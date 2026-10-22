King Fahd International Airport near Dammam sits on 776 square kilometers of land. That size makes it the biggest airport on Earth. Meaning? It is far ahead of any other airport by land area.

Official records show that only 5.6 percent of the property (around 43 square kilometers) is used for terminals and runways. The remaining land acts as a huge open buffer zone that cuts down airport noise for nearby cities.

How King Fahd International Airport Compares to Other Biggest Airports

When it comes to property size King Fahd International Airport beats out all other major airports across the globe. Take a look at the following table of largest airports by land area along with their location for a reference.