ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026 Out at isro.gov.in, Download Scientist/Engineer Posts Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026 has been released on October 22 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) for the posts of Scientist/Engineer. The written exam for 175 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' positions is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and all details here.
ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) on October 22, has released the ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Scientist/Engineer. The written exam for a total of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' positions is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2026. Candidates set to appear in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their ling login credentials to the link through the official website at-https://www.isro.gov.in. A total of 175 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' positions are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Candidates are advised to download and carry the admit card to the examination centre. The hall ticket contains important information such as the exam date, shift, reporting time and examination centre details.
ISRO ICRB Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The ISRO ICRB Admit Card 202 for the posts of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' is vailable on the official website-https://www.isro.gov.in/. Candidates can use their registration details to log in and download the admit card. You are advised to download the hall ticket and check carefully and carry the same at the exam venue with other documents mentioned on the same. The hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given here.
|ISRO ICRB Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link
ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026: Key Details
Candidates can check the main details of the ISRO ICRB recruitment examination below:
|Particulars
|Details
|Recruitment Authority
|ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB)
|Examination
|ISRO ICRB Recruitment 2026
|Posts
|Scientist/Engineer 'SC'
|Total Vacancies
|175
|Admit Card Status
|Out
|Exam Date
|October 29, 2026
|Exam Mode
|Written Test/CBT
|Official Website
|isro.gov.in
ISRO ICRB 2026 Exam Pattern
The written exam for the posts of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' positions is scheduled to be held on October 19, 2026. The exam will be held for posts wise as mentioned in the notification.
Total Duration: 120 minutes
Total Marks: 100 marks
Part 'A' – Discipline Specific Part
- Duration: 90 minutes
- Questions: 80 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
- Total Marks: 80 marks
Part 'B' – Aptitude/Ability Tests
- Duration: 30 minutes
- Questions: Maximum 15 MCQs
- Total Marks: 20 marks
Steps to Download ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026 Online?
Candidates applied successfully for the Scientist/Engineer 'SC' positions can download their hall ticket through the official website-https://www.isro.gov.in. You can follow the steps below to download your hall ticket-
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Visit the official ISRO website-isro.gov.in.
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Go to the Careers/Recruitment section.
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Find the link related to ISRO ICRB Admit Card 2026 on the home page.
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Enter the required login details, such as registration number and date of birth to the link.
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The ISRO ICRB Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Download the hall ticket and take a printout for the examination.
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