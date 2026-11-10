Kerala Holiday 2026: Is November 11 a Holiday in Thiruvananthapuram? Schools & Offices to Remain Shut for Beemapally Uroos
Kerala Holiday 2026: Schools and state government offices within Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation limits will remain closed on November 11, 2026, for Beemapally Uroos. The holiday is not district-wide, and pre-scheduled public examinations will be held as per the existing schedule without any change.
Key Points
- Schools and state offices in Thiruvananthapuram close Nov 11, 2026 for Beemapally Uroos.
- The local holiday on November 11, 2026, is limited to corporation limits.
- Pre-scheduled public exams will proceed as planned on November 11, 2026.
Kerala Holiday 2026: Schools and state government offices in Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, on account of Beemapally Uroos. The local holiday has been declared for the annual festival held at the famous Beemapally Dargah in the city. Beemapally Uroos is a major religious event that draws thousands of devotees from across Kerala and neighbouring states every year. Students, parents and employees should note this update and plan their day in advance. Colleges, banks and private offices may have their own rules, so it is best to check with your institution. Read on for the latest holiday details.
Why Is November 11 a Holiday in Thiruvananthapuram?
November 11 has been declared a local holiday in Thiruvananthapuram district on account of Beemapally Uroos. The holiday applies to schools and state government offices within the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation limits. Other districts of Kerala will function as usual. Beemapally Uroos is the annual festival of the Beemapally Dargah Sharif, one of the most visited Muslim shrines in Kerala.
Is the Holiday Applicable Across Thiruvananthapuram District?
No. The local holiday is limited to educational institutions and state government offices within the boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. The order does not say the holiday applies across the entire district, so institutions outside the corporation limits will function as usual. The closure has been announced specifically for the Beemapally Uroos celebrations.
What Will Remain Open or Closed?
Check what stays open and wha stays closed?
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Schools and colleges (within Municipal Corporation limits): Closed
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State government offices (within Municipal Corporation limits): Closed
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Pre-scheduled public exams: Will be held as per schedule
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Banks and private offices: Check with your institution
Will Exams Be Held on November 11?
Yes. Students appearing for pre-scheduled public examinations should note that exams will go ahead without any change. The district administration has confirmed that the existing exam schedule remains in force despite the holiday.
What Is Beemapally Uroos? History and Significance
Beemapally Uroos is one of the oldest and most respected festivals in the state capital. Many readers search for its background along with the holiday news, so this section covers it in simple words.
Beemapally Uroos is the annual festival held at the Beemapally Dargah Sharif in Thiruvananthapuram. The dargah is believed to be the resting place of Beema Beevi, a devout woman who came to Kerala from Arabia, and her son, Syed Maheen Abubacker Shaheed.
"Uroos" marks the death anniversary of a revered saint and is celebrated with prayers, special rituals, and community gatherings. The festival runs for several days. Devotees from different religions and regions visit the shrine, which is why it is seen as a symbol of communal harmony in Kerala.
The dargah area also sees a large fair during the festival, with stalls and heavy crowds. Local police usually issue traffic advisories for the Beemapally area during this time.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com