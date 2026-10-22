Bigger Than Bahrain? The World’s Largest Airport Spans 776 Square Kilometers in Saudi Arabia
King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, holds the official record as the biggest airport in the world. Spanning 776 square kilometers, its property covers more physical ground than the neighboring nation of Bahrain.
King Fahd International Airport near Dammam sits on 776 square kilometers of land. That size makes it the biggest airport on Earth. Meaning? It is far ahead of any other airport by land area.
Official records show that only 5.6 percent of the property (around 43 square kilometers) is used for terminals and runways. The remaining land acts as a huge open buffer zone that cuts down airport noise for nearby cities.
How King Fahd International Airport Compares to Other Biggest Airports
When it comes to property size King Fahd International Airport beats out all other major airports across the globe. Take a look at the following table of largest airports by land area along with their location for a reference.
|
S. No.
|
Biggest Airport Name
|
Location
|
Land Area (Sq Km)
|
Interesting Fact
|
1
|
King Fahd International
|
Dammam, Saudi Arabia
|
776
|
World's largest airport by land area
|
2
|
Denver International
|
Colorado, United States
|
135.7
|
Largest airport in North America
|
3
|
Dallas/Fort Worth
|
Texas, United States
|
69.6
|
Major American transit hub
|
4
|
Orlando International
|
Florida, United States
|
53.8
King Fahd Airport covers nearly six times as much land as Denver International Airport which is its nearest rival in physical size.
Interesting Facts about King Fahd Airport and Growth Plans
The biggest airport of the World features a six story passenger terminal packed with modern check-in areas, shops, and lounge spaces.
It also houses a private 16400 square meter Royal Terminal built specifically for the Saudi royal family and visiting heads of state.
Two long parallel runways handle regular commercial flights every day.
The King Fahd International Airport under the Saudi Vision 2030 plan of local leaders aim to build better transit links and welcome more passengers each year.
Why Property Size Matters for Busy Airports
Students must know the difference between land area and passenger numbers for school exams and trivia facts. Busy airports like Atlanta and Dubai process far more travelers each year.
But King Fahd easily wins on total square kilometers. Holding this extra space gives the airport endless room to add new runways or cargo hubs whenever air travel grows.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.