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Which State Has the Most Crocodiles in India? Check the Name and Latest Available Data For 2026

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 13:32 IST

Which state has the most crocodiles in India? Know why Odisha is famous for crocodiles, Bhitarkanika's population and important facts.

Which State Has the Most Crocodiles in India? Check the Name and Latest Available Data For 2026
Which State Has the Most Crocodiles in India? Check the Name and Latest Available Data For 2026

India is known for its big cats like Bengal Tiger, but there are many other species tha plays an important role in ecosystem. In that, there is an aquatic ecosystemsm where Crocodiles  plays an important role in ecosystem.

Basically India is home to three species of  crocodiles that are  the saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), the freshwater crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), and the gharial (Gavialis gangeticus).

But do you know which state has the most crocodiles in India, including these three species also.

Odisha Has the Most Crocodiles in India. According to the Odisha Economic Survey 2023–24, a total of 1,831 saltwater crocodiles were found in Bhitarkanika and its connected areas during the 2022–23 census.

If you missed out on the reading about the Most Crocodiles In the World, you can read it from here!

Important Facts About Crocodiles in India

Fact

Details

State famous for saltwater crocodiles

Odisha

Famous crocodile habitat

Bhitarkanika National Park

Location of Bhitarkanika

Kendrapara district, Odisha

Main crocodile species in India

Saltwater crocodile, mugger crocodile and gharial

Largest living reptile

Saltwater crocodile

Saltwater crocodile habitat

Mangroves, estuaries and coastal waters

Mugger crocodile habitat

Rivers, lakes, ponds and reservoirs

Gharial habitat

Mainly freshwater rivers

Major threat to crocodiles

Habitat loss, pollution and human activities

Conservation measures

Habitat protection, breeding programmes and wildlife protection laws

Which State Has the Highest Number of Crocodiles in India?

Odisha has the highest number of crocodiles in India with teh largest population of saltwater crocodiles, and the Most Crocodiles are found in the Bhitarkanika National Park, which is located in the Kendrapara district of coastal Odisha, India.

How Many Crocodiles Are There in Bhitarkanika National Park?

The Odisha Economic Survey 2023–24 provides the following crocodile census figures for 2022–23:

Crocodile species

Location

Number recorded

Saltwater crocodile

Bhitarkanika and adjoining areas

1,831

Mugger crocodile

Satkosia/Mahanadi river system

83

Mugger crocodile

River systems of Similipal Tiger Reserve

80

Mugger crocodile

Ghodahada Reservoir, Ganjam

81

Gharial

Mahanadi river system

7

Source: Odisha Economic Survey 2023–24

Why Is Odisha Famous for Crocodiles?

There are several reasons why Odisha is famous for its crocodile population.

1. Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park is one of the important habitats for saltwater crocodile because Brahmani and Baitarani rivers flows toward this region along with the Dhamra and Pathsala rivers which forms the estuaries delta before flowing toward the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, these rivers provide the suitable habitat conditions for these reptiles.

This national park is also the India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem, which is also known as the “Mini-Amazon of India”.

2. Mangrove forests

Mangroves are trees and shrubs that grow in coastal areas, often where freshwater mixes with seawater. They support many kinds of wildlife and provide shelter to crocodiles.

3. Crocodile conservation

Crocodiles were facing serious threats in the past. Conservation programmes and habitat protection have helped support their survival in the region.

4. Natural water bodies

The rivers and creeks of Bhitarkanika provide crocodiles with places to live, hunt and reproduce.

What Are the Three Main Crocodilian Species Found in India?

India is home to three main crocodilian species. They have different physical features and live in different habitats.

Species

Common name

Scientific name

Identifying feature

Main habitat

Saltwater crocodile

Estuarine crocodile

Crocodylus porosus

Broad snout and large body

Coastal waters, mangroves and estuaries

Mugger crocodile

Marsh crocodile

Crocodylus palustris

Broad snout; often found in freshwater

Rivers, lakes, ponds and reservoirs

Gharial

Gharial

Gavialis gangeticus

Long, narrow snout

Mainly freshwater rivers

The Wildlife Institute of India, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, provides information about these species and their distribution.

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Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 13:32 IST
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