CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here!
CBSE Class 12 students can download the Psychology Sample Paper 2026-27 along with its official marking scheme using the direct links provided in this article.
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2026-27:CBSE has released the Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper for the 2026-27 session. Students can download the sample paper and marking scheme to practice questions and prepare for their 2027 board exams.
Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme
CBSE aims to provide quality education through a student-friendly and stress-free learning approach. Along with the sample question papers, CBSE has also released the marking schemes for different subjects. These marking schemes include answers to the questions and help students understand how marks are awarded.
Why Solve Sample Papers?
Solving sample papers helps students build confidence and identify their strengths and weaknesses. It also helps them check how well they have understood the topics. By practising sample papers, students can understand the exam pattern, types of questions, and difficulty level. It also improves writing skills, speed, and time management.
Keep reading to download the CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper and Marking Scheme in PDF format.
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Question Paper Instructions 2026-27
- All questions are compulsory.
- Section A (Q 1-14): Each question carries 1 mark. Answer as directed.
- Section B (Q 15-19): Very Short Answer Type-I questions, 2 marks each. The word limit for each question is 30 words.
- Section C (Q 20-23): Short Answer Type-II questions, 3 marks each. The word limit for each question is 60 words.
- Section D (Q 24-27): Long Answer Type-1 questions, 4 marks each. The word limit for each question is 120 words.
- Section E (Q 28-29): Long Answer Type-ll questions, 6 marks each. The word limit for each question is 200 words.
- Section F (Q 30-33): Case-based questions. One-mark questions: Word limit for each question is 20 words; Two-mark questions: Word limit for each question is 30 words.
- There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.
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SECTION A
Q1 Identify the assessment method that is an objective and standardised measure of an individual’s mental and/or behavioural characteristics. 1
a. Interview
b. Observation
c. Case Study
d. Psychological test
Q2 People who are “street-smart" have high______ intelligence. 1
a. Componential intelligence
b. Experiential intelligence
c. Contextual intelligence
d. Technological intelligence
Q3 As individuals we always make some judgment about our own worth. This is called 1
a. self-efficacy
b. self-concept
c. self-esteem
d.self-regulation
Q4 Kobasa’s concept of hardiness includes all of the following except: 1
a. Commitment
b. Control
c. Challenge
d. Character
Q5 Anxiety disorders have been linked to low activity of the neurotransmitter. 1
a. dopamine
b. serotonin
c. gamma aminobutyric acid
d. cortisol
Q6 Attitudes are best described as: 1
a. Temporary emotional reactions that have cognitive and affective components
b. A state of the mind, a set of views, or thoughts, regarding some topic.
c. Personality traits which are rooted firmly.
d. Genetic dispositions which are not developed through experiences or social learning
Q7 Identify the stage of group formation, where leadership emerges? 1
a. Forming
b. Storming
c. Norming
d. Adjourning
Q8 A charity organization is trying to encourage donations for children’s education. They create an advertisement which presents statistics and facts about how education improves communities and future job prospects. Which of the following factors is being used to influence attitude change in this advertisement? 1
a. attractiveness
b. credibility
c. rational appeal
d.emotional appeal
Q9 Given below are two statements labelled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). 1
Assertion: Behavioural analysis is conducted to find malfunctioning behaviours, the antecedents of faulty learning, and the factors that maintain or continue faulty learning.
Reason: The aim of the treatment in behavioural therapy is to extinguish or eliminate the faulty behaviours and substitute them with adaptive behaviour patterns.
Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
a. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
b. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A
c. A is true but R is false. d.
A is false but R is true.
Q10 Anjali hears voices commenting on her actions when no one is around. This symptom is referred to as: 1
a. delusion of reference
b. illusion
c. hallucination
d. obsession
Q11 Given below are two statements labelled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). 1
Assertion (A): Persistent sadness, feelings of worthlessness and loss of interest indicate major depressive disorder.
Reason (R): Major depressive disorder involves a change of selfperception, and the person’s sense of reality is temporarily lost or changed.
Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below:
a. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.
b. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A .
c. A is true but R is false.
d. A is false but R is true.
