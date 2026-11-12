Delhi-NCR AQI Today: What Is Banned and Allowed Under GRAP Stage III? Check Locality-Wise AQI
Delhi-NCR continues to experience poor air quality, with Delhi recording an AQI of 317. Check locality-wise AQI readings in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, along with the latest GRAP Stage III restrictions.
AQI In Delhi: The air quality index has been gradually deteriorating and has given people of Delhi a reason to be worried about. So right now, the capital’s air quality continued to remain a concern on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
Today, the national capital recorded an average AQI of 317 at 5 AM, placing it in the Very Poor category.
People see a thick layer of smog that continues to affect several parts of the city. This thick layer has fine particulate matter (PM2.5) contributing significantly to pollution levels.
Now, while the citywide reading remains below the Severe threshold, some monitoring stations have reported AQI levels above 400.
As the pollution is not settling down in the capital after Diwali, GRAP Stage III restrictions remain in force across Delhi-NCR.
This is now followed by tighter restrictions on vehicle use in Delhi-NCR. Not just vehicles, construction and other pollution-generating activities are being brought to a halt to control the situation as early as possible.
AQI In Delhi-NCR Today
(For Live Trcaking Check Official Website: AQI In Delhi)
AQI Today In Delhi-NCR
Noida AQI Today: Air Quality Update
Noida continues to experience poor air quality, with pollution levels varying across different sectors. At 5 AM, Sector 62 recorded an AQI of 379, while Sector 125 reported 280, highlighting the uneven spread of pollution across the city.
Gurugram AQI Today: Air Quality Update
Gurugram is also witnessing elevated pollution levels, with air quality ranging from Poor to Very Poor. NISE Gwal Pahari recorded an AQI of 359, while Teri Gram, Sector 51 and Vikas Sadan reported readings between 271 and 281.
With this let’s look at the local pollution level in Delhi…
Also Read: Delhi-NCR Vehicle Ban 2026: Which Vehicles Are Banned During GRAP-3? Check Details
Locality-Wise AQI in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram Today
The following table provides a station-wise breakdown of air quality across Delhi-NCR, based on CPCB monitoring readings reported at approximately 5 AM on November 12, 2026.
|
City
|
Locality / Monitoring Station
|
AQI
|
Category
|
Delhi
|
IIT Delhi
|
408
|
Severe
|
Delhi
|
ITO
|
391
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
North Campus, DU
|
390
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
NSUT Jaffarpur
|
390
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
Chandni Chowk
|
389
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
DTU
|
384
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
Pusa
|
379
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
Burari Crossing
|
377
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
NSIT Dwarka
|
373
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
JNU
|
372
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
Chhawla
|
367
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
Punjabi Bagh
|
364
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
CRRI Mathura Road
|
360
|
Very Poor
|
Delhi
|
Aya Nagar
|
359
|
Very Poor
|
Noida
|
Sector 62
|
379
|
Very Poor
|
Noida
|
Sector 125
|
280
|
Poor
|
Noida
|
Sector 110
|
277
|
Poor
|
Noida
|
Sector 1
|
265
|
Poor
|
Noida
|
Sector 150
|
253
|
Poor
|
Noida
|
Sector 39
|
247
|
Poor
|
Gurugram
|
NISE Gwal Pahari
|
359
|
Very Poor
|
Gurugram
|
Teri Gram
|
281
|
Poor
|
Gurugram
|
Sector 51
|
271
|
Poor
|
Gurugram
|
Vikas Sadan
|
271
|
Poor
What Are The GRAP Stage III Restrictions Across Delhi-NCR?
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has continued GRAP Stage III restrictions across Delhi-NCR to control rising pollution levels. These measures focus on reducing emissions from vehicles, construction sites, industries and other sources. The major restrictions include:
- Vehicle Restrictions: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are not allowed to operate in Delhi and specified NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.
- Construction Ban: Non-essential construction and demolition activities have been suspended. However, certain essential projects, such as metro, railway, hospital and national security infrastructure, are exempt under specified conditions.
- School Guidelines: Schools have been advised to conduct classes up to Class V in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either online or offline, as directed by the respective state governments.
- Industrial Restrictions: Stone crushers, mining activities and brick kilns that do not meet prescribed clean-fuel requirements must remain closed.
- Dust Control Measures: Authorities are increasing mechanised road cleaning, water sprinkling and other dust-control activities to reduce pollution from roads and construction areas.
- Earlier GRAP Measures: Restrictions introduced under GRAP Stages I and II also continue. These include curbs on coal and firewood use in eateries and tighter regulations on diesel generator sets.
GRAP Stage III Restrictions Across Delhi-NCR: What Is Allowed and What Is Banned?
|
Category
|
Key Restrictions
|
Private Vehicles
|
BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers banned in Delhi and five NCR districts.
|
Commercial Vehicles
|
Certain non-essential BS-IV and older diesel goods vehicles barred from entering Delhi.
|
Inter-State Buses
|
Non-compliant diesel buses barred from entering Delhi.
|
Construction
|
Non-essential construction, demolition, excavation and dust-generating activities banned.
|
Essential Projects
|
Metro, railway, hospital, airport and defence projects exempt under prescribed conditions.
|
Schools
|
Classes up to Class V shifted to hybrid mode.
|
Offices
|
50% work-from-office capacity advised; remaining staff to work from home.
|
Industries
|
Stone crushers, mining activities and certain non-compliant industries shut.
|
Dust Control
|
Mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling intensified.
|
Public Advisory
|
Residents advised to avoid coal and wood burning, use public transport and limit outdoor activities.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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