Who Is Kimberly Powell? Meet Nvidia Healthcare VP Directly Under Jensen Huang; Check Her Education, Career And Link With Nvidia CEO
Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive, has drawn attention following reports linking her name to CEO Jensen Huang. Check her education, career, professional achievements and reported connection with the tech billionaire.
Nvidia in the Spotlight: In the times of the internet, where controversy travels faster than actual facts, companies keep their business affairs private. This is because a single controversy can bring down major shares, leaders and the goodwill of the company itself.
In a recent incident, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, was reportedly caught up in an alleged honey-trapping incident involving a Chinese spy. This brought a trail of news that has shocked the biggest tech giant in the industry. Not long after, another controversy is spiralling up right now.
Nvidia Vice President Kimberly Powell has found herself in the spotlight. This follows explosive allegations of an extramarital relationship with CEO Jensen Huang.
A November 11 report by The New York Times, citing five people familiar with the company, identified Powell as the executive allegedly involved. The development has added another layer to Nvidia's growing leadership crisis, as Huang is already facing scrutiny over a separate alleged relationship. Adding to the uncertainty, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia's board was preparing to discuss his possible removal. Neither Powell nor Nvidia has publicly confirmed the allegations.
Who Is Kimberly Powell?
Kimberly Powell is an American technology executive who serves as the Vice President of Healthcare at Nvidia, a global leader in artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology. She heads the company's worldwide healthcare business, bringing AI and advanced computing into medical imaging, drug discovery and life sciences. Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and has spent nearly two decades helping the company expand beyond computer graphics into healthcare innovation. Before joining Nvidia, she worked in hardware engineering and product management, focusing on diagnostic imaging systems. Her career reflects how computing technology is increasingly transforming modern medicine and scientific research.
What Are Kimberly Powell's Achievements?
-
Joined Nvidia in 2008: Began her journey by establishing GPUs as accelerator platforms for medical imaging instruments.
-
Expanded Leadership Responsibilities: Oversaw higher education and research, strategic evangelism, NVIDIA AI Labs and the NVIDIA Inception startup programme.
-
Senior Director (2016): Became Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence Business Development.
-
Vice President (2017): Was promoted to Vice President of Healthcare in late 2017.
-
Healthcare Portfolio Expansion: Led the expansion of Nvidia's healthcare portfolio across medical imaging, life sciences, genomics and AI-driven drug discovery.
-
Key Platforms: Contributed to the development and expansion of healthcare technologies, including NVIDIA Clara and BioNeMo.
What Is Kimberly Powell's Reported Connection With Jensen Huang?
Kimberly Powell came into the spotlight after The New York Times reported on November 11, 2026. The report was about her alleged relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Jensen Huang, who is already in the spotlight with his ties to a Chinese spy, did not see this news play well. Kimberly Powell’s alleged affair with Jensen Huang added a new layer to the controversy.
The New York Times cited five people who had worked at the company. According to the report, the two were allegedly seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during Nvidia's annual GTC conference in March 2026. Huang is Powell's senior executive, and she reportedly reports directly to him.
The allegations have raised questions about workplace relationships, professional boundaries and corporate governance. Neither Powell nor Nvidia has publicly confirmed the reported relationship.
Is Nvidia's Board Planning to Remove Jensen Huang as CEO?
According to The Wall Street Journal, Nvidia's board of directors reportedly convened on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to discuss Jensen Huang's future as CEO. The report has fuelled speculation about a possible leadership change at the world's leading AI chipmaker.
Nvidia's Statement
(Source: Nvidia Press Release)
How The Kimberly Powell Controversy Unfolded
-
2008: Kimberly Powell joined Nvidia to establish GPUs as accelerator platforms for medical imaging instruments.
-
2016: She was promoted to Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence Business Development.
-
Late 2017: Powell became Vice President of Healthcare at Nvidia.
-
March 2026: According to November 2026 media reports, Powell and Jensen Huang were allegedly seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose during Nvidia's GTC developer conference.
-
November 8, 2026: Jensen Huang reportedly acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees. The company's board initiated an independent investigation into his relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based business executive.
-
November 11, 2026: The New York Times reported a second alleged relationship involving Huang and Kimberly Powell, citing five people familiar with Nvidia.
-
November 11–12, 2026: The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia's board was preparing to meet to discuss Huang's future as CEO.
-
November 12, 2026: The allegations continued to attract international attention, placing Nvidia's leadership, corporate governance and succession planning under scrutiny. The reported relationship with Powell remained publicly unconfirmed.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.