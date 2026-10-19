Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: Exam Pattern, Subject-wise Schedule Released
Delhi University has issued the subject-wise exam pattern, Syllabus and other details for PhD entrance examination. Entrance examination for those who have not qualified national level entance test.
As per reports, the University of Delhi has notified the exam pattern and syllabus for the PhD entrance test for the upcoming academic session. The entrance exam will be conducted for candidates who have completed four-year or 8-semester undergraduate programmes under DUs UGCF 2022 and secured the prescribed minimum CGPA and have not qualified the UGC-CSIR NET, GATE, CEED or any similar national-level exams.
To appear for the exams, students must score a minimum of 7.5 CGPA. Candidates from the SC/ST/ PWD categories need to score a minimum of 7 CGPA. Candidates applying also must have completed a dissertation, academic project other than translation work or entrepreneurship during the fourth year of their UG programme to be eligible for the test.
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DU PhD Entrance Test: Exam Pattern
The DU PhD Entrance Test will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates need to answer questions for a total of 100 marks in two sections, namely: Research Methodology and a subject-specific section. Questions from the research methodology section will contain MCQs carrying 50 marks, and the subject-specific section will contain descriptive questions related to research or entrepreneurship undertaken by candidates, carrying 50 marks.
DU PhD Entrance Test: Marking Scheme
Check the marking scheme for the PhD entrance examination marking scheme
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Research Methodology
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50 Marks
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subject-specific section
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50 Marks
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Negative Marking
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20%
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Minimum Marks Required
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50%
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45% (Category students)
According to the notification issued, candidates need to submit a copy of the dissertation. Academic project reports or entrepreneurship reports before the interview, based on which they were assessed during the fourth year of theur UG programme. Candidate selection for the PhD programme will be done based on merit, with 70% weightage for marks obtained in the entrance and 30% weightage to interview performance.
The subject-wise notification for admissions to various PhD programmes is available on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply for the PhD admissions can check the complete notification details at admission.uod.ac.in
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.