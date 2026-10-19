Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Schedule Released

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As per reports, the University of Delhi has notified the exam pattern and syllabus for the PhD entrance test for the upcoming academic session. The entrance exam will be conducted for candidates who have completed four-year or 8-semester undergraduate programmes under DUs UGCF 2022 and secured the prescribed minimum CGPA and have not qualified the UGC-CSIR NET, GATE, CEED or any similar national-level exams. To appear for the exams, students must score a minimum of 7.5 CGPA. Candidates from the SC/ST/ PWD categories need to score a minimum of 7 CGPA. Candidates applying also must have completed a dissertation, academic project other than translation work or entrepreneurship during the fourth year of their UG programme to be eligible for the test. Also Read: DU Hostel Plan 2026: Delhi University To Convert Vacant Staff Quarters Into Student Housing, Check Details

JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Application Form Next Week? Official Website, How To Apply And Exam Dates DU PhD Entrance Test: Exam Pattern The DU PhD Entrance Test will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates need to answer questions for a total of 100 marks in two sections, namely: Research Methodology and a subject-specific section. Questions from the research methodology section will contain MCQs carrying 50 marks, and the subject-specific section will contain descriptive questions related to research or entrepreneurship undertaken by candidates, carrying 50 marks. DU PhD Entrance Test: Marking Scheme Check the marking scheme for the PhD entrance examination marking scheme Research Methodology 50 Marks subject-specific section 50 Marks Negative Marking 20% Minimum Marks Required 50% 45% (Category students)