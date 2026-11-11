GMAT Cutoff 2026: Check College-Wise Scores for Executive, PGP & FPM Programs
This article details the GMAT cutoff scores required for admission to various management programs like PGP, Executive MBA, and FPM at top Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for 2026 and 2027. It outlines the GMAT Focus Edition's importance, eligibility criteria, and specific score benchmarks for different IIMs including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Lucknow.
GMAT Cutoff 2026: Candidates who have secured 650-700+ score in GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) can successfully get into top IIMs such as IIM Ahemdbad for management programs. Admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for Post Graduate Programmes (PGP), and research-driven Fellow Programmes (FPM) is easy through the GMAT entrance exam. Aspiring candidates can get into IIMs in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore etc through the official scores and based on basic eligibilities.
In the selection process, students must prepare for GMAT Focus Edition as priority. This means they must research all the necessary information, including common requirements, GMAT scores obtained in the past, and any other relevant information for choosing a better career opportunity.
GMAT Cutoff 2027: Overview
Check GMAT 2027 exam requirements and basic overview to get an understanding of the exam shared below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC)
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Accepting Institutions
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All IIMs (including IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow, Indore, Kozhikode, and Shillong)
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Programs
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• Executive MBAs, 1-Year Full-Time MBAs (e.g., IIMA PGPX, IIMB EPGP, IIMC MBAEx, IIML IPMX)
• Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) for international candidates
• Doctoral and Fellow Programmes (FPM / EFPM)
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Accepted Exam
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• GMAT
• Classic GMAT 10th Edition
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Mode of Examination
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Offline
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Score Validity
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Scores must not exceed beyond 2 to 3 years from the date of application deadline submission.
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Evaluation Criteria
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What is IIM GMAT Cutoff?
The IIM GMAT cutoff is the score qualifying candidates for the admission process at prestigious Indian Institutes of Management. While the schools rarely state the cutoff, generally, the score required for admission to prestigious schools lies between 650 and 730+ in GMAT Focus Edition. However, achieving this minimum score is not sufficient as the experts responsible for admission decisions check the work experience of the candidate, his or her aggregates in undergraduate courses and performance in interviews.
GMAT Score Benchmarks at Older IIMs
Candiates can find a list of top IIMs and their safe GMAT scores to pursue management courses shared below.
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Institute
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Programme
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GMAT Score
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IIM Ahmedabad
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PGPX
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720
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IIM Bangalore
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EPGP
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720
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IIM Calcutta
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PGPEX
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697
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IIM Lucknow
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IPMX
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710
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IIM Indore
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EPGP
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650
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IIM Kozhikode
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PGP / EPGP / FPM
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700+
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IIM Ranchi
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Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)
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670
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IIM Raipur
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Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM)
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680+
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IIM Rohtak
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Doctoral Programme in Management (DPM)
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650+
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IIM Kashipur
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Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)
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670+
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IIM Udaipur
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PGP / PGPX / Entrepreneurs PGP
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680+
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IIM Tiruchirappalli
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PGPM / PGPBM / FPM
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680+
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IIM Shillong
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PGP / PGPEx
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700+
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IIM Jammu
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Post Graduate Diploma Programme (PGDP)
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700+
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IIM Sambalpur
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PGP
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650
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IIM Visakhapatnam
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PGP
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680+
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IIM Kashipur
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PGP / FPM / EFPM / EPGPM / MDPs
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610
Eligibility for GMAT Admission to IIMs
Candidates aiming to pursue Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP) and
Fellow Programme in Management (FMP) through GMAT score in top IIM must have these eligibilities:
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Candidates must have completed an undergraduate or bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution securing a minimum of 50% marks.
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The GMAT score must be recent and acquired from any recognized centre. (Renowned MBA programs are primarily geared towards international students or NRIs while the one-year executive MBA programs and PhD fellowships are targeted at professionals with at least 2 to 5 years of relevant experience in the industry)
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Must have full-time work experience (varies for different IIMs).
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Must be fluent in English and qualify for Personal interview round.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.