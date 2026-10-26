Unitree Robotics: Country, Founder, Robot Price, Stock and IPO Details

Unitree Robotics is a company in the robotics sector which is located in China, and it is well-known for producing human-like robots and robot dogs.

Unitree Robotics was established in 2016 and this company is known due to manufacturing robots capable of walking, running, and executing other actions.

But which country does Unitree Robotics belong to, how much do its robots cost, and can you buy its shares? Let’s know the key facts.

What Is Unitree Robotics?

Unitree Robotics is a robotics company which is located in China. This company is engaged in the development of highly sophisticated robots that resemble humans in shape and form. Some of the robots produced by Unitree are quadruped robots that use four feet to move around.

This company operates from Hangzhou, Zhejiang city in China. This organisation was established in 2016.