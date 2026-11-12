KEAM 2026 PG Ayurveda Provisional Merit List and Category List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala State provisional merit list and category list of candidates eligible for Kerala PG Ayurveda admission 2026 have been released. Candidates who have applied for admission to PG Ayurveda Courses 2026 can visit the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, cee.kerala.gov.in to check the provisional merit list and the category list.

The Kerala PG Ayurveda Merit List has been prepared based on the score obtained by the candidate. Candidates can view the Provisional Merit List and Category List on the official website.

The Kerala PG Ayurveda Provisional Category List is published based on the claims submitted by the candidates in their online application. If there are defects in the certificates uploaded to prove the community reservation/ Nativity/Nationality, the same is to be rectified by the candidates by 10:00 AM today, November 12, 2026. In case it is not done, the provisionally allowed category will be cancelled.No further chance will be provided to rectify the defects.