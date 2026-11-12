Who Is Kimberly Powell? Meet Nvidia Healthcare VP Directly Under Jensen Huang; Check Her Education, Career And Link With Nvidia CEO

Nvidia in the Spotlight: In the times of the internet, where controversy travels faster than actual facts, companies keep their business affairs private. This is because a single controversy can bring down major shares, leaders and the goodwill of the company itself.

In a recent incident, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, was reportedly caught up in an alleged honey-trapping incident involving a Chinese spy. This brought a trail of news that has shocked the biggest tech giant in the industry. Not long after, another controversy is spiralling up right now.

Nvidia Vice President Kimberly Powell has found herself in the spotlight. This follows explosive allegations of an extramarital relationship with CEO Jensen Huang.

A November 11 report by The New York Times, citing five people familiar with the company, identified Powell as the executive allegedly involved. The development has added another layer to Nvidia's growing leadership crisis, as Huang is already facing scrutiny over a separate alleged relationship. Adding to the uncertainty, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia's board was preparing to discuss his possible removal. Neither Powell nor Nvidia has publicly confirmed the allegations.