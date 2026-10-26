Kanpur University to Use AI to Set Exam Papers and Test Answer Sheet Evaluation in 2026-27

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Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare question papers for its odd-semester examinations in the 2026-27 academic session. The university will also test AI-based evaluation of answer sheets as part of a pilot project. The decisions were taken during the university’s 28th Examination Committee meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak. The university aims to make examinations more organised, transparent and technology-driven. Also read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable PDF Shortly at cbse.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here CSJMU to Use AI for Question Paper Preparation Under the new plan, AI will be used to help prepare question papers for odd-semester examinations. Odd-semester exams are generally held for the first, third, fifth and other odd-numbered semesters of a course.

The university is introducing this system to improve the examination process. However, the detailed procedure for preparing and checking AI-generated question papers has not been specified in the announcement. AI-Based Answer Sheet Evaluation to Be Tested CSJMU will also conduct a pilot project to test the use of AI in evaluating answer sheets. A pilot project is a small-scale trial conducted before a system is introduced more widely. The university will also expand digital evaluation, which involves assessing answer sheets through digital systems rather than relying entirely on traditional paper-based processes. In addition, the university plans to test printing question papers at selected examination centres. These steps are intended to improve examination management while protecting students’ interests and maintaining the reliability of results.