Q12 Santosh has been feeling stressed for a long time due to the competition in the office to acquire the position of senior manager. His therapist started a procedure to manage his stress by monitoring his physiological functions. Identify the technique being used here. 1
a. Meditation
b. Creative visualization
c. Biofeedback
d. Cognitive Behaviour Technique
Q13 Which of the following is not true about source traits? 1
a.These traits are the building blocks of personality
b.These result from the interaction of surface traits
c. These traits are of opposing tendencies
d.These traits are stable
Q14 Simi lags behind her peers in language and motor skills. At school the teachers are working on training her in self-care skills and simple social and communication skills. Under which category of intellectual disability is Simi likely to be in? 1
a. Mild
b. Moderate
c. Severe
d. Profound
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SECTION- B
Q16 The genocide committed by the Nazis in Germany against Jewish people is an extreme example of mass killing of innocent people. Identify the phenomenon. Explain any one component of the phenomenon reflected in this example. 2
Q17 How do primary groups differ from secondary groups? 2
Q18 Anjan is undergoing therapy for anxiety. During the sessions, the therapist shares details of Anjan’s problems with Anjan’s colleagues without his permission. Which ethical principle is being violated here? Why is it important to follow this principle in therapy? 2
Q19(A) Explain any two changes that occurred in the understanding of psychological disorders, during the Renaissance period.
Or
Q19(B) Explain the symptoms of Obsessive Compulsive disorder. 2
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SECTION C
Q21 What are substance related and addictive disorders? Explain the consequences of alcohol abuse. 3
Q22 Arum belongs to the Jarawa tribe of the Andaman Islands. These tribes largely depend upon hunting and gathering activities. How does the culture of hunting -gathering affect the personality development of a child like Arum? 3
Q23 A) Yasmin, a psychologist, finds that children from rural areas score lower than urban children on intelligence tests. Identify the factors that would have influenced these test scores. How can she overcome it?
OR
Q23 B) Aliya scores high on analysis and achievement orientation, whereas Ajay scores high on social and emotional skills. Explain how their intelligence is viewed in Indian culture. 3
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SECTION D
Q25 Reminder’s parents report that she frequently fidgets, squirms, and lacks concentration. Her teachers have expressed concerns about her inability to complete tasks and participate in classroom activities. Explain the neurodevelopmental disorder being referred to here. 4
Q26 A) A school promotes cleanliness and students report positive attitudes towards it, yet the campus remains dirty. Does this situation show attitude–behaviour consistency? Explain the factors affecting the attitude–behaviour relationship. 4
OR
Q26 B) The traffic police uses social media influencers to promote helmet use among two-wheeler riders. Explain this method of attitude change according to Mohsin’s theory.
Q27 ‘The way we cope with stress often depends on rigid deep seated beliefs and also based on our experiences’. Analyse this statement by explaining any two coping strategies with suitable examples. 4
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SECTION E
OR
Q28 B) Describe the Psychodynamic approach to personality with special emphasis on levels of consciousness and structure of personality. 6
Q29A) Describe Rational Emotive Therapy (RET) as an effective therapy. 6
OR
Q29B) What do you understand by psychotherapy? Explain the factors contributing to healing in psychotherapy. 6
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CASE 1
Rahul was never a topper of his class. But today he is a team leader at a marketing firm. He keeps his calm when his team struggles with a tight deadline. He recognises his frustration, takes a moment to breathe, and asks team members how they are feeling. He actively listens to their concerns. Rahul communicates clearly, delegates tasks and offers support. He manages his emotions and stays calm under pressure. He also inspires his team, focuses on shared goals, and creates a supportive environment. As a result, the team feels heard and valued. Collaboration improves, and they meet the deadline with quality work. Rahul fosters trust thus reducing stress leading to positive outcomes in high-pressure situations.
Q 30 Identify the kind of intelligence being exhibited by Rahul. 1
Q31 Identify the characteristics of Rahul’s intelligence that makes him a good team leader. 2
CASE 2
Q32 Identify the phenomenon being discussed in the above paragraph. 1
Q33 Give any two reasons that lead to this phenomenon. 2
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Marking Scheme 2026-27
Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.
Students will first be able to view some images of the marking scheme before downloading the PDF for free.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.