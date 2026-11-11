School Assembly News Headlines November 12, 2026: Kulgam, Delhi Yamuna, Tesla Cybertruck and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines for November 12, 2026, bring together the latest important updates from India and around the world. National news highlights the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam, the launch of the Namo Yamuna River Cruise Service in Delhi and the latest developments surrounding the 8th Pay Commission. International and technology news covers Tesla's plans for Cybertruck production and Jeremy Latcham's appointment as the new head of DC Studios. Sports headlines include former India coach John Wright's remarks on Jasprit Bumrah and other major cricket and football updates. Business news features the latest movement in Kalyan Jewellers' share price, while education news covers the ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 release. The article also brings you updates on the new COVID variant PJ.2.1 and other important developments. Scroll down for more details.

Thought of the Day

“Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model.” (Maulana Abul Kalam Azad)

Meaning: True education is not just about memorising lessons or scoring marks. It is about asking questions, thinking of new ideas, acting honestly and leading with courage. When students stay curious and try to learn something new every day, and when teachers set an example through their own conduct, learning becomes a lifelong strength that helps build a better India.

Staying informed about daily current affairs does much more than help students score marks in exams. It trains young minds to think critically, understand how the nation and the world work, and develop opinions based on facts rather than hearsay. Students who read the news regularly grow into informed, curious and responsible citizens ready to contribute to their communities and the country.