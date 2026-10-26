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Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Option Entry for Phase 3 Allotment to Ayurveda/Homoeo/Siddha/Unani/ Medical Allied Courses Open at cee.kerala.gov.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 07:58 IST

Kerala NEET third round allotment option entry for Ayurveda/Homoeo/Siddha/Unani/ Medical Allied Courses is now available at cee.kerala.gov.in. Allotment result will be published on October 29, 2026

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Option Entry for Phase 3 Allotment to Ayurveda/Homoeo/Siddha/Unani/ Medical Allied Courses Open at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Option Entry for Phase 3 Allotment to Ayurveda/Homoeo/Siddha/Unani/ Medical Allied Courses Open at cee.kerala.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

CEE Kerala has commenced the option entry process for the third phase of allotment to Kerala Ayurveda/Homoeopathy / Siddha / Unani /Agriculture/ Horticulture/Veterinary/Forestry/Fisheries/

Co-Operation & Banking/ Climate change & Environmental Science/ Bsc Msc (Integrated)

Biology /Bsc Msc (Integrated) Microbiology / B.Tech Biotechnology courses. Candidates participating in the third allotment round for these courses can enter their options through the link available on the official website.

As per the schedule released, the third-round option entry window for correction and rearranging closes on October 28, 2026. Candidates can enter the choices until 11 AM through the login link available on the official portal. It must be noted that the online option confirmation process is mandatory for those who have got admission and those who have no allotment as per the previous phase allotments, to be considered in the third phase allotment. The provisional allotment for admissions to Ayurveda/ Homoeopathy /Siddha /Unani and Medical Allied courses will be published on the website cee.kerala.gov.in on October 29, 2026, and the final allotment result will be published on October 30, 2026.

Kerala UG NEET Allotment Round 3 Option Entry - Click Here

Official Notification - Click Here

Steps to Enter Choices for Kerala UG NEET Third Allotment

The window for students to enter the choices for the third allotment round to Ayurveda/Homoeopathy / Siddha / Unani /Agriculture/ Horticulture/Veterinary/Forestry/Fisheries/ Co-Operation & Banking/ Climate change & Environmental Science/ Bsc Msc (Integrated)

Biology /Bsc Msc (Integrated) Microbiology / B.Tech Biotechnology courses is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2026 candidate portal

Step 3: Log in with the application number and password

Step 4: Click on the allotment choice filling link for the third counselling round

Step 5: Rearrange choices

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Kerala NEET Counselling 2026: Round 3 Schedule

Candidates participating in the third counselling round for Ayurveda/ Homoeopathy /Siddha

/Unani and Medical Allied courses can check the schedule here.

Website opens for Online Option

confirmation and for enabling rearrangement

of higher options/deletion of unwanted

options for Ayurveda/ Homoeopathy /Siddha

/Unani and Medical Allied courses. Option

Registration available for BVSC & AH

courses

October 24, 2026

Time for Online Option Confirmation and

rearrangement/deletion of options ends.

October 28, 2026, 11.00 AM 

Publication of Provisional Allotment

October 29, 2026

Publication of Final Allotment

October 30, 2026

Fee Payment and Joining the Colleges

October 31 to November 3, 2026, 4.00 PM

Time to update the details of admitted

candidates through OAMS by the college

November 3, 2026 5.00 PM

As per the official notification, candidates who wish to vacate the seats joined through Phase I & Phase II can exit the seat by forfeiting the Option Registration fees on or before October 27, 2026, 5.00 PM.

Also Read:  AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card Out Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Reporting to Colleges Begins Today, Check List of Documents, Steps to Download Allotment Letter

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment Result Released, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 07:58 IST
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