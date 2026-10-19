SRFTI Kolkata Students Continue Sit-In Protest, Reject 24-Hour Vacate Order; Classes Suspended Till November 13

Students at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata have refused to leave the campus even after the institute gave them a 24 hour ultimatum. The students have said their sit-in protest will continue through the Durga Puja holidays. They are demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera and action against those they say were involved in campus violence on September 27 and October 4. The issue has now grown bigger because the institute has also suspended academic activities in key wings until November 13, 2026. Scroll the article to get further information. SRFTI students reject vacate order and continue sit in protest The institute issued an order on October 16 asking students staying on campus to vacate the premises within 24 hours. This included hostel residents and other students using institute accommodation. The order was seen by protesting students as an attempt to weaken their movement. They said they would not stop the agitation until their demands are met.

A students union spokesperson said around 150 students were affected by the directive. This includes both hostel residents and students living in other accommodation in