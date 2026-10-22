BTSC TVO Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 787 Posts, Check Direct Link Here
Bihar Technical Service Commission will close the online application process for 787 Touring Veterinary Officer and equivalent posts on October 23, 2026. Check this article for details related to the application process, direct application link, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and many more things.
Key Points
- BTSC offers 787 Touring Veterinary Officer posts in Bihar's Animal Resources Dept.
- Online applications commenced Sept 24, 2026, and conclude on Oct 23, 2026.
- Selection includes a written exam; selected candidates will receive Pay Level 9.
BTSC TVO Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) is all set to close the online application process for the Touring Veterinary Officer and equivalent posts on October 23, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 787 posts would be filled under the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department Bihar. The online application process has already started from September 24, 2026. This recruitment aims to fill regular appointments in the Bihar Veterinary Service. The selection process for this recruitment consists of a written examination followed by a relevant working experience. Selected candidates will receive a competitive pay package under Pay Level 9.
BTSC TVO Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at btsc.bihar.gov.in. Applicants who meet the relevant eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and other conditions can fill the application form. Check the direct link to apply and official notification PDF for the Bihar Touring Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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BTSC TVO Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
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BTSC TVO Vacancy 2026 Official Notification PDF
BTSC Touring Veterinary Officer Notification 2026 Highlights
The BTSC has announced a total of 787 Touring Veterinary Officers and equivalent posts. These posts fall under the basic cadre of Bihar Veterinary Service under the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department. The appointment will be made on a regular basis and the post carries Pay Matrix Level 9 with a pay scale of Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67,800. Check the recruitment details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Technical Service Commission
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Post Name
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Touring Veterinary Officer and Equivalent
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Advertisement No
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27/2026
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Number of Vacancies
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787
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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September 24, 2026
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Last Date of Online Submission of Application Form
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October 23, 2026
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Pay Level
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Level 9
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Pay Scale
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Rs 53,100 to Rs 1,67,800
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Application Fee
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Rs 100
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Official Website
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btsc.bihar.gov.in
BTSC Touring Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet all the prescribed eligibility criteria as given in the official notification. Applications submitted without fulfilling the necessary details will be rejected. Check details below.
1 Educational Qualification-
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Candidates must have done graduation in B.V.Sc. or B.V.Sc. & A.H. degree from a university recognised by the Veterinary Council of India.
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Permanent registration with the Bihar Veterinary Council is also mandatory.
2. Age Limit- (As on August 1, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 21 years.
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The maximum age for Unreserved Male Candidates is 37 years
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The maximum age for unreserved female Candidates is 40 years
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The maximum age for BC/EBC Candidates is40 years
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The maximum age for SC/ST candidates is42 years
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Age relaxation would be provided as per government rules
How to Apply for BTSC Touring Veterinary Officer Vacancy 2026 ?
Candidates can follow the steps listed below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official BTSC website at btsc.bihar.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the What's New Section
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Then click on the link titled Advertisement for regular appointment to the post of Touring Veterinary Officer and Equivalent
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Complete the application process using login credentials.
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Now you have to provide your educational qualification and Bihar Veterinary Council registration details.
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Upload the necessary documents such as photographs and certificates.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Review all the details given in the application form.
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Submit the application form on or before October 23, 2026.
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Download and save a copy for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.