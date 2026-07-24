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Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 OUT at prsuniv.ac.in; Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 17:52 IST

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 Released: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) announced the Rajju Bhaiya University results of even semesters and annual for UG and PG courses on its official website- prsuniv.ac.in. Get the direct link here to check the Rajju Bhaiya University result according to your registration number.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026
Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026

Key Points

  • Rajju Bhaiya University announced even-semester results for exams conducted in May 2026.
  • Results for various UG/PG courses were released online from July 4-25, 2026.
  • Students can check results on prsuniv.ac.in using their registration number.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has announced the Back Paper, Ex-Student, and Regular even-semester results for the exams conducted in May 2026. The university recently released the 2nd & 4th semester resuls of LLB, 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th semester results of BALLB, 2nd semester results of MA Geography, MSc Physics, MSc Chemistry, MCom, BEd, part 3 result of BA, BCom and BSc, part 2 result of BA. Previously, the university released the BBA, BCA, BA, BSc and BCom 2nd & 4th semester, BSc (Hons.) Agriculture 2nd, 4th & 6th semester, MA English Literature, MA Sanskrit, MSc Zoology, MEd, MSc Mathematics, BSc (Hons.) Bio-Technology, MSc Botany 2nd semester. The Allahabad State University Result was released online on the official website, prsuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their Rajju Bhaiya University results using the direct link provided below. To check the Rajju Bhaiya University result, candidates need to enter their registration number. 

Rajju Bhaiya University Result Link

Rajju Bhaiya University has announced the regular and supplementary results for various UG and PG semester exams. Students can check their Allahabad State University results online on the official website, prsuniv.ac.in.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026

Click here

How to Download Rajju Bhaiya University Even Semester Results.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses on the official website of the university. Follow the steps given below to know how to check the Rajju Bhaiya University Even Semester Result 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at prsuniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Result” option available in the menu bar.

Step 3: Select the “Examinations” section and then click on the session “2025-26”

Step 4: A new window will open.

Step 5: Enter your session, category, semester and roll number, then click on “View Result.”

Step 6: Check your result carefully and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the Rajju Bhaiya University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Rajju Bhaiya University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

LLB-II Semester

 August 01, 2026 Click here 

LLB-IV Semester

 August 01, 2026 Click here 

BALLB-II Semester

 August 01, 2026 Click here 

BALLB-IV Semester

 August 01, 2026 Click here 

BALLB-VI Semester

 August 01, 2026 Click here 

BALLB-VIII Semester

August 01, 2026 Click here

MSc (Ag) Horticulture - II Semester

 July 28, 2026  Click here 

MSc (Ag) Agricultural Extension - II Semester

 July 28, 2026  Click here 

MSc (Ag) Genetics And Plant Breeding - II Semester

 July 28, 2026  Click here 

MSc (Ag) Soil Science And Agricultural Chemistry - II Semester

 July 28, 2026  Click here 

MA Home Science - II Semester

 July 28, 2026 Click here 

MA Geography - II Semester

 July 27, 2026 Click here 

MSc Physics - II Semester

 July 27, 2026 Click here 

MSc Chemistry - II Semester

 July 27, 2026 Click here 
MCom- II Semester July 27, 2026 Click here 
MA Painting - IV Semester July 27, 2026 Click here 

MSc (Ag) Agronomy - II Semester

 July 27, 2026 Click here 

BEd-II Semester

 July 27, 2026 Click here 

BA Part-II (Annual)

 July 27, 2026 Click here 

BA Part-III (Annual)

 July 27, 2026 Click here 

BSc Part-III (Annual)

 July 27, 2026 Click here 

BCom Part-III (Annual)

 July 27, 2026 Click here

BBA-II Semester

 July 25, 2026 Click here 

BBA-IV Semester

 July 25, 2026 Click here 

BCA-II Semester

 July 25, 2026 Click here 

BCA-IV Semester

 July 25, 2026 Click here

BSc (Hons.) Agriculture-II Semester

 July 24, 2026 Click here 

BSc (Hons.) Agriculture-IV Semester

 July 24, 2026 Click here 

BSc (Hons.) Agriculture-VI Semester

 July 24, 2026 Click here

Bachelor Of Arts (BA)- II Semester

 July 21, 2026 Click here 

Bachelor Of Arts (BA)- IV Semester

 July 21, 2026 Click here 

Bachelor Of Science (BSc)- II Semester

 July 20, 2026 Click here 

Bachelor Of Science (BSc)- IV Semester

 July 20, 2026 Click here 

Bachelor Of Commerce (BCom)- II Semester

 July 20, 2026 Click here

MA English Literature - II Semester

 July 16, 2026 Click here 

MA Sanskrit - II Semester

 July 16, 2026 Click here 

MSc Zoology - II Semester

 July 16, 2026 Click here 

MA Medieval And Modern History - II Semester

 July 16, 2026 Click here 

MEd - II Semester

 July 16, 2026 Click here

MSc Mathematics - II Semester

 July 16, 2026 Click here

Bachelor Of Commerce (BCom) IV Sem

 July 13, 2026 Click here 

BSc (Hons.) Bio-Technology-II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here 

MA Hindi Literature - II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here 

MA Sociology - II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here 

MSc Botany - II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here 

MA Urdu - II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here 

MA Philosophy-II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here 

MA Economics - II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here

MA Defence And Strategic Studies - II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here 
MSc Defence And Strategic Studies - II Semester July 11, 2026 Click here 
BPEd-II Semester July 11, 2026 Click here 
MA Ancient History, Culture And Archaeology - II Semester July 11, 2026 Click here
MA Psychology - II Semester July 11, 2026 Click here 
MPEd- II Semester July 11, 2026 Click here 

MA Education - II Semester

 July 11, 2026 Click here

(IPM) Integrated Programme in Management (BBA + MBA) -VI Semester

 July 07, 2026 Click here
Bachelor Of Library And Information Science (BLISC) II Sem July 04, 2026 Click here
Master Of Library And Information Science (MLib) II Sem July 04, 2026 Click here

Problems in downloading the Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026

If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the Rajju Bhaiya University result 2026. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority.

  • Close your Internet browser and try again.

  • Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

  • Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the admit card.

  • Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.

Details Mentioned on Rajju Bhaiya University Marksheet 2026

Rajju Bhaiya University has released the Rajju Bhaiya University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Rajju Bhaiya University Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Rajju Bhaiya University: Highlights

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 2016 under the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Act, 2013. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Rajju Bhaiya University Highlights

University Name

Rajju Bhaiya University

Established

2016

Rajju Bhaiya University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Rajju Bhaiya University offers a wide range of UG, PG, and diploma programmes across various faculty, including faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, etc.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

... Read More
First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 17:06 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the Rajju Bhaiya University result announcement.
  • How can I check the Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Rajju Bhaiya University results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The Rajju Bhaiya University result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What details are mentioned in the Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026?
    +
    The Rajju Bhaiya University result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the Rajju Bhaiya University result PDF.

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