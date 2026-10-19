RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rabindranath Tagore Medical College (RMT), Udaipur is one of the premier government medical colleges in Rajasthan. The admissions in RMT Medical College in round 3 opened at 2922 and closed at 6589 for unreserved boys (URB) category for MBBS Course. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan.

Rank analysis across all 3 rounds shows that the Unreserved Boys (URB) category showed a relaxation of 609 ranks in closing ranks from round 1 to round 2 whereas the STB category showed continuous relaxation with rank movement of +11716 ranks. Candidates can take help of rank analysis to determine admission chances into the institute.

Check | RUHS College of Medical Sciences NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 2 and 3 Opening and Closing Ranks