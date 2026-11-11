GMAT Cutoff 2026: Check College-Wise Scores for Executive, PGP & FPM Programs

GMAT Cutoff 2026: Candidates who have secured 650-700+ score in GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) can successfully get into top IIMs such as IIM Ahemdbad for management programs. Admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for Post Graduate Programmes (PGP), and research-driven Fellow Programmes (FPM) is easy through the GMAT entrance exam. Aspiring candidates can get into IIMs in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore etc through the official scores and based on basic eligibilities.

In the selection process, students must prepare for GMAT Focus Edition as priority. This means they must research all the necessary information, including common requirements, GMAT scores obtained in the past, and any other relevant information for choosing a better career opportunity.