ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Class 11 students can check the below article to know the complete list of topics for Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27. They can also find the direct link to download the ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27 PDF.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Environmental Science Syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. The syllabus is prescribed for Class 11 students appearing for the ISC Examination Year 2027. It covers important topics related to ecology, pollution, environmental protection, sustainable development and natural resources. Students can check the complete syllabus, understand the marks distribution and download the official PDF to plan their studies.
ISC Class 11 Environmental Science: Overview
The ISC Class 11 Environmental Science subject helps students understand the relationship between human activities and the natural environment. It covers topics such as ecosystems, pollution, environmental laws, renewable energy and conservation. The subject has two papers: Theory and Practical/Project Work.Check the table below for the important details of the ISC Class 11 Environmental Science syllabus 2026-27.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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ISC Examination 2027
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Class
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11
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Subject
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Environmental Science
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Subject Code
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877
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Theory Paper
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Paper I
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Theory Duration
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3 hours
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Theory Marks
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70
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Practical/Project Work
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Paper II
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Practical/Project Marks
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30
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Total Marks
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100
ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus PDF
Students can download the ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27 PDF to check the complete list of chapters and topics prescribed by CISCE. The document also explains the practical and project work requirements. Use the link below to access the official syllabus.
Download ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27
The ISC Class 11 Environmental Science syllabus is divided into three sections in the theory paper. These sections cover different aspects of the environment, including natural resources, environmental laws, pollution, technology and conservation. Students should study all the prescribed topics and pay attention to the detailed explanations given in the official syllabus.
The following table lists the main chapters included in the ISC Class 11 Environmental Science syllabus 2026-27.
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Section
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Chapter No.
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Chapter Name
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Important Topics
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Section A
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1
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Modes of Existence
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Resource use, hunting-gathering, pastoral, agricultural and industrial modes of existence
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Section A
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2
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Ecology
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Ecosystems, food chains, food webs, energy flow, nutrient cycles and biomes
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Section A
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3
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Pollution
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Air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution, pollution control and global warming
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Section B
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4
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Legal Regimes for Sustainable Development
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Environmental laws in India, international agreements, WTO, GATT and environmental institutions
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Section B
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5
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Technology and Environment
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Technology, renewable energy, health, biotechnology and environmental protection
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Section C
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6
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Design and Planning for Environmental Conservation and Protection
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Ecosystem analysis, human-environment interaction, environmental impact assessment and designing solutions
Preparation Tips for ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Subject
Preparing for ISC Class 11 Environmental Science becomes easier when students understand the topics and follow a regular study routine. Instead of memorising every definition, focus on understanding how different environmental processes work and how they affect everyday life. Here are some useful tips to prepare for the subject:
- Go through every chapter and topic mentioned in the ISC Class 11 Environmental Science syllabus 2026-27. This will help you plan your studies and avoid missing important topics.
- Pay special attention to topics such as ecosystems, food chains, food webs, energy flow and nutrient cycles. Try to understand how these processes are connected rather than learning them as separate definitions.
- Relate topics such as air pollution, water pollution, global warming and waste management to things you see around you. Real-life examples make concepts easier to understand and remember.
- Write down important definitions, environmental terms, laws, examples and key points while studying. These notes will help you revise quickly before school tests and examinations.
- Learn the purpose of important environmental laws, agreements and organisations included in the syllabus. Understand what they aim to protect instead of simply memorising their names.
- Practise drawing food chains, food webs, ecological pyramids and nutrient cycles wherever required. Label each part properly and learn to explain the diagrams in your own words.
- Start your environmental project well in advance. Select a topic, collect relevant information, record observations and organise your findings properly instead of waiting until the last moment.
- Set aside some time every week to revise the topics you have already studied. Regular revision will help you remember important concepts and identify areas that need more attention.
- Practice writing answers in simple and clear language. Include relevant examples wherever possible and organise longer answers into short paragraphs or points.
- Observe local environmental issues such as waste disposal, water pollution, tree cutting and air quality. Connecting classroom learning with real situations can improve your understanding of the subject.
ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Syllabus: Internal Assessment
The ISC Class 11 Environmental Science assessment includes two papers: Paper I (Theory) carries 70 marks, while Paper II (Practical/Project Work) carries 30 marks. Students must complete the practical or project work as part of the subject assessment.For Class 11, students have to complete a project under the guidance of their subject teacher. The project can be based on any one of the following five areas:
- Study of an environmental problem: Identify a current environmental problem, preferably in the local area or region. Study its causes and effects, collect primary and secondary data, and suggest possible solutions in a project report.
- Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA): Prepare an environmental impact assessment using relevant information and data. Students should also collect and analyse some primary data as part of their study.
- Environmental monitoring: Monitor a selected aspect of the local environment for at least six months. Use suitable scientific methods to collect data, analyse the findings and present them in a report.
- Fieldwork and training: Complete fieldwork or training with an environmental organisation, such as an NGO, pollution control firm or testing laboratory, for at least one month. Submit a report explaining the work experience and knowledge gained.
- Study of plant population: Study the density and population of plants growing in a selected area using the quadrat method.
ISC Class 11 Environmental Science Internal Assessment Evaluation
The ISC Class 11 Environmental Science internal assessment carries 30 marks and is based on practical/project work. Students must complete their project under the guidance of their subject teacher. The project is evaluated by a visiting examiner appointed locally and approved by CISCE. The examiner should have relevant knowledge of the project topic.
The CISCE syllabus lists five possible project formats, including studying a local environmental problem, conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), monitoring the local environment, completing fieldwork or training with an environmental organisation, and studying plant population using the quadrat method.
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