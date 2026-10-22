Amit Shah Birthday Wishes 2026: 55+ Best Birthday Wishes, Messages, and Famous Books

Amit Shah, one of India's prominent political leaders, celebrates his birthday on October 22 every year. He was born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Today, on 22 October 2026, he is 62 years old. He is known for his role in Indian politics and has served as the Union Home Minister and the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On his birthday, people share wishes, greetings, messages and quotes on social media to wish him good health, happiness and success. If you are looking for the best Amit Shah birthday wishes, here are more than 50 messages that you can share with friends, family and followers on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.