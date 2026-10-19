RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rajasthan NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
This article brings a round-wise rank analysis on the admissions in RNT Medical College, Udaipur for MBBS with opening and closing ranks for various rounds and rank analysis with conclusive trends for Rajasthan NEET UG 2026. Aspiring candidates can find detailed analysis in the article below which will help in the admission procedure.
Rabindranath Tagore Medical College (RMT), Udaipur is one of the premier government medical colleges in Rajasthan. The admissions in RMT Medical College in round 3 opened at 2922 and closed at 6589 for unreserved boys (URB) category for MBBS Course. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan.
Rank analysis across all 3 rounds shows that the Unreserved Boys (URB) category showed a relaxation of 609 ranks in closing ranks from round 1 to round 2 whereas the STB category showed continuous relaxation with rank movement of +11716 ranks. Candidates can take help of rank analysis to determine admission chances into the institute.
Check | RUHS College of Medical Sciences NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 2 and 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Rank movement and analysis help track down the movement of different categories across various rounds. According to this data, the URB category showed no slight relaxation in ranks concluding tight competition whereas STB category showed huge relaxation showing rank movement of 11716 ranks from round 1 to round 3. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
R1 Closing AIR
|
R2 Closing AIR
|
R1→R2 Movement
|
R3 Closing AIR
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
R1→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
URB
|
5,950
|
6,589
|
639
|
6,589
|
0
|
639
|
Relaxation
|
OBB
|
6,366
|
6,775
|
409
|
6,849
|
74
|
483
|
Relaxation
|
EBB
|
7,795
|
8,034
|
239
|
8,141
|
107
|
346
|
Relaxation
|
MBB
|
9,843
|
9,843
|
0
|
9,843
|
0
|
0
|
No change
|
SCB
|
50,359
|
50,359
|
0
|
51,914
|
+1,555
|
+1,555
|
Relaxation
|
STB
|
48,745
|
49,940
|
+1,195
|
60,461
|
+10,521
|
+11,716
|
Relaxation
RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing Rank
Admissions in RNT Medical College opened at 2922 and closed at 741134 for round 3 rankings for the URB category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
2,922
|
6,589
|
OBB
|
5,975
|
6,849
|
EBB
|
6,192
|
8,141
|
MBB
|
7,649
|
9,843
|
SCB
|
27,490
|
51,914
|
STB
|
30,326
|
60,461
RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening & Closing Rank
Admissions in round 2 at RNT Medical College opened at 3311 and closed at 741134 for round 2 for the URB category whereas for OBB category the opening rank was 5975 and closing rank was 451154. Candidates can check the detailed analysis below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
3,311
|
6,589
|
OBB
|
5,975
|
6,775
|
EBB
|
6,157
|
8,034
|
MBB
|
7,649
|
9,843
|
SCB
|
27,490
|
50,359
|
STB
|
30,326
|
49,940
RNT Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing Rank
Round 1 cutoffs opened at 3311 and closed at 741134 for URB category for admission at RNT Medical College for MBBS course. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
|
URB
|
3,311
|
5,950
|
OBB
|
5,954
|
6,366
|
EBB
|
6,157
|
7,795
|
MBB
|
7,649
|
9,843
|
SCB
|
26,034
|
50,359
|
STB
|
34,922
|
48,745
|
SAB
|
98,006
|
127,533
Check |
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Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.