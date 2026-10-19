EIL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply For 109 Associate Engineer Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details
EIL Recruitment 2026: EIL Recruitment 2026 has been released on October 19, 2026, on its official website, engineersindia.com. Interested candidates can apply for a total of 109 Associate Engineer Posts. Check this article to know about EIL Recruitment 2026, its eligibility, and vacancy details.
Key Points
- EIL announces 109 fixed-term vacancies for Associate Engineers & Officers.
- Selected candidates to work on Dangote Fertiliser Projects in Nigeria & Ethiopia.
- Apply online from 19 October 2026; applications close on 2 November 2026.
EIL Recruitment 2026: Engineers India Limited (EIL), a Navratna PSU, has released EIL Recruitment 2026 for experienced engineers on a fixed-term basis. A total of 109 vacancies are available for Associate Engineer Grade II, III, and IV and Associate Officer Grade II posts. Selected candidates will work at the Dangote Fertiliser Projects in Nigeria and Ethiopia under the Construction Division. The online application started on 19 October 2026 and will end on 2 November 2026. Selection will be through a walk-in interview. In this article, we will share the vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, and steps to apply.
EIL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Engineers India Limited has invited experienced engineers for fixed-term jobs at its foreign construction sites. Here are the key details of the recruitment in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Engineers India Limited (EIL), A Navratna CPSE
|
Advertisement Number
|
HRD/Rectt./Advt./2026-27/11
|
Recruitment Type
|
Walk-in Interview (Fixed-Term Basis)
|
Project Assignment
|
Dangote Fertiliser Projects (Construction Division), Nigeria & Ethiopia
|
Post Designations
|
Associate Engineer (Gr. II, III, IV) & Associate Officer (Gr. II)
|
Total Vacancies
|
109 Posts
|
Contract Duration
|
2 Years(Extendable up to 3 Years based on project requirement)
|
Cut-off Date (Age/Exp/Edu)
|
30 September 2026
|
Online Application Start
|
19 October 2026 (02:00 PM)
|
Online Application End
|
02 November 2026 (02:00 PM)
|
Selection Mode
|
Application Screening Walk-in Personal Interview
|
Interview Venues
|
Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata
|
Consolidated Pay Range
|
₹72,000 to ₹1,12,000 per month(plus foreign location allowances)
|
Official Website
EIL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
EIL has released the recruitment notification for 109 Associate Engineer Posts on its official website, engineersindia.com. Candidates who want to apply must check the detailed notification PDF to know more about its eligibility, vacancies, and steps to apply. Check the EIL Notification 2026 in the table given below:
|
EIL Recruitment 2026
EIL Vacancy 2026
EIL has announced 109 vacancies in total. The posts are divided into four position codes (A, B, C, and D), and each has its own reservation breakup. Candidates can apply for only one position.
|
Code
|
Post Designation
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total Posts
|
A
|
Associate Engineer Grade II
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
19
|
B
|
Associate Engineer Grade III
|
20
|
7
|
3
|
13
|
4
|
47
|
C
|
Associate Engineer Grade IV
|
15
|
6
|
3
|
9
|
3
|
36
|
D
|
Associate Officer Grade II
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
TOTAL
|
—
|
46
|
17
|
8
|
29
|
9
|
109
EIL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates should check the qualification, experience, and age rules carefully. EIL will check all documents on the day of the interview. Anyone who does not meet the conditions will be rejected. The cut-off date for qualification, experience, and age is 30 September 2026.
The eligibility rules differ by post. Candidates must meet every condition for the post they choose.
Educational Qualification
Candidates need a minimum of 60% marks in an engineering degree. For non-engineering qualifications, the minimum is 55%. The qualification must have been completed within the prescribed minimum course duration.
|
Code
|
Post Designation
|
Required Qualification
|
Key Specialized Certifications / Notes
|
A, B, C
|
Associate Engineer Gr. II, III, IV
|
BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil, Mechanical, Welding, NDT, Electrical, or Instrumentation
|
Candidates applying for Welding or NDT must hold a degree in Mechanical Engineering (min. 60% marks) + ASNT / ISNT Level-II certificate in RT, UT, DPT, or MPT.
|
D1
|
Associate Officer Gr. II
|
Graduate in Arts, Commerce, or Science
|
Must possess a Diploma in Material Management.
|
D2
|
Associate Officer Gr. II
|
Diploma in Engineering
|
Must possess a Diploma in Material Management.
|
D3
|
Associate Officer Gr. II
|
Engineering Degree in any branch
|
Must possess a Diploma in Material Management.
Experience Required
All posts need experience after the required qualification. The experience must be in construction-related work on Refinery, Petrochemical, Fertiliser, Power Plant or Nuclear Plant projects.
|
Code
|
Post Designation
|
Qualification Profile
|
Minimum Post-Qualification Experience
|
A
|
Associate Engineer Grade II
|
BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch (min. 60% marks)
|
5 Years
|
B
|
Associate Engineer Grade III
|
BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch (min. 60% marks)
|
9 Years
|
C
|
Associate Engineer Grade IV
|
BE / B.Tech / B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch (min. 60% marks)
|
13 Years
|
D1
|
Associate Officer Grade II
|
Graduate in Arts / Commerce / Science + Diploma in Material Management
|
14 Years
|
D2
|
Associate Officer Grade II
|
Diploma in Engineering + Diploma in Material Management
|
13 Years
|
D3
|
Associate Officer Grade II
|
Engineering Degree in any branch + Diploma in Material Management
|
5 Years
Age Limit
The age limit is counted as on 30 September 2026. The upper limit is higher for the senior posts.
|
Code
|
Post Designation
|
Maximum age (as on 30.09.2026)
|
A
|
Associate Engineer Grade II
|
37 Years
|
B
|
Associate Engineer Grade III
|
41 Years
|
C
|
Associate Engineer Grade IV
|
45 Years
|
D1
|
Associate Officer Grade II
|
37 Years
|
D2
|
Associate Officer Grade II
|
37 Years
|
D3
|
Associate Officer Grade II
|
37 Years
Age Relaxation
Reserved category candidates get relaxation in the upper age limit as per the table below. Ex-servicemen also get relaxation as per rules, but the notice does not state the number of years.
-
SC/ST: 5 years
-
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years
-
PwD (General/EWS): 10 years
-
PwD (OBC-NCL): 13 years
-
PwD (SC/ST): 15 years
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com