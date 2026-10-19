ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026 Out at isro.gov.in, Download Scientist/Engineer Posts Hall Ticket PDF Link Active

ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) on October 22, has released the ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Scientist/Engineer. The written exam for a total of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' positions is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2026. Candidates set to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their ling login credentials to the link through the official website at-https://www.isro.gov.in. A total of 175 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Candidates are advised to download and carry the admit card to the examination centre. The hall ticket contains important information such as the exam date, shift, reporting time and examination centre details.