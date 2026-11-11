CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here!

SECTION A Q1 Identify the assessment method that is an objective and standardised measure of an individual’s mental and/or behavioural characteristics. 1 a. Interview b. Observation c. Case Study d. Psychological test Q2 People who are “street-smart" have high______ intelligence. 1 a. Componential intelligence b. Experiential intelligence c. Contextual intelligence d. Technological intelligence Q3 As individuals we always make some judgment about our own worth. This is called 1 a. self-efficacy b. self-concept c. self-esteem d.self-regulation Q4 Kobasa’s concept of hardiness includes all of the following except: 1 a. Commitment b. Control c. Challenge d. Character Q5 Anxiety disorders have been linked to low activity of the neurotransmitter. 1 a. dopamine b. serotonin c. gamma aminobutyric acid d. cortisol Q6 Attitudes are best described as: 1 a. Temporary emotional reactions that have cognitive and affective components b. A state of the mind, a set of views, or thoughts, regarding some topic. c. Personality traits which are rooted firmly. d. Genetic dispositions which are not developed through experiences or social learning Q7 Identify the stage of group formation, where leadership emerges? 1 a. Forming b. Storming c. Norming d. Adjourning Q8 A charity organization is trying to encourage donations for children’s education. They create an advertisement which presents statistics and facts about how education improves communities and future job prospects. Which of the following factors is being used to influence attitude change in this advertisement? 1 a. attractiveness b. credibility c. rational appeal d.emotional appeal Q9 Given below are two statements labelled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). 1 Assertion: Behavioural analysis is conducted to find malfunctioning behaviours, the antecedents of faulty learning, and the factors that maintain or continue faulty learning. Reason: The aim of the treatment in behavioural therapy is to extinguish or eliminate the faulty behaviours and substitute them with adaptive behaviour patterns. Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below: a. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. b. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A c. A is true but R is false. d. A is false but R is true. Q10 Anjali hears voices commenting on her actions when no one is around. This symptom is referred to as: 1 a. delusion of reference b. illusion c. hallucination d. obsession Q11 Given below are two statements labelled as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). 1 Assertion (A): Persistent sadness, feelings of worthlessness and loss of interest indicate major depressive disorder. Reason (R): Major depressive disorder involves a change of selfperception, and the person’s sense of reality is temporarily lost or changed. Select the most appropriate answer from the options given below: a. Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. b. Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A . c. A is true but R is false. d. A is false but R is true. Q12 Santosh has been feeling stressed for a long time due to the competition in the office to acquire the position of senior manager. His therapist started a procedure to manage his stress by monitoring his physiological functions. Identify the technique being used here. 1 a. Meditation b. Creative visualization c. Biofeedback d. Cognitive Behaviour Technique Q13 Which of the following is not true about source traits? 1 a.These traits are the building blocks of personality b.These result from the interaction of surface traits c. These traits are of opposing tendencies d.These traits are stable Q14 Simi lags behind her peers in language and motor skills. At school the teachers are working on training her in self-care skills and simple social and communication skills. Under which category of intellectual disability is Simi likely to be in? 1 a. Mild b. Moderate c. Severe d. Profound