order.
|S. No.
|Website Flagged by IRCTC
|1
|RAILRESTRO.COM
|2
|RAILRESTRO.IN
|3
|RAILMITRA.COM
|4
|TRAVELKHANA.COM
|5
|TRAINSCAFE.COM
|6
|DIBRAIL.COM
|7
|RAILFOOD.NET
|8
|TRAVELERFOOD.COM
|9
|FOODONTRACK.IN
|10
|ECATERING.APP
|11
|KHANAONLINE.IN
|12
|TRAINWAY.IN
|13
|RAILMEAL.COM
|14
|TRAINMENU.COM
Which Food Delivery Apps Are Authorised by IRCTC?
IRCTC has listed authorised food aggregators that passengers can use to order meals during train journeys. The authorised partners include popular food delivery platforms as well as railway-focused food services.
|S. No.
|IRCTC-Authorised Food Aggregator
|1
|Zomato
|2
|Swiggy
|3
|Zoop
|4
|RailYatri
|5
|RailRecipe
|6
|Yatribhojan
|7
|Yatrirestro
|8
|Garg Rajdhani
|9
|Homebytes
|10
|OLF
|11
|Relfood
|12
|Gofoodieonline
|13
|Rajbhog
|14
|BrotherByte
|15
|Happy Journey
|16
|Swad Express
How to Order Food on a Train Through the Official IRCTC Website?
Passengers can book meals for their train journey through IRCTC’s official e-Catering service. Food can be delivered to the selected railway station during the journey. Here are the available booking methods:
|Booking Method
|Details
|Official e-Catering Website
|Visit https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in
|Food on Track App
|Use the official IRCTC Food on Track mobile application
|Helpline
|Call 1323 for e-Catering assistance
|Authorised Aggregators
|Place orders through IRCTC-approved food delivery partners
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.