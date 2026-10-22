IREL Tradesman Trainee Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 131 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here
IREL Tradesman Trainee Recruitment 2026: The IREL has released the notification for the recruitment to various posts of Tradesman Trainee. The notification was released on 19 October 2026. The interested candidates can find the details of the recruitment in this article.
Key Points
- IREL announced 131 Tradesman Trainee vacancies (Fitter, Electrician, etc.) for 2026.
- IREL Tradesman Trainee 2026 applications postponed; new dates are yet to be announced.
- Eligibility for IREL 2026: ITI/NAC with 2 years experience; upper age limit 35 years.
IREL Tradesman Trainee Recruitment 2026: The IREL (India) Limited has announced a total of 131 Tradesman Trainee vacancies under Advt.No.CO/HRM/36/2026. The official notification has been released on the official website, irel.co.in. Previously, the application process was scheduled to commence from 19 October but the registrations got postponed and the new dates are yet to be announced. The candidates who are interested in this recruitment should download the notification and check for the related information such as the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other information.
IREL Tradesman Trainee Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The IREL is going to fill a total of 131 vacant posts across various offices through this recruitment drive. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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IREL (India) Limited
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Post Name
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Tradesman Trainee (Fitter, Electrician, Instrumentation, AOCP)
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Advertisement No.
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CO/HRM/36/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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131
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Notification Release Date
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19 October 2026
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Pay Scale
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Rs. 22,000 - 88,000/- (W-3 Grade post-training)
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Official Website
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www.irel.co.in
IREL Tradesman Trainee Notification 2026
Interested candidates should download the official notification to get the details about the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, selection process, application process, and other details.
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IREL Tradesman Trainee Notification 2026
IREL Tradesman Trainee Eligibility Criteria 2026
The candidates are required to meet certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the IREL Tradesman Trainee recruitment process. These include the educational qualifications and age limit.
Educational Qualifications
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S. No.
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Name of Post
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Educational Qualification
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Post Qualification Work Experience
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1
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Tradesman Trainee (Fitter) OSCOM, Chhatarpur, Odisha - 32 Chavara, Kerala - 26 Manavalakurichi, Tamil Nadu - 20 RED, Aluva, Kerala - 13 REPM, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - 1 RETTP, Bhopal - 1
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ITI / NAC in Fitter trade
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Two years experience in the Fitter trade/ Discipline in a reputed Industrial Establishment including on the Job Training, Apprenticeship training, if any.
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2
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Tradesman Trainee (Electrician) OSCOM, Chhatarpur, Odisha - 4 Chavara, Kerala - 3 Manavalakurichi, Tamil Nadu - 4 RED, Aluva, Kerala - 1
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ITI / NAC in Electrician trade Essential - Valid statutory licence
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Two years experience in the Electrician trade/ Discipline in a reputed Industrial Establishment including on the Job Training, Apprenticeship training, if any.
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3
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Tradesman Trainee (Instrumentation) OSCOM, Chhatarpur, Odisha - 4 REPM, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh -1 RETTP, Bhopal - 1
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ITI / NAC in Instrumentation trade.
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Two years experience in the Instrumentation trade/ Discipline in a reputed Industrial Establishment including on the Job Training, Apprenticeship training, if any.
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4
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Tradesman Trainee (Attendant Operator Chemical Plant) Chavara, Kerala - 4 RED, Aluva, Kerala -11 REPM, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - 3 RETTP, Bhopal - 2
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ITI / NAC in Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) or + (plus) 2 Science (Intermediate/Higher Secondary) with Chemistry as one of the subjects & 50% marks in aggregate.
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Two years experience in operation of Chemical and allied Process Industry including apprenticeship training, if any.
Age Limit
The upper age limit is 35 years as on the ‘Closing date’ of submission of applications. There will be age relaxations provided as per the rules.
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Category
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Relaxation allowed (in years)
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UR/EWS
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Nil
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OBC(NCL)
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3
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SC/ST
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5
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PwBD UR/EWS
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10
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PwBD OBC(NCL)
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10+3
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PwBD SC/ST
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10+5
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Ex-Servicemen
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By the length of military service increased by 3 years in case of Ex-Servicemen and commissioned officers including ECOs/SSCOs for appointment by direct recruitment subject to applicable rules.
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Central/State Govt./ Semi-Govt./ PSU/Govt. autonomous organisations (regular employees) All categories
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5
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Domicile of J&K during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 UR/EWS
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5
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OBC(NCL)
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5+3
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SC/ST
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5+5
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IREL internal candidates*
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10
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