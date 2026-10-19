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RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 14:08 IST

This article brings a round-wise rank analysis on the admissions in RNT Medical College, Udaipur for MBBS with opening and closing ranks for various rounds and rank analysis with conclusive trends for Rajasthan NEET UG 2026. Aspiring candidates can find detailed analysis in the article below which will help in the admission procedure.

RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Rabindranath Tagore Medical College (RMT), Udaipur is one of the premier government medical colleges in Rajasthan. The admissions in RMT Medical College in round 3 opened at 2922 and closed at 6589 for unreserved boys (URB) category for MBBS Course. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. 

Rank analysis across all 3 rounds shows that the Unreserved Boys (URB) category showed a relaxation of 609 ranks in closing ranks from round 1 to round 2 whereas the STB category showed continuous relaxation with rank movement of +11716 ranks. Candidates can take help of rank analysis to determine admission chances into the institute.

Check | RUHS College of Medical Sciences NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 2 and 3 Opening and Closing Ranks

RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round-Wise Rank Analysis 

Rank movement and analysis help track down the movement of different categories across various rounds. According to this data, the URB category showed no slight relaxation in ranks concluding tight competition whereas STB category showed huge relaxation showing rank movement of 11716 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Allotted Category

R1 Closing AIR

R2 Closing AIR

R1→R2 Movement

R3 Closing AIR

R2→R3 Movement

R1→R3 Movement

Trend

URB

5,950

6,589

639

6,589

0

639

Relaxation

OBB

6,366

6,775

409

6,849

74

483

Relaxation

EBB

7,795

8,034

239

8,141

107

346

Relaxation

MBB

9,843

9,843

0

9,843

0

0

No change

SCB

50,359

50,359

0

51,914

+1,555

+1,555

Relaxation

STB

48,745

49,940

+1,195

60,461

+10,521

+11,716

Relaxation

RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Rank 

Admissions in RNT Medical College opened at 2922 and closed at 741134 for round 3 rankings for the URB category. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

2,922

6,589

OBB

5,975

6,849

EBB

6,192

8,141

MBB

7,649

9,843

SCB

27,490

51,914

STB

30,326

60,461

RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Rank 

Admissions in round 2 at RNT Medical College opened at 3311 and closed at 741134 for round 2 for the URB category whereas for OBB category the opening rank was 5975 and closing rank was 451154. Candidates can check the detailed analysis below. 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

3,311

6,589

OBB

5,975

6,775

EBB

6,157

8,034

MBB

7,649

9,843

SCB

27,490

50,359

STB

30,326

49,940

RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Rank 

Round 1 cutoffs opened at 3311 and closed at 741134 for URB category for admission at RNT Medical College for MBBS course. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

3,311

5,950

OBB

5,954

6,366

EBB

6,157

7,795

MBB

7,649

9,843

SCB

26,034

50,359

STB

34,922

48,745

SAB

98,006

127,533

Check | 

 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 19, 2026, 14:08 IST
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