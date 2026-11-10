IIT Delhi QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Check Overall Rank, Scores and Performance

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has secured the 66th position in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. The institute was ranked 59th in the previous edition, meaning it has moved down seven places in the latest rankings. However, IIT Delhi continues to hold the first position among universities in the Southern Asia subregion, maintaining its leading position in this category. The institute has received an overall score of 77.9 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. Its performance is particularly strong in employer reputation, papers per faculty and academic reputation. These indicators highlight the institute's standing among employers, its research output and its academic recognition. The latest ranking also provides a comparison of IIT Delhi's performance across different parameters in 2026 and 2027. While some indicators have improved, others have recorded a decline. Here is a detailed look at IIT Delhi's ranking, scores and performance.

Also read: IIT Delhi MBA RTI Data 2026: Cutoffs, PI Shortlistings & Admissions Offered Particulars Details Institution Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) Ranking QS Asia University Rankings Ranking Year 2027 Country India Subregion Southern Asia QS Asia Rank 2027 66 QS Asia Rank 2026 59 Change in Rank 7 places lower Southern Asia Subregional Rank 1 Overall Score 77.9 IIT Delhi's 66th position places it among the leading institutions in Asia. Although its overall position has declined compared with 2026, it remains number one in the Southern Asia subregion. The overall score of 77.9 reflects its combined performance across the ranking indicators. IIT Delhi QS Ranking: Last Five-Year Trend Ranking Year QS Asia University Rank 2023 46 2024 46 2025 44 2026 59 2027 66

IIT Delhi maintained a relatively stable position in 2023 and 2024, ranking 46th in both years. It improved to 44th in 2025. However, its position moved down to 59th in 2026 and further to 66th in 2027. This means the institute has moved down 22 places compared with its 2025 position. However, a change in ranking does not necessarily mean that the quality of education or research at an institution has declined. Rankings depend on the performance of other participating universities as well as changes in scores across different indicators. IIT Delhi QS 2027: Performance Across Ranking Indicators The QS Asia University Rankings assess institutions using several parameters related to academic reputation, research, employment and internationalisation. IIT Delhi's indicator-wise scores show where it performed strongly and where it has scope for improvement.

Ranking Indicator Score Global Rank Academic Reputation 98.5 38 Employer Reputation 100 10 Faculty-Student Ratio 36 501+ International Research Network 96.3 105 Citations per Paper 34.5 501+ Papers per Faculty 100 7 Staff with PhD 100 43 International Faculty 13.7 501+ International Students 5.6 501+ Inbound Exchange Students 3.4 501+ Outbound Exchange Students 22.4 501+ IIT Delhi's Best-Performing Indicators IIT Delhi has recorded particularly strong results in four indicators. Its employer reputation score is 100, placing it at the 10th position globally. This parameter reflects the views of employers about the institute and the employability of its graduates. The institute has also scored 100 in papers per faculty, securing the seventh position globally. This indicator measures research paper output in relation to the number of academic staff. Its academic reputation score of 98.5 places it at the 38th position, while its staff-with-PhD score of 100 gives it the 43rd position globally.

These results highlight IIT Delhi's strong performance in academic recognition, employer perception and research output. IIT Delhi QS Ranking 2027 vs 2026: Score Comparison Indicator 2027 Score 2026 Score Academic Reputation 98.5 98.4 Employer Reputation 100 100 Faculty-Student Ratio 36 40.9 International Research Network 96.3 96.7 Citations per Paper 34.5 31.5 Papers per Faculty 100 99.9 Staff with PhD 100 100 International Faculty 13.7 7.8 International Students 5.6 5.1 Inbound Exchange Students 3.4 5.6 Outbound Exchange Students 22.4 22.6 The comparison shows that IIT Delhi improved its scores in academic reputation, citations per paper, papers per faculty, international faculty and international students. Its employer reputation and staff-with-PhD scores remained unchanged at 100.