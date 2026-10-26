Kanpur University to Use AI to Set Exam Papers and Test Answer Sheet Evaluation in 2026-27
CSJMU Kanpur plans to use AI to prepare odd-semester question papers and test AI-based answer sheet evaluation in the 2026-27 academic session.
Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur, is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) to prepare question papers for its odd-semester examinations in the 2026-27 academic session. The university will also test AI-based evaluation of answer sheets as part of a pilot project.
The decisions were taken during the university’s 28th Examination Committee meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak. The university aims to make examinations more organised, transparent and technology-driven.
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CSJMU to Use AI for Question Paper Preparation
Under the new plan, AI will be used to help prepare question papers for odd-semester examinations. Odd-semester exams are generally held for the first, third, fifth and other odd-numbered semesters of a course.
The university is introducing this system to improve the examination process. However, the detailed procedure for preparing and checking AI-generated question papers has not been specified in the announcement.
AI-Based Answer Sheet Evaluation to Be Tested
CSJMU will also conduct a pilot project to test the use of AI in evaluating answer sheets. A pilot project is a small-scale trial conducted before a system is introduced more widely.
The university will also expand digital evaluation, which involves assessing answer sheets through digital systems rather than relying entirely on traditional paper-based processes.
In addition, the university plans to test printing question papers at selected examination centres. These steps are intended to improve examination management while protecting students’ interests and maintaining the reliability of results.
CSJMU Takes Decisions on Student Results
The Examination Committee also discussed issues affecting students in affiliated colleges.
Eligible LLB and BA LLB students whose results were marked BPRD and who could not move to the next semester will be allowed to progress, provided they are within the maximum duration prescribed for their courses.
The committee also decided to complete the results of BSc Agriculture and BEd students whose colleges failed to upload their internal assessment marks on time. Their marks will be awarded based on the relevant written examination, while action may be taken against colleges that did not submit the internal marks within the deadline.
Examination Forms at Dayanand College of Law Put on Hold
The university has stopped the process of filling first-semester examination forms at Dayanand College of Law in Kanpur while an inquiry into alleged admission irregularities for the 2026-27 academic session is underway.
The committee also decided to shift the college’s examination centre to another institution. CSJMU said its decisions aim to improve examination transparency, protect students’ academic interests and maintain discipline.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.