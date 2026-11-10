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IIT Delhi QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Check Overall Rank, Scores and Performance

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 12:16 IST

 IIT Delhi has secured 66th rank in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, compared with 59th in 2026. Check its overall score, indicator-wise performance and five-year ranking trend.

IIT Delhi QS Asia University Rankings 2027
IIT Delhi QS Asia University Rankings 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has secured the 66th position in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. The institute was ranked 59th in the previous edition, meaning it has moved down seven places in the latest rankings. However, IIT Delhi continues to hold the first position among universities in the Southern Asia subregion, maintaining its leading position in this category.

The institute has received an overall score of 77.9 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. Its performance is particularly strong in employer reputation, papers per faculty and academic reputation. These indicators highlight the institute's standing among employers, its research output and its academic recognition.

The latest ranking also provides a comparison of IIT Delhi's performance across different parameters in 2026 and 2027. While some indicators have improved, others have recorded a decline. Here is a detailed look at IIT Delhi's ranking, scores and performance.

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IIT Delhi QS Asia University Ranking 2027: Overview

ParticularsDetails
Institution Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi)
Ranking QS Asia University Rankings
Ranking Year 2027
Country India
Subregion Southern Asia
QS Asia Rank 2027 66
QS Asia Rank 2026 59
Change in Rank 7 places lower
Southern Asia Subregional Rank 1
Overall Score 77.9

IIT Delhi's 66th position places it among the leading institutions in Asia. Although its overall position has declined compared with 2026, it remains number one in the Southern Asia subregion. The overall score of 77.9 reflects its combined performance across the ranking indicators.

IIT Delhi QS Ranking: Last Five-Year Trend

Ranking YearQS Asia University Rank
2023 46
2024 46
2025 44
2026 59
2027 66

IIT Delhi maintained a relatively stable position in 2023 and 2024, ranking 46th in both years. It improved to 44th in 2025. However, its position moved down to 59th in 2026 and further to 66th in 2027.

This means the institute has moved down 22 places compared with its 2025 position. However, a change in ranking does not necessarily mean that the quality of education or research at an institution has declined. Rankings depend on the performance of other participating universities as well as changes in scores across different indicators.

IIT Delhi QS 2027: Performance Across Ranking Indicators

The QS Asia University Rankings assess institutions using several parameters related to academic reputation, research, employment and internationalisation. IIT Delhi's indicator-wise scores show where it performed strongly and where it has scope for improvement.

Ranking IndicatorScoreGlobal Rank
Academic Reputation 98.5 38
Employer Reputation 100 10
Faculty-Student Ratio 36 501+
International Research Network 96.3 105
Citations per Paper 34.5 501+
Papers per Faculty 100 7
Staff with PhD 100 43
International Faculty 13.7 501+
International Students 5.6 501+
Inbound Exchange Students 3.4 501+
Outbound Exchange Students 22.4 501+

IIT Delhi's Best-Performing Indicators

IIT Delhi has recorded particularly strong results in four indicators. Its employer reputation score is 100, placing it at the 10th position globally. This parameter reflects the views of employers about the institute and the employability of its graduates.

The institute has also scored 100 in papers per faculty, securing the seventh position globally. This indicator measures research paper output in relation to the number of academic staff. Its academic reputation score of 98.5 places it at the 38th position, while its staff-with-PhD score of 100 gives it the 43rd position globally.

These results highlight IIT Delhi's strong performance in academic recognition, employer perception and research output.

IIT Delhi QS Ranking 2027 vs 2026: Score Comparison

Indicator2027 Score2026 Score
Academic Reputation 98.5 98.4
Employer Reputation 100 100
Faculty-Student Ratio 36 40.9
International Research Network 96.3 96.7
Citations per Paper 34.5 31.5
Papers per Faculty 100 99.9
Staff with PhD 100 100
International Faculty 13.7 7.8
International Students 5.6 5.1
Inbound Exchange Students 3.4 5.6
Outbound Exchange Students 22.4 22.6

The comparison shows that IIT Delhi improved its scores in academic reputation, citations per paper, papers per faculty, international faculty and international students. Its employer reputation and staff-with-PhD scores remained unchanged at 100.

However, the faculty-student ratio score declined from 40.9 to 36. The international research network score also decreased slightly from 96.7 to 96.3. Inbound and outbound exchange student scores recorded declines as well.

In conclusion, IIT Delhi continues to be the top-ranked institution in Southern Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, despite moving down seven places in the overall Asian ranking. Its strong scores in employer reputation, academic reputation and research output remain major highlights. The comparison with 2026 also shows improvement in several individual indicators, even as some internationalisation and faculty-related scores declined.

The results suggest that IIT Delhi continues to perform strongly in important academic and research areas, while its latest ranking position reflects the combined performance of institutions across Asia.

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Nov 10, 2026, 12:16 IST
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