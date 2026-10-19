Pakistan batter Babar Azam has achieved a remarkable feat in international cricket on Sunday, October 18.

The right-hander entered an elite list of batters featuring names such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting during Pakistan’s clash against Sri Lanka during ODI Tri Series.

The Pakistan ODI Tri- series is underway, featuring the hosts, Sri Lanka and England. Check out Babar Azam’s latest feat and other notable records held by these legendary players.

Babar Azam Completes 16,000 International Runs: Which Record Has He Joined?

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has completed 16,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the 35th batter to achieve the milestone. He has also become the 16th fastest batter to reach the mark, having taken 399 innings.

Despite dealing with poor form over the last couple of years, Babar has reached this significant milestone in his international career. Here is a look at the fastest batters to score 16,000 international runs and the overall list of leading run-scorers in international cricket.