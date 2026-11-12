Delhi-NCR AQI Today: What Is Banned and Allowed Under GRAP Stage III? Check Locality-Wise AQI

AQI In Delhi: The air quality index has been gradually deteriorating and has given people of Delhi a reason to be worried about. So right now, the capital’s air quality continued to remain a concern on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Today, the national capital recorded an average AQI of 317 at 5 AM, placing it in the Very Poor category.

People see a thick layer of smog that continues to affect several parts of the city. This thick layer has fine particulate matter (PM2.5) contributing significantly to pollution levels.

Now, while the citywide reading remains below the Severe threshold, some monitoring stations have reported AQI levels above 400.

As the pollution is not settling down in the capital after Diwali, GRAP Stage III restrictions remain in force across Delhi-NCR.

This is now followed by tighter restrictions on vehicle use in Delhi-NCR. Not just vehicles, construction and other pollution-generating activities are being brought to a halt to control the situation as early as possible.