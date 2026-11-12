KEAM 2026 PG Ayurveda Provisional Merit List and Category List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala PG Ayurveda Admission 2026 merit list and category list of eligible candidates is available on the official CEE Kerala website. Students who have filled the application form can check the state merit list through the PDF link here
The Kerala State provisional merit list and category list of candidates eligible for Kerala PG Ayurveda admission 2026 have been released. Candidates who have applied for admission to PG Ayurveda Courses 2026 can visit the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, cee.kerala.gov.in to check the provisional merit list and the category list.
The Kerala PG Ayurveda Merit List has been prepared based on the score obtained by the candidate. Candidates can view the Provisional Merit List and Category List on the official website.
The Kerala PG Ayurveda Provisional Category List is published based on the claims submitted by the candidates in their online application. If there are defects in the certificates uploaded to prove the community reservation/ Nativity/Nationality, the same is to be rectified by the candidates by 10:00 AM today, November 12, 2026. In case it is not done, the provisionally allowed category will be cancelled.No further chance will be provided to rectify the defects.
With the category list and state merit list out, candidates will not be allowed to enter the choices for the first allotment round. Candidates are required to enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment.
Kerala PG Ayurveda Merit List - Click Here
Kerala PG Ayurveda Category List - Click Here
Steps to Download Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Merit List and Category List
The link for students to check their merit list and category list for Kerala PG Ayurveda admissions is available online. Follow the steps to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEAM 2026
Step 2: Click on Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026
Step 3: Click on the Merit List/ Category list link
Step 4: The merit list/ category list PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Option Entry for Allotment
Candidates eligible for admissions to PG Ayurveda courses will be able to enter the choices for the first allotment round online. The link for students to enter their choices will be available on the application portal. Students can login with their credentials and choose the course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Candidates are advised to enter the choices as per their preference and chances for allotment.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.