IRCTC Warns Train Passengers Against Unauthorised Food Delivery Apps: Check Websites to Avoid and Approved Platforms

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has warned train passengers against ordering meals through unauthorised food delivery websites and mobile applications.Passengers have been advised to book meals only through the official IRCTC e-Catering website, the Food on Track mobile application or authorised food delivery partners. The warning is particularly important for passengers who order meals at railway stations during long-distance journeys. Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Has IRCTC Warned Passengers Against Unauthorised Food Delivery Apps?

IRCTC has said that unauthorised e-catering platforms may source food from outlets that do not follow the prescribed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and hygiene requirements.

List of Unauthorised Food Delivery Websites Flagged by IRCTC