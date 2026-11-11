School Assembly News Headlines November 12, 2026: Kulgam, Delhi Yamuna, Tesla Cybertruck and Other News
School Assembly News Headlines for November 12, 2026: Get today’s top national, international, sports, business, education and science news for your morning assembly.
School Assembly News Headlines for November 12, 2026, bring together the latest important updates from India and around the world. National news highlights the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, the launch of the Namo Yamuna River Cruise Service in Delhi and the latest developments surrounding the 8th Pay Commission. International and technology news covers Tesla's plans for Cybertruck production and Jeremy Latcham's appointment as the new head of DC Studios. Sports headlines include former India coach John Wright's remarks on Jasprit Bumrah and other major cricket and football updates. Business news features the latest movement in Kalyan Jewellers' share price, while education news covers the ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 release. The article also brings you updates on the new COVID variant PJ.2.1 and other important developments. Scroll down for more details.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 12
- Union Cabinet approves continuation of Stand-Up India scheme for five years till March 2031, with a credit guarantee corpus of ₹4,111 crore and a target of supporting 2.5 lakh more women, SC and ST entrepreneurs.
- Cabinet extends the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units for five years, enabling collateral-free Mudra loans worth ₹12.6 lakh crore for small entrepreneurs over the next five years.
- Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers for Rabi 2026-27, ensuring steady fertilizer supply for farmers.
- Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’ at an AQI of 305 with GRAP restrictions in force; satellite images show a thick layer of smog across northern India after Diwali.
- Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derail near Digaru station in Assam; rescue teams rushed to the spot and no casualties have been reported so far.
- A state bus crashes into a flyover wall in Punjab’s Sangrur district, killing three passengers and injuring 24; the Chief Minister has announced free treatment for the injured.
- The nation mourns social activist Sanjit ‘Bunker’ Roy, founder of Barefoot College, who passed away in Rajasthan on Tuesday at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy of rural education.
- India and Canada hold talks on advancing negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada’s visiting Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu.
- India calls upon BIMSTEC countries to strengthen cooperation in health security, pushing for closer regional partnership in disease prevention and emergency response.
- Punjab and Kerala agree to jointly study Kerala’s lottery model and press the Centre to restore borrowing limits linked to power sector reforms.
- Two CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, after unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire at a security checkpoint near Mir Bazar; a search operation has been launched to trace the attackers.
- Delhi launches the Namo Yamuna River Cruise Service at Sonia Vihar, introducing an electric cruise between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur to promote river tourism. The 35–45-minute ride is priced at ₹500 per passenger.
- The 8th Pay Commission salary recommendations remain awaited, as the commission continues its consultation process. No revised salary structure or official fitment factor has been announced yet.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 12
- US-Iran conflict continues to dominate global attention, with President Donald Trump stating that a US naval blockade will continue while Qatar and Saudi Arabia press for a peaceful diplomatic solution.
- Russia-Ukraine talks are set to continue, with negotiators from both sides expected to hold further rounds of discussion in the coming days.
- A US move to impeach the Defence Secretary over the Iran war gathers attention in Washington, deepening political divisions in the country.
- Iran displays its missile stocks and warns the US and Israel over escalating tensions, as world leaders urge restraint.
- Israel continues limited strikes in Gaza despite the ceasefire, even as regional mediators work to keep the truce on track.
- US Federal employees will work in Taiwan government offices under a new scheme aimed at strengthening ties between the two sides.
- Fossil fuel emissions have shown a decline in 2026, a positive climate signal welcomed by environmental scientists worldwide.
- Film producer Jeremy Latcham has been appointed President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Studios, effective December 1, 2026. He previously worked on popular movies including Iron Man, The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 12
- India face Maldives in their second group match of the 2026 SAFF Championship, looking to strengthen their place in the tournament.
- India have already sealed the T20I series 3-2 against New Zealand after winning the first three matches in Christchurch, and the team now prepares for the Test series beginning November 19 in Wellington.
- Lakshya Sen leads India’s challenge in Round 1 of the Japan Masters Super 500 badminton tournament, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand having won their opening match.
- R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and R Vaishali are in action on Day 2 of the Total Chess World Championship Tour pilot event, keeping India at the centre of world chess.
- The ISSF World Championships continue in Doha, Qatar, though India suffered a setback as Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh missed medals in the 25m pistol event.
- Indian athletes are competing at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, gaining valuable experience on the global stage.
- Chennai is set to host the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships, subject to submission of the government guarantee.
- Savita Punar has made way for young goalkeeper Bansari Solanki in India’s women’s hockey squad for the Asian Champions Trophy, where India recently stunned hosts China.
