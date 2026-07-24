Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 OUT at prsuniv.ac.in; Download Even Semester UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has announced the Back Paper, Ex-Student, and Regular even-semester results for the exams conducted in May 2026. The university recently released the 2nd & 4th semester resuls of LLB, 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th semester results of BALLB, 2nd semester results of MA Geography, MSc Physics, MSc Chemistry, MCom, BEd, part 3 result of BA, BCom and BSc, part 2 result of BA. Previously, the university released the BBA, BCA, BA, BSc and BCom 2nd & 4th semester , BSc (Hons.) Agriculture 2nd, 4th & 6th semester , MA English Literature, MA Sanskrit, MSc Zoology, MEd, MSc Mathematics, BSc (Hons.) Bio-Technology, MSc Botany 2nd semester . The Allahabad State University Result was released online on the official website, prsuniv.ac.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their Rajju Bhaiya University results using the direct link provided below. To check the Rajju Bhaiya University result , candidates need to enter their registration number.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result Link

Rajju Bhaiya University has announced the regular and supplementary results for various UG and PG semester exams. Students can check their Allahabad State University results online on the official website, prsuniv.ac.in.

Rajju Bhaiya University Result 2026 Click here

How to Download Rajju Bhaiya University Even Semester Results.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses on the official website of the university. Follow the steps given below to know how to check the Rajju Bhaiya University Even Semester Result 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at prsuniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Result” option available in the menu bar.

Step 3: Select the “Examinations” section and then click on the session “2025-26”