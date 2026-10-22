ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026 at isro.gov.in: Download Assistant, UDC, JPA Hall Ticket Link Shortly
ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the skill test for the posts of Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer. The skill test for these is scheduled to be held on November 01, 2026. Check all details here.
ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)is expected to soon release the skill test admit card for the posts of Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer. The ISRO is all set to conduct the skill test for these posts on November 01, 2026. All those candidates who have shortlisted in the written test for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login details at the official website-https://www.isro.gov.in.
A total of 242 multiple posts including Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Date
As per general practices, the exam authority used to release the admit card one week before the scheduled exam date. It is noted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to conduct the skill test for the posts of Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer on November 01, 2026. It is likely that the exam authority will soon release the ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026 for the same. Candidates shortlisted for the skill test can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at -https://www.isro.gov.in.
ISRO Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Earlier the ISRO had launched the recruitment drive to fill a total of 242 various posts including Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer. The written exam was held on September 21, and now the authority is set to conduct the skill test for the shortlisted candidates on November 01, 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
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Post Name
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Assistants, Junior Personal Assistants (JPA), Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographers
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Advertisement No.
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ISRO ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026
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No. of Vacancies
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242
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Pay Scale
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Level 4 of Pay Matrix (Basic Pay Rs. 25,500/- p.m.)
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Skill Test Date
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November 01, 2026
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Admit Card status
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Soon
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Official Website
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www.isro.gov.in
ISRO Admit Card 2026 Skill Test Details
As per the selection process for various posts including Assistants, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), and Stenographer, candidates will have to appear for different rounds of Skill Test eligibility. Below are the details of the skill test structure & qualifying criteria as mentioned in the notification-
For Assistant / Upper Division Clerk
- Components: Computer Literacy Test (on Computer)
- MS Word : Document creation, editing, formatting, table insertion, spell check, mail merge, security settings, etc.
- MS Excel : Data entry, formulas, functions, formatting, sorting, filtering, creating charts, subtotals, etc.
- MS Power Point : Creating presentations, layout formatting, gradient fills, header/footer, inserting tables/pictures, etc.
For Junior Personal Assistant / Stenographer
- Computer Literacy Test:
- Stenography Test
- Transcription:
- Shorthand Strokes:
You are advised to go through the detailed advertisement notice for extensive skill test criteria and parameters.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.