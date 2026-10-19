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Babar Azam Joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in An Elite Cricket Record List: Check Details

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 13:48 IST

Babar Azam achieved a significant milestone during Pakistan’s ODI tri-series clash against Sri Lanka. Check his latest record, career statistics and how he compares with some of the biggest names in international cricket.

Babar Azam (Image Source: X.com)
Babar Azam (Image Source: X.com)

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has achieved a remarkable feat in international cricket on Sunday, October 18.  

The right-hander entered an elite list of batters featuring names such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting during Pakistan’s clash against Sri Lanka during ODI Tri Series. 

The Pakistan ODI Tri- series is underway, featuring the hosts, Sri Lanka and England. Check out Babar Azam’s latest feat and other notable records held by these legendary players.

Babar Azam Completes 16,000 International Runs: Which Record Has He Joined?

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has completed 16,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the 35th batter to achieve the milestone. He has also become the 16th fastest batter to reach the mark, having taken 399 innings.

Despite dealing with poor form over the last couple of years, Babar has reached this significant milestone in his international career. Here is a look at the fastest batters to score 16,000 international runs and the overall list of leading run-scorers in international cricket.

Who Are the Fastest Batters to Score 16,000 Runs in International Cricket?

Babar Azam reached the milestone in 399 innings, being 16th on the list. Virat Kohli is fastest in the list followed by Hashim Amla and Joe Root.

Rank

Batter

Innings

1

Virat Kohli

350

2

Hashim Amla

363

3

Joe Root

368

4

Brian Lara

374

5

Sachin Tendulkar

376

6

Steve Smith

383

7

Kane Williamson

385

8

Ricky Ponting

386

9

Rahul Dravid

387

10

AB de Villiers

387

11

Mohammad Yousuf

388

12

Jacques Kallis

393

13

David Warner

393

14

Graeme Smith

396

15

Javed Miandad

398

16

Babar Azam

399

Who Has Scored the Most Runs in International Cricket?

Babar Azam has also now joined the exclusive group of batters with at least 16,000 international runs.

Player

Matches

Runs

Sachin Tendulkar

664

34,357

Virat Kohli

565

28,527

Kumar Sangakkara

594

28,016

Ricky Ponting

560

27,483

Mahela Jayawardene

652

25,957

Jacques Kallis

519

25,534

Rahul Dravid

509

24,208

Joe Root

396

23,074

Brian Lara

430

22,358

Sanath Jayasuriya

586

21,032

Shivnarine Chanderpaul

454

20,988

Rohit Sharma

517

20,652

Inzamam-ul-Haq

499

20,580

AB de Villiers

420

20,014

Chris Gayle

483

19,593

Kane Williamson

378

19,346

David Warner

383

18,995

Hashim Amla

349

18,672

Sourav Ganguly

424

18,575

Steve Waugh

493

18,496

Ross Taylor

454

18,244

Steve Smith

363

17,866

Younis Khan

408

17,790

Allan Border

429

17,698

Tillakaratne Dilshan

497

17,671

Mohammad Yousuf

381

17,300

MS Dhoni

538

17,266

Virender Sehwag

374

17,253

Graeme Smith

347

17,236

Michael Clarke

394

17,112

Mark Waugh

372

16,529

Mushfiqur Rahim

482

16,252

Javed Miandad

357

16,213

Desmond Haynes

354

16,135

Babar Azam

355

16,038

What Are Babar Azam's Test, ODI and T20I Career Statistics?

Babar Azam has scored 16,038 runs across 3 formats of international cricket. His ODI career has 6,671 runs, while he has scored 4,771 runs in Tests and 4,596 in T20 cricket.

Format

Matches

Innings

Runs

Test

66

122

4,771

ODI

144

141

6,671

T20I

145

136

4,596

Total

355

399

16,038

Once regarded as one of the finest batters of this generation. Babar Azam has been dealing with poor form over the years. Slow strike rates and not being able to convert starts into big knocks have become a major concern for Babar. 

The similar was seen in the previous match when Babar despite a handy start got out on 45 runs against Sri Lanka.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 13:48 IST
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