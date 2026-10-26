Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Option Entry for Phase 3 Allotment to Ayurveda/Homoeo/Siddha/Unani/ Medical Allied Courses Open at cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala has commenced the option entry process for the third phase of allotment to Kerala Ayurveda/Homoeopathy / Siddha / Unani /Agriculture/ Horticulture/Veterinary/Forestry/Fisheries/

Co-Operation & Banking/ Climate change & Environmental Science/ Bsc Msc (Integrated)

Biology /Bsc Msc (Integrated) Microbiology / B.Tech Biotechnology courses. Candidates participating in the third allotment round for these courses can enter their options through the link available on the official website.

As per the schedule released, the third-round option entry window for correction and rearranging closes on October 28, 2026. Candidates can enter the choices until 11 AM through the login link available on the official portal. It must be noted that the online option confirmation process is mandatory for those who have got admission and those who have no allotment as per the previous phase allotments, to be considered in the third phase allotment. The provisional allotment for admissions to Ayurveda/ Homoeopathy /Siddha /Unani and Medical Allied courses will be published on the website cee.kerala.gov.in on October 29, 2026, and the final allotment result will be published on October 30, 2026.