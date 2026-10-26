Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2026: Option Entry for Phase 3 Allotment to Ayurveda/Homoeo/Siddha/Unani/ Medical Allied Courses Open at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET third round allotment option entry for Ayurveda/Homoeo/Siddha/Unani/ Medical Allied Courses is now available at cee.kerala.gov.in. Allotment result will be published on October 29, 2026
CEE Kerala has commenced the option entry process for the third phase of allotment to Kerala Ayurveda/Homoeopathy / Siddha / Unani /Agriculture/ Horticulture/Veterinary/Forestry/Fisheries/
Co-Operation & Banking/ Climate change & Environmental Science/ Bsc Msc (Integrated)
Biology /Bsc Msc (Integrated) Microbiology / B.Tech Biotechnology courses. Candidates participating in the third allotment round for these courses can enter their options through the link available on the official website.
As per the schedule released, the third-round option entry window for correction and rearranging closes on October 28, 2026. Candidates can enter the choices until 11 AM through the login link available on the official portal. It must be noted that the online option confirmation process is mandatory for those who have got admission and those who have no allotment as per the previous phase allotments, to be considered in the third phase allotment. The provisional allotment for admissions to Ayurveda/ Homoeopathy /Siddha /Unani and Medical Allied courses will be published on the website cee.kerala.gov.in on October 29, 2026, and the final allotment result will be published on October 30, 2026.
Kerala UG NEET Allotment Round 3 Option Entry - Click Here
Official Notification - Click Here
Steps to Enter Choices for Kerala UG NEET Third Allotment
The window for students to enter the choices for the third allotment round to Ayurveda/Homoeopathy / Siddha / Unani /Agriculture/ Horticulture/Veterinary/Forestry/Fisheries/ Co-Operation & Banking/ Climate change & Environmental Science/ Bsc Msc (Integrated)
Biology /Bsc Msc (Integrated) Microbiology / B.Tech Biotechnology courses is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2026 candidate portal
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password
Step 4: Click on the allotment choice filling link for the third counselling round
Step 5: Rearrange choices
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Kerala NEET Counselling 2026: Round 3 Schedule
Candidates participating in the third counselling round for Ayurveda/ Homoeopathy /Siddha
/Unani and Medical Allied courses can check the schedule here.
|
Website opens for Online Option
confirmation and for enabling rearrangement
of higher options/deletion of unwanted
options for Ayurveda/ Homoeopathy /Siddha
/Unani and Medical Allied courses. Option
Registration available for BVSC & AH
courses
|
October 24, 2026
|
Time for Online Option Confirmation and
rearrangement/deletion of options ends.
|
October 28, 2026, 11.00 AM
|
Publication of Provisional Allotment
|
October 29, 2026
|
Publication of Final Allotment
|
October 30, 2026
|
Fee Payment and Joining the Colleges
|
October 31 to November 3, 2026, 4.00 PM
|
Time to update the details of admitted
candidates through OAMS by the college
|
November 3, 2026 5.00 PM
As per the official notification, candidates who wish to vacate the seats joined through Phase I & Phase II can exit the seat by forfeiting the Option Registration fees on or before October 27, 2026, 5.00 PM.
Also Read: AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card Out Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Reporting to Colleges Begins Today, Check List of Documents, Steps to Download Allotment Letter
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment Result Released, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.