RRB JE Exam 2026: Check CBT 1 Exam Day Guidelines and Other Details Here
RRB JE Exam Date 2026: The RRB JE CBT exam is scheduled for 27 and 28 October 2026. Candidates appearing in these shifts should check this article for the complete exam day guidelines, documents required, and important dos and don'ts before leaving for the exam centre.
Key Points
- The RRB JE CBT 1 exam will be conducted on 27 and 28 October 2026.
- Candidates must carry their admit card printout and an original valid photo ID.
- One-third of a mark will be deducted for each wrong answer; avoid guessing.
RRB JE Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the CBT exam for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts on 27 and 28 October 2026. Lakhs of candidates will appear in this stage of the recruitment process. On the exam day, small mistakes like forgetting a document or reaching late can cost you the chance to sit for the exam. That is why every candidate must know the exam day guidelines. In this article, we explain the key rules, documents to carry, reporting time, dress code, and things to avoid at the exam centre, so you can appear calmly and without any stress.
Also Check: RRB JE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download topic-wise syllabus for CBT 1 & CBT 2
RRB JE CBT 1 Exam 2026 Highlights
The table below gives a quick overview of the RRB JE CBT 1 2026 exam and the most important exam day instructions. Candidates should read it once and then check the details on their admit card.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Exam Name
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RRB JE CBT 2026
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Post
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Junior Engineer (JE) and other related posts
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Exam Dates
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27 and 28 October 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test (CBT)
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Must carry a printout, as it is mandatory for entry
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Photo ID
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One original valid photo ID (PAN, Voter ID, Driving Licence, Passport, etc.)
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Reporting Time
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As mentioned on the admit card
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Shift and Centre Details
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Check the admit card for your shift timing and exam centre address
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Prohibited Items
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Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and electronic devices
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Negative Marking
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Applicable, as per the official notification
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Biometric Verification
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Done at the centre, so keep fingers clean and dry
RRB JE CBT 1 2026 Exam
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting this recruitment under CEN 04/2026 for Junior Engineer and related technical posts. The CBT 1 exam is being held in multiple shifts at various exam centres, and the recruitment covers 21 Indian Railway Zones. The total number of vacancies is 4,029.
The exam is a Computer Based Test (CBT), which means candidates answer questions on a computer screen. The admit card was released on the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates should check their admit card for the shift timing and exam centre address. One-third of a mark is deducted for every wrong answer, so candidates should avoid random guessing. Those who clear CBT 1 will move on to CBT 2, the next stage of selection.
RRB JE Exam Timing 2026
The RRB JE CBT 1 examination will be conducted in three shifts on 27th and 28th October 2026. Candidates must reach the exam center before the gate closing time. Check the shift-wise schedule for the examination given below.
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Shift
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Reporting Time
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Gate Closing Time
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Exam Timing
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Shift 1
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7:30 AM
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8:30 AM
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9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
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Shift 2
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11:15 AM
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12:15 PM
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12:45 PM – 2:15 PM
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Shift 3
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3:00 PM
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4:00 PM
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4:30 PM – 6:00 PM
RRB JE CBT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines
Following the exam day rules is as important as preparing for the exam. Candidates appearing on 27 and 28 October should read the points below carefully and keep everything ready a day before, so that there is no last-minute confusion.
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Admit card: Carry a clear printout of your e-call letter. Entry is not allowed without it.
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Photo ID: Bring one original valid photo ID, such as Aadhaar, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport or Driving Licence. The name on the ID should match the name on the admit card.
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Photograph: If the admit card asks for a passport-size photo, paste it in the space provided and bring an extra copy. Use the same photo you uploaded in the application form.
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Reporting time: Reach the centre at the time mentioned on your admit card. The gates close before the exam starts, and latecomers are not allowed to enter.
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Visit the centre in advance: Check the route, travel time, and exact address of the centre a day before so you do not get lost on the exam day.
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Biometric verification: Your photo and fingerprints will be checked at the centre. Keep your fingers clean and dry, and avoid applying mehndi or any cream on them.
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Prohibited items: Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, headphones, or any other electronic gadgets, as they are not allowed inside the exam hall.
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Bags and valuables: Avoid carrying bags and valuables. The centre may not have any arrangement to keep them safe.
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What to carry: Take only the admit card, photo ID, a transparent water bottle and a pen if allowed. Rough sheets are provided at the centre and must be returned after the exam.
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Dress code: Wear simple, comfortable clothes. Avoid heavy jewellery, belts with large buckles, and anything that may cause problems during frisking.
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Follow instructions: Listen carefully to the exam staff and follow every instruction given inside the lab. Do not carry or share any unfair material.
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Check your system: Once seated, check that your computer screen, mouse and keyboard are working. Inform the invigilator immediately if there is any problem.
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Time management and marking: Keep an eye on the timer on your screen. One-third of a mark is deducted for each wrong answer, so attempt only the questions you are fairly sure about.
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Stay calm: Eat light food, drink enough water, and sleep well the night before. A calm mind helps you perform better.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com