Unitree Robotics: Country, Founder, Robot Price, Stock and IPO Details

Unitree Robotics: Which Country Is It From? Key Facts, Robots, Price and Shares
Know which country Unitree Robotics belongs to, who founded it, its famous robot models, prices, stock market listing and availability in India.
Unitree Robotics is a company in the robotics sector which is located in China, and it is well-known for producing human-like robots and robot dogs.
Unitree Robotics was established in 2016 and this company is known due to manufacturing robots capable of walking, running, and executing other actions.
But which country does Unitree Robotics belong to, how much do its robots cost, and can you buy its shares? Let’s know the key facts.
What Is Unitree Robotics?
Unitree Robotics is a robotics company which is located in China. This company is engaged in the development of highly sophisticated robots that resemble humans in shape and form. Some of the robots produced by Unitree are quadruped robots that use four feet to move around.
This company operates from Hangzhou, Zhejiang city in China. This organisation was established in 2016.
Unitree Robotics: Key Facts
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Particular
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Details
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Company name
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Unitree Robotics
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Country
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China
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Founded
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2016
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Headquarters
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Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
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Founder
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Wang Xingxing
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Main products
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Humanoid and quadruped robots
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Stock market
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Shanghai Stock Exchange, STAR Market
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Industry
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Robotics and artificial intelligence
What Are the Famous Robots Made by Unitree?
The Unitree G1, Unitree Go2, & Unitree H1 are among the famous robots made by Unitree. Here are the details about these three robots are given below:
1. Unitree G1
The G1 is a humanoid robot designed to walk, move its arms and legs, and perform complex movements. It is used for robotics research and development.
2. Unitree Go2
The Go2 is a four-legged robot, often called a robot dog. It can walk over different surfaces and is designed for tasks involving movement and sensing.
3. Unitree H1
The H1 is a full-sized humanoid robot developed to demonstrate advanced walking, balance and movement capabilities.
How Much Does a Unitree Robot Cost?
The price will depend on the type of robot and its functionalities. The official website of Unitree has shown the G1 humanoid robot as having a price tag of approximately US$16,000 in their product news.
Is Unitree Robotics Listed on the Stock Market?
Yes, the Unitree Robotics has been listed in the stock market from August 19, 2026, in the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in China.
The price of its Initial Public Offering was 150.80 yuan per share. This is the initial IPO price, not the current trading price.
Indian investors must verify if there is a legitimate way for them to invest in this Chinese stock through their brokerage firm.
Is Unitree Robotics Available in India?
Unitree robots are sold internationally, but to buy the robot from Unitree Robotics, first of all there is need to see the availability in India on the model, authorised sellers, import requirement and after-sales support.
India buyers must contact the company or a verified distributor for the current price of robots, which they want and also its delivery details.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.