- Former India and Mumbai Indians coach John Wright reunites with Jasprit Bumrah in New Zealand, recalling how he recognised the fast bowler's talent in 2013 and describing him as a potential game-changer in the India-New Zealand cricket contest.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 12
- Sensex jumped 772.75 points to close at 81,879.40 and Nifty 50 rose 210.40 points to 25,255.05, as markets rallied on strong foreign buying and robust company earnings.
- Nifty 50 has surged about 8.6% in just six trading days of November, powered by record foreign institutional buying of ₹53,170 crore this month.
- Strong Q2 earnings have lifted Nifty 50 company profits by nearly 24%, the best quarterly earnings growth in twelve quarters.
- Crude oil prices recovered to near $90 per barrel, with Brent crude rising about 0.78% to $92.20, as markets weighed hopes of de-escalation in the Iran conflict.
- The Cabinet’s approval of a ₹4,111 crore credit guarantee corpus for Stand-Up India is expected to make bank loans easier for women and SC/ST entrepreneurs.
- Over 60.36 crore Mudra loans worth ₹43.34 lakh crore have been sanctioned since the scheme’s launch, with the extended guarantee fund set to support ₹12.6 lakh crore of new loans.
- RBI conducted a three-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction and released the full Treasury Bill auction results as part of its regular liquidity management operations.
- Kalyan Jewellers share price surged nearly 10% during trading on November 11, reaching an intraday high of ₹689 and touching a new 52-week high amid strong buying activity.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 12
- National Education Day is being celebrated across the country today, marking the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the architect of India’s first education framework, including institutions like the IITs and UGC.
- CISCE has released the ISC Class 12 date sheet for 2027, with exams from February 9 to April 8, while the ICSE Class 10 exams will run from February 15 to March 31.
- CBSE Class 12 board exams 2027 will begin on February 16 with the Physics paper and conclude on April 8 with Legal Studies.
- IIT Madras Pravartak has launched free online training in AI, EV technology, entrepreneurship and design thinking for students of Classes 7 to 12, along with educators.
- IIT Roorkee has opened registration for five winter AI training and internship courses, with the last date to apply set for November 30.
- The National Medical Commission has warned students against unapproved medical colleges and misleading MBBS admission offers, following a fake medical college incident.
- India has won five medals, including two gold, at the International Astronomy Olympiad, with gold medals for Siddharth Laxmisha of Puducherry and Swara Srujal Patel of Gujarat.
- The FMGE October 2026 result has been declared, with over 9,000 candidates passing, while scorecards can be downloaded from November 20.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 12
- India’s first uncrewed Gaganyaan test flight (G1) remains on track for late 2026, following the successful second Integrated Air Drop Test completed by ISRO in April.
- Indian scientists have become the first in the world to prove that the ‘quantum measure’ can exceed 1, a significant step forward in quantum physics research.
- NASA is preparing for the post-ISS era, as commercial space stations begin reshaping how astronauts will live and work in orbit.
- China’s space station has created a record-low temperature in orbit, opening new possibilities for advanced physics experiments in microgravity.
- Tesla plans to wind down Cybertruck production around June or July 2027, as the company prepares to repurpose its Texas factory production line for the Cybercab autonomous robotaxi.
- The new COVID variant PJ.2.1 has been detected in several countries, including the US, Singapore, Australia, France and Spain. Experts say there is currently no evidence that it causes more severe illness than earlier variants, but recommend continued monitoring and precautions.
Thought of the Day
“Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model.” (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad)
Meaning: True education is not just about memorising lessons or scoring marks. It is about asking questions, thinking of new ideas, acting honestly and leading with courage. When students stay curious and try to learn something new every day, and when teachers set an example through their own conduct, learning becomes a lifelong strength that helps build a better India.
Staying informed about daily current affairs does much more than help students score marks in exams. It trains young minds to think critically, understand how the nation and the world work, and develop opinions based on facts rather than hearsay. Students who read the news regularly grow into informed, curious and responsible citizens ready to contribute to their communities and the country.
Also Read:
AILET 2027 Registration Deadline Extended: NLU Delhi Allows Candidates to Apply Till November 13
NEET UG 2026: Why Are 411 MBBS Seats Still Vacant After Special Stray Round? Fees Rise To Rs 30 Lakh
Manipur Board Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Check Class 10 & 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates Here
Mizoram Board Time Table 2027 OUT: Check HSLC & HSSLC Subject-wise Exam Dates Here
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Special Stray Round Result to Be Announced Today
FMGE Result 2026 Released at natboard.edu.in: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.