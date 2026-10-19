Which State Has the Most Crocodiles in India? Check the Name and Latest Available Data For 2026

India is known for its big cats like Bengal Tiger, but there are many other species tha plays an important role in ecosystem. In that, there is an aquatic ecosystemsm where Crocodiles plays an important role in ecosystem.

Basically India is home to three species of crocodiles that are the saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), the freshwater crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), and the gharial (Gavialis gangeticus).

But do you know which state has the most crocodiles in India, including these three species also.

Odisha Has the Most Crocodiles in India. According to the Odisha Economic Survey 2023–24, a total of 1,831 saltwater crocodiles were found in Bhitarkanika and its connected areas during the 2022–23 census.

If you missed out on the reading about the Most Crocodiles In the World, you can read it from here!