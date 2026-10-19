Babar Azam Joins Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in An Elite Cricket Record List: Check Details
Babar Azam achieved a significant milestone during Pakistan’s ODI tri-series clash against Sri Lanka. Check his latest record, career statistics and how he compares with some of the biggest names in international cricket.
Pakistan batter Babar Azam has achieved a remarkable feat in international cricket on Sunday, October 18.
The right-hander entered an elite list of batters featuring names such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting during Pakistan’s clash against Sri Lanka during ODI Tri Series.
The Pakistan ODI Tri- series is underway, featuring the hosts, Sri Lanka and England. Check out Babar Azam’s latest feat and other notable records held by these legendary players.
Babar Azam Completes 16,000 International Runs: Which Record Has He Joined?
Pakistan batter Babar Azam has completed 16,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the 35th batter to achieve the milestone. He has also become the 16th fastest batter to reach the mark, having taken 399 innings.
Despite dealing with poor form over the last couple of years, Babar has reached this significant milestone in his international career. Here is a look at the fastest batters to score 16,000 international runs and the overall list of leading run-scorers in international cricket.
Who Are the Fastest Batters to Score 16,000 Runs in International Cricket?
Babar Azam reached the milestone in 399 innings, being 16th on the list. Virat Kohli is fastest in the list followed by Hashim Amla and Joe Root.
|
Rank
|
Batter
|
Innings
|
1
|
Virat Kohli
|
350
|
2
|
Hashim Amla
|
363
|
3
|
Joe Root
|
368
|
4
|
Brian Lara
|
374
|
5
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
376
|
6
|
Steve Smith
|
383
|
7
|
Kane Williamson
|
385
|
8
|
Ricky Ponting
|
386
|
9
|
Rahul Dravid
|
387
|
10
|
AB de Villiers
|
387
|
11
|
Mohammad Yousuf
|
388
|
12
|
Jacques Kallis
|
393
|
13
|
David Warner
|
393
|
14
|
Graeme Smith
|
396
|
15
|
Javed Miandad
|
398
|
16
|
Babar Azam
|
399
Who Has Scored the Most Runs in International Cricket?
Babar Azam has also now joined the exclusive group of batters with at least 16,000 international runs.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Runs
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
664
|
34,357
|
Virat Kohli
|
565
|
28,527
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
594
|
28,016
|
Ricky Ponting
|
560
|
27,483
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
652
|
25,957
|
Jacques Kallis
|
519
|
25,534
|
Rahul Dravid
|
509
|
24,208
|
396
|
23,074
|
Brian Lara
|
430
|
22,358
|
Sanath Jayasuriya
|
586
|
21,032
|
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|
454
|
20,988
|
Rohit Sharma
|
517
|
20,652
|
Inzamam-ul-Haq
|
499
|
20,580
|
AB de Villiers
|
420
|
20,014
|
Chris Gayle
|
483
|
19,593
|
Kane Williamson
|
378
|
19,346
|
David Warner
|
383
|
18,995
|
Hashim Amla
|
349
|
18,672
|
Sourav Ganguly
|
424
|
18,575
|
Steve Waugh
|
493
|
18,496
|
Ross Taylor
|
454
|
18,244
|
Steve Smith
|
363
|
17,866
|
Younis Khan
|
408
|
17,790
|
Allan Border
|
429
|
17,698
|
Tillakaratne Dilshan
|
497
|
17,671
|
Mohammad Yousuf
|
381
|
17,300
|
MS Dhoni
|
538
|
17,266
|
Virender Sehwag
|
374
|
17,253
|
Graeme Smith
|
347
|
17,236
|
Michael Clarke
|
394
|
17,112
|
Mark Waugh
|
372
|
16,529
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
482
|
16,252
|
Javed Miandad
|
357
|
16,213
|
Desmond Haynes
|
354
|
16,135
|
Babar Azam
|
355
|
16,038
What Are Babar Azam's Test, ODI and T20I Career Statistics?
Babar Azam has scored 16,038 runs across 3 formats of international cricket. His ODI career has 6,671 runs, while he has scored 4,771 runs in Tests and 4,596 in T20 cricket.
|
Format
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Test
|
66
|
122
|
4,771
|
ODI
|
144
|
141
|
6,671
|
T20I
|
145
|
136
|
4,596
|
Total
|
355
|
399
|
16,038
Once regarded as one of the finest batters of this generation. Babar Azam has been dealing with poor form over the years. Slow strike rates and not being able to convert starts into big knocks have become a major concern for Babar.
The similar was seen in the previous match when Babar despite a handy start got out on 45 runs against Sri Lanka.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com