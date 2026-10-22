ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026 at isro.gov.in: Download Assistant, UDC, JPA Hall Ticket Link Shortly

ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)is expected to soon release the skill test admit card for the posts of Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer. The ISRO is all set to conduct the skill test for these posts on November 01, 2026. All those candidates who have shortlisted in the written test for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login details at the official website-https://www.isro.gov.in.

A total of 242 multiple posts including Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Date

As per general practices, the exam authority used to release the admit card one week before the scheduled exam date. It is noted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to conduct the skill test for the posts of Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer on November 01, 2026. It is likely that the exam authority will soon release the ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026 for the same. Candidates shortlisted for the skill test can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at -https://www.isro.gov.in.