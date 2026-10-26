RRB JE Exam 2026: Check CBT 1 Exam Day Guidelines and Other Details Here

Key Points The RRB JE CBT 1 exam will be conducted on 27 and 28 October 2026.

Candidates must carry their admit card printout and an original valid photo ID.

One-third of a mark will be deducted for each wrong answer; avoid guessing.

RRB JE Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the CBT exam for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts on 27 and 28 October 2026. Lakhs of candidates will appear in this stage of the recruitment process. On the exam day, small mistakes like forgetting a document or reaching late can cost you the chance to sit for the exam. That is why every candidate must know the exam day guidelines. In this article, we explain the key rules, documents to carry, reporting time, dress code, and things to avoid at the exam centre, so you can appear calmly and without any stress. Also Check: RRB JE Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Download topic-wise syllabus for CBT 1 & CBT 2 RRB JE CBT 1 Exam 2026 Highlights The table below gives a quick overview of the RRB JE CBT 1 2026 exam and the most important exam day instructions. Candidates should read it once and then check the details on their admit card.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB JE CBT 2026 Post Junior Engineer (JE) and other related posts Exam Dates 27 and 28 October 2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Test (CBT) Admit Card Must carry a printout, as it is mandatory for entry Photo ID One original valid photo ID (PAN, Voter ID, Driving Licence, Passport, etc.) Reporting Time As mentioned on the admit card Shift and Centre Details Check the admit card for your shift timing and exam centre address Prohibited Items Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and electronic devices Negative Marking Applicable, as per the official notification Biometric Verification Done at the centre, so keep fingers clean and dry

RRB JE CBT 1 2026 Exam The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting this recruitment under CEN 04/2026 for Junior Engineer and related technical posts. The CBT 1 exam is being held in multiple shifts at various exam centres, and the recruitment covers 21 Indian Railway Zones. The total number of vacancies is 4,029. The exam is a Computer Based Test (CBT), which means candidates answer questions on a computer screen. The admit card was released on the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Candidates should check their admit card for the shift timing and exam centre address. One-third of a mark is deducted for every wrong answer, so candidates should avoid random guessing. Those who clear CBT 1 will move on to CBT 2, the next stage of selection. RRB JE Exam Timing 2026 The RRB JE CBT 1 examination will be conducted in three shifts on 27th and 28th October 2026. Candidates must reach the exam center before the gate closing time. Check the shift-wise schedule for the examination given below.