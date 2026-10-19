KEA Pharmacy Officer Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026. The authority will be conducting the written exam for the Nursing Officer & Pharmacy Officer under the ESI Scheme Medical Services Department and concerned state institutions on October 26 , 2026 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket to appear in the written exam for these posts through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in once released.

KEA Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

To download the KEA Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026, you will have to use your login credentials including Application No./ Enrollment ID in the Application to the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. You can download the admit card directly through the link given below-