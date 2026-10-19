EIL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply For 109 Associate Engineer Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details

Key Points EIL announces 109 fixed-term vacancies for Associate Engineers & Officers.

Selected candidates to work on Dangote Fertiliser Projects in Nigeria & Ethiopia.

Apply online from 19 October 2026; applications close on 2 November 2026.

EIL Recruitment 2026: Engineers India Limited (EIL), a Navratna PSU, has released EIL Recruitment 2026 for experienced engineers on a fixed-term basis. A total of 109 vacancies are available for Associate Engineer Grade II, III, and IV and Associate Officer Grade II posts. Selected candidates will work at the Dangote Fertiliser Projects in Nigeria and Ethiopia under the Construction Division. The online application started on 19 October 2026 and will end on 2 November 2026. Selection will be through a walk-in interview. In this article, we will share the vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, and steps to apply. EIL Recruitment 2026 Highlights Engineers India Limited has invited experienced engineers for fixed-term jobs at its foreign construction sites. Here are the key details of the recruitment in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Engineers India Limited (EIL), A Navratna CPSE Advertisement Number HRD/Rectt./Advt./2026-27/11 Recruitment Type Walk-in Interview (Fixed-Term Basis) Project Assignment Dangote Fertiliser Projects (Construction Division), Nigeria & Ethiopia Post Designations Associate Engineer (Gr. II, III, IV) & Associate Officer (Gr. II) Total Vacancies 109 Posts Contract Duration 2 Years(Extendable up to 3 Years based on project requirement) Cut-off Date (Age/Exp/Edu) 30 September 2026 Online Application Start 19 October 2026 (02:00 PM) Online Application End 02 November 2026 (02:00 PM) Selection Mode Application Screening Walk-in Personal Interview Interview Venues Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata Consolidated Pay Range ₹72,000 to ₹1,12,000 per month(plus foreign location allowances) Official Website engineersindia.com

EIL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF EIL has released the recruitment notification for 109 Associate Engineer Posts on its official website, engineersindia.com. Candidates who want to apply must check the detailed notification PDF to know more about its eligibility, vacancies, and steps to apply. Check the EIL Notification 2026 in the table given below: EIL Recruitment 2026 Check Here EIL Vacancy 2026 EIL has announced 109 vacancies in total. The posts are divided into four position codes (A, B, C, and D), and each has its own reservation breakup. Candidates can apply for only one position. Code Post Designation UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Posts A Associate Engineer Grade II 8 3 2 5 1 19 B Associate Engineer Grade III 20 7 3 13 4 47 C Associate Engineer Grade IV 15 6 3 9 3 36 D Associate Officer Grade II 3 1 0 2 1 7 TOTAL — 46 17 8 29 9 109

EIL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, candidates should check the qualification, experience, and age rules carefully. EIL will check all documents on the day of the interview. Anyone who does not meet the conditions will be rejected. The cut-off date for qualification, experience, and age is 30 September 2026. The eligibility rules differ by post. Candidates must meet every condition for the post they choose. Educational Qualification Candidates need a minimum of 60% marks in an engineering degree. For non-engineering qualifications, the minimum is 55%. The qualification must have been completed within the prescribed minimum course duration. Code Post Designation Required Qualification Key Specialized Certifications / Notes A, B, C Associate Engineer Gr. II, III, IV BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil, Mechanical, Welding, NDT, Electrical, or Instrumentation Candidates applying for Welding or NDT must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering (min. 60% marks) + ASNT / ISNT Level-II certificate in RT, UT, DPT, or MPT. D1 Associate Officer Gr. II Graduate in Arts, Commerce, or Science Must possess a Diploma in Material Management. D2 Associate Officer Gr. II Diploma in Engineering Must possess a Diploma in Material Management. D3 Associate Officer Gr. II Engineering Degree in any branch Must possess a Diploma in Material Management.

Experience Required All posts need experience after the required qualification. The experience must be in construction-related work on Refinery, Petrochemical, Fertiliser, Power Plant or Nuclear Plant projects. Code Post Designation Qualification Profile Minimum Post-Qualification Experience A Associate Engineer Grade II BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch (min. 60% marks) 5 Years B Associate Engineer Grade III BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch (min. 60% marks) 9 Years C Associate Engineer Grade IV BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch (min. 60% marks) 13 Years D1 Associate Officer Grade II Graduate in Arts / Commerce / Science + Diploma in Material Management 14 Years D2 Associate Officer Grade II Diploma in Engineering + Diploma in Material Management 13 Years D3 Associate Officer Grade II Engineering Degree in any branch + Diploma in Material Management 5 Years