BTSC TVO Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 787 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

BTSC TVO Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is all set to close the online application process for the Touring Veterinary Officer and equivalent posts on October 23, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 787 posts would be filled under the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department Bihar. The online application process has already started from September 24, 2026. This recruitment aims to fill regular appointments in the Bihar Veterinary Service. The selection process for this recruitment consists of a written examination followed by a relevant working experience. Selected candidates will receive a competitive pay package under Pay Level 9.

BTSC TVO Vacancy 2026 Apply Link

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at btsc.bihar.gov.in. Applicants who meet the relevant eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and other conditions can fill the application form. Check the direct link to apply and official notification PDF for the Bihar Touring Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 in the table below.