KEA Nursing Pharmacy Officer Hall Ticket 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Admit Card PDF Link shortly
KEA Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the posts of Nursing Officer & Pharmacy Officer. The authority will be conducting the written exam for the Nursing Officer & Pharmacy Officer under the ESI Scheme. The written exam is scheduled on October 26, 2026. Check all details here.
KEA Pharmacy Officer Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026. The authority will be conducting the written exam for the Nursing Officer & Pharmacy Officer under the ESI Scheme Medical Services Department and concerned state institutions on October 26 , 2026 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket to appear in the written exam for these posts through the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in once released.
KEA Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
To download the KEA Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026, you will have to use your login credentials including Application No./ Enrollment ID in the Application to the link at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. You can download the admit card directly through the link given below-
|KEA Nursing Officer Hall Ticket 2026
|Ddownload Link
How to Download KEA Pharmacy Officer Hall Ticket 2026?
Candidates applied successfully for the Nursing Officer & Pharmacy Officer) under the ESI Scheme can get their KEA Pharmacy Officer Hall Ticket 2026through the official website. You can download the Admit Card through the following easy process:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA.
- Step 2: Visit the recruitment page and click on the link for KEA Nursing Officer & Pharmacy Officer) under the ESI Scheme Hall Ticket 2026.
- Step 3: Provide your Login credentials i.e. Application Number/Enrollment ID, Applicant’s Name and captcha code.
- Step 4: Click on the Login button on the home page.
- Step 5: Now, you can view the Hall Ticket 2026 on the screen.
- Step 6: Download hall ticket and save the same for future reference.
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