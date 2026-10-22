IREL Tradesman Trainee Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 131 Posts; Check Apply Online & Eligibility Here

IREL Tradesman Trainee Recruitment 2026: The IREL (India) Limited has announced a total of 131 Tradesman Trainee vacancies under Advt.No.CO/HRM/36/2026. The official notification has been released on the official website, irel.co.in. Previously, the application process was scheduled to commence from 19 October but the registrations got postponed and the new dates are yet to be announced. The candidates who are interested in this recruitment should download the notification and check for the related information such as the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, and other information.

IREL Tradesman Trainee Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The IREL is going to fill a total of 131 vacant posts across various offices through this recruitment drive. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: