Who Is Anup Bagchi? Meet HDFC Bank’s New CEO, Check His Salary, Education and Career Achievements

All About Anup Bagchi: He is the new face who will take charge of HDFC Bank. Anup is set to take charge as the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank. His new role as the CEO of HDFC Bank starts on October 27, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved his appointment for a three-year term. Before him, Sashidhar Jagdishan was in charge.

In a recent disclosure, Bagchi attracted attention because of his proposed remuneration package, which could make him India's highest-paid bank CEO.

His appointment comes at an important time for HDFC Bank, as the lender focuses on business growth, deposit mobilisation and post-merger integration.

Anup Bagchi has more than three decades of experience in the financial sector. From October 27, he will be responsible for leading and taking forward one of India's largest private sector banks.