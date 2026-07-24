Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 OUT at prsuniv.ac.in; Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 Released: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) announced the Rajju Bhaiya University results of even semesters and annual for UG and PG courses on its official website- prsuniv.ac.in. Get the direct link here to check the Rajju Bhaiya University result according to your registration number.
Key Points
- Rajju Bhaiya University announced even-semester results for exams conducted in May 2026.
- Results for various UG/PG courses were released online from July 4-25, 2026.
- Students can check results on prsuniv.ac.in using their registration number.
Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has announced the Back Paper, Ex-Student, and Regular even-semester results for the exams conducted in May 2026. The university recently released the 2nd & 4th semester resuls of LLB, 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th semester results of BALLB, 2nd semester results of MA Geography, MSc Physics, MSc Chemistry, MCom, BEd, part 3 result of BA, BCom and BSc, part 2 result of BA. Previously, the university released the BBA, BCA, BA, BSc and BCom 2nd & 4th semester, BSc (Hons.) Agriculture 2nd, 4th & 6th semester, MA English Literature, MA Sanskrit, MSc Zoology, MEd, MSc Mathematics, BSc (Hons.) Bio-Technology, MSc Botany 2nd semester. The Allahabad State University Result was released online on the official website, prsuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their Rajju Bhaiya University results using the direct link provided below. To check the Rajju Bhaiya University result, candidates need to enter their registration number.
Rajju Bhaiya University Result Link
Rajju Bhaiya University has announced the regular and supplementary results for various UG and PG semester exams. Students can check their Allahabad State University results online on the official website, prsuniv.ac.in.
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Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026
How to Download Rajju Bhaiya University Even Semester Results.
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses on the official website of the university. Follow the steps given below to know how to check the Rajju Bhaiya University Even Semester Result 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at prsuniv.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Result” option available in the menu bar.
Step 3: Select the “Examinations” section and then click on the session “2025-26”
Step 4: A new window will open.
Step 5: Enter your session, category, semester and roll number, then click on “View Result.”
Step 6: Check your result carefully and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Rajju Bhaiya University Results 2026
Check the direct link below to view and download the Rajju Bhaiya University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Rajju Bhaiya University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Dates
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Result Links
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LLB-II Semester
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
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LLB-IV Semester
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
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BALLB-II Semester
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
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BALLB-IV Semester
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
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BALLB-VI Semester
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
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BALLB-VIII Semester
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Ag) Horticulture - II Semester
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Ag) Agricultural Extension - II Semester
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Ag) Genetics And Plant Breeding - II Semester
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Ag) Soil Science And Agricultural Chemistry - II Semester
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MA Home Science - II Semester
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
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MA Geography - II Semester
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Physics - II Semester
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Chemistry - II Semester
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|MCom- II Semester
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|MA Painting - IV Semester
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Ag) Agronomy - II Semester
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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BEd-II Semester
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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BA Part-II (Annual)
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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BA Part-III (Annual)
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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BSc Part-III (Annual)
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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BCom Part-III (Annual)
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
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BBA-II Semester
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
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BBA-IV Semester
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
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BCA-II Semester
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
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BCA-IV Semester
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Hons.) Agriculture-II Semester
|July 24, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Hons.) Agriculture-IV Semester
|July 24, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Hons.) Agriculture-VI Semester
|July 24, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor Of Arts (BA)- II Semester
|July 21, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor Of Arts (BA)- IV Semester
|July 21, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor Of Science (BSc)- II Semester
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor Of Science (BSc)- IV Semester
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor Of Commerce (BCom)- II Semester
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
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MA English Literature - II Semester
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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MA Sanskrit - II Semester
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Zoology - II Semester
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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MA Medieval And Modern History - II Semester
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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MEd - II Semester
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Mathematics - II Semester
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
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Bachelor Of Commerce (BCom) IV Sem
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Hons.) Bio-Technology-II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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MA Hindi Literature - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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MA Sociology - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Botany - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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MA Urdu - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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MA Philosophy-II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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MA Economics - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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MA Defence And Strategic Studies - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Defence And Strategic Studies - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|BPEd-II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|MA Ancient History, Culture And Archaeology - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|MA Psychology - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
|MPEd- II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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MA Education - II Semester
|July 11, 2026
|Click here
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(IPM) Integrated Programme in Management (BBA + MBA) -VI Semester
|July 07, 2026
|Click here
|Bachelor Of Library And Information Science (BLISC) II Sem
|July 04, 2026
|Click here
|Master Of Library And Information Science (MLib) II Sem
|July 04, 2026
|Click here
Problems in downloading the Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026
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Details Mentioned on Rajju Bhaiya University Marksheet 2026
Rajju Bhaiya University has released the Rajju Bhaiya University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Rajju Bhaiya University Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Rajju Bhaiya University: Highlights
Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 2016 under the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Act, 2013. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
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Rajju Bhaiya University Highlights
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University Name
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Rajju Bhaiya University
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Established
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2016
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Rajju Bhaiya University Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
Rajju Bhaiya University offers a wide range of UG, PG, and diploma programmes across various faculty, including faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, etc.
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc