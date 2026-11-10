Kerala Holiday 2026: Is November 11 a Holiday in Thiruvananthapuram? Schools & Offices to Remain Shut for Beemapally Uroos

Key Points Schools and state offices in Thiruvananthapuram close Nov 11, 2026 for Beemapally Uroos.

The local holiday on November 11, 2026, is limited to corporation limits.

Pre-scheduled public exams will proceed as planned on November 11, 2026.

Kerala Holiday 2026: Schools and state government offices in Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, on account of Beemapally Uroos. The local holiday has been declared for the annual festival held at the famous Beemapally Dargah in the city. Beemapally Uroos is a major religious event that draws thousands of devotees from across Kerala and neighbouring states every year. Students, parents and employees should note this update and plan their day in advance. Colleges, banks and private offices may have their own rules, so it is best to check with your institution. Read on for the latest holiday details. Why Is November 11 a Holiday in Thiruvananthapuram? November 11 has been declared a local holiday in Thiruvananthapuram district on account of Beemapally Uroos. The holiday applies to schools and state government offices within the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation limits. Other districts of Kerala will function as usual. Beemapally Uroos is the annual festival of the Beemapally Dargah Sharif, one of the most visited Muslim shrines in Kerala.

Is the Holiday Applicable Across Thiruvananthapuram District? No. The local holiday is limited to educational institutions and state government offices within the boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. The order does not say the holiday applies across the entire district, so institutions outside the corporation limits will function as usual. The closure has been announced specifically for the Beemapally Uroos celebrations. What Will Remain Open or Closed? Check what stays open and wha stays closed? Schools and colleges (within Municipal Corporation limits): Closed

State government offices (within Municipal Corporation limits): Closed

Pre-scheduled public exams: Will be held as per schedule

Banks and private offices: Check with your institution Will Exams Be Held on November 11?

Yes. Students appearing for pre-scheduled public examinations should note that exams will go ahead without any change. The district administration has confirmed that the existing exam schedule remains in force despite the holiday. What Is Beemapally Uroos? History and Significance Beemapally Uroos is one of the oldest and most respected festivals in the state capital. Many readers search for its background along with the holiday news, so this section covers it in simple words. Beemapally Uroos is the annual festival held at the Beemapally Dargah Sharif in Thiruvananthapuram. The dargah is believed to be the resting place of Beema Beevi, a devout woman who came to Kerala from Arabia, and her son, Syed Maheen Abubacker Shaheed. "Uroos" marks the death anniversary of a revered saint and is celebrated with prayers, special rituals, and community gatherings. The festival runs for several days. Devotees from different religions and regions visit the shrine, which is why it is seen as a symbol of communal harmony in Kerala.