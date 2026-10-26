Delhi High Court Upholds Cash Aid for EWS Students to Buy School Uniforms

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The Delhi High Court has upheld the Delhi government's decision to provide financial assistance directly to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups for purchasing school uniforms. The court dismissed a review petition challenging the policy, allowing the government to continue providing money instead of distributing uniforms directly. The decision was announced after a bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Renu Bhatnagar rejected a petition filed by the NGO Justice For All. The organisation had asked the court to reconsider its earlier January 23 judgment supporting the government's policy. Also read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable PDF Shortly at cbse.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here Why Did Delhi High Court Uphold Cash Assistance for EWS Students?

The NGO argued that students from EWS and disadvantaged group categories studying in aided and unaided private schools should receive uniforms directly, rather than money to purchase them. It said the government's approach was inconsistent with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. However, the Delhi government said buying and distributing uniforms to thousands of students would be difficult to manage. Schools also have different uniform designs, colours and requirements, making it challenging to arrange uniforms for every student before the academic session begins. The government introduced its cash assistance policy in June 2025 to address these difficulties. What Did the Court Say About the Uniform Policy? In its October 12 decision, the court said the grounds raised by the NGO were an attempt to argue the case again. It observed that a government policy should not be overturned unless it is seriously arbitrary or unreasonable.

The court also maintained that providing money for uniforms through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) does not violate the RTE Act. DBT means transferring money directly to the eligible beneficiary's bank account instead of providing the benefit through an intermediary. How Much Money Will Eligible Students Receive? Under the Delhi government's policy, eligible students receive financial assistance to purchase their school uniforms. The amount varies according to the applicable policy provisions, with earlier reports citing assistance ranging from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,700 per student. The policy applies to eligible EWS and disadvantaged group students admitted to private schools under the relevant provisions. Families should check the applicable government guidelines or contact their school for details about eligibility and payment.