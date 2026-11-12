In Santa Clara this week ten independent directors sat down to decide whether a $4 trillion company can survive without the only chief executive it has ever known. With markets rattled and Nvidia CEO frontrunners suddenly dominating Wall Street chatter the board's emergency deliberations mark the sharpest governance crisis in the chipmaker's 33-year history. Jensen Huang who is also the current ceo of Nvidia built the company from a three person startup into the backbone of global artificial intelligence. Now days before quarterly earnings his personal life has forced a succession scramble nobody planned for. Why Jensen Huang is being Replaced as Nvidia CEO? Nvidia released an official statement announcing an independent board investigation on Sunday November 8. The purpose was to investigate whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort following reports of his relationship with Alice Huang who is a former executive at Singapore based customer Megaspeed International.

In that statement, Nvidia said it has "no reason to believe either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised" and expressed confidence in its chief executive. That same day Huang acknowledged the extramarital relationship in an internal memo to staff. And two days later on November 10, the board retained Joon H. Kim who is a former acting US attorney at law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to lead the probe. Board is now Actively Recruiting a CEO Replacement According to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, directors are meeting to weigh Huang's removal. It is a step allowed "with or without cause" by a majority vote under company bylaws and have engaged an outside executive search firm while considering an interim chief. This move was precipitated by reports of a new affair, which involved another direct subordinate in addition to an 8-9 percent fall in extended working hours stocks worth almost $600 billion.

Note that Nvidia has spent decades insisting it didn't need a formal number two. If you hold tech stocks or follow the AI boom then your biggest worry is obvious: without Huang's personal grip on suppliers like TSMC and cloud buyers does Nvidia's growth stall? Analysts note that Nvidia’s Blackwell and Rubin chips' roadmap is set for the next 12 to 18 months. This does not mean that deliveries will cease tomorrow. However, Nvidia has never announced a successor. Who are Top 9 Nvidea CEO Frontrunners according to Reports? The prediction markets, such as Polymarket and Kalshi, together with news reports from Bloomberg and Reuters have helped identify nine leading contenders. Nvidia has not provided any probabilities; thus, the ratings shown below are based on current Polymarket implied probabilities as of November 12 2026:

Rank Nvidia CEO Frontrunner Candidate Name Current and Most Recent Position Verified Market Odds (Polymarket) 1 Ian Buck VP & GM, Hyperscale and HPC (Nvidia) 34% 2 Colette Kress EVP & Chief Financial Officer (Nvidia) 27% 3 Rene Haas Chief Executive Officer (Arm Holdings) 10% 4 Jay Puri Senior Adviser; former EVP, Worldwide Field Operations (Nvidia) 4% 5 Michael Kagan Chief Technology Officer (Nvidia) 3% 6 Lisa Su Chair & Chief Executive Officer (AMD) 2% 7 Madison Huang Senior Director, Physical AI Product Marketing (Nvidia) 2% 8 Matt Garman Chief Executive Officer (Amazon Web Services) Unranked / Media shortlist 9 Thomas Kurian Chief Executive Officer (Google Cloud) Unranked / Media shortlist

1. Ian Buck If the board wants an engineer who already runs Nvidia's money engine then Buck sits at the top of the next CEO frontrunner list. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Princeton University (summa cum laude) and a PhD in computer science from Stanford University. After early work at SGI, Buck joined Nvidia in 2004 and invented CUDA which is the foundational software platform that locked millions of AI developers into Nvidia hardware. Since 2013 he has led the data centre and high-performance computing unit responsible for the vast majority of Nvidia's revenue. So his experience gives him unmatched technical credibility. Though analysts note he has never overseen a public company's broader corporate functions. 2. Colette Kress Wall Street already knows Kress well.She co-hosts Nvidia's quarterly earnings calls and will take centre stage when third-quarter results drop on November 17.

Kress earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. Before joining Nvidia as CFO in 2013 Kress spent 13 years in senior finance roles at Microsoft and served as CFO of Cisco's Business Technology and Operations group. She lacks an engineering background, maybe that’s why she’s second to Ian Buck in the race. But institutional investors view her 13 year tenure as the safest pair of hands for an interim or co-CEO transition. 3. Rene Haas Should directors decide Nvidia needs a sitting public-company CEO with deep chip roots, Haas offers both. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Clarkson University and completed Stanford's Executive Program. Before taking the helm at British chip designer Arm Holdings in 2022 and steering its 2023 IPO, Haas spent seven years at Nvidia (2006–2013) and rised to VP and GM of its computing products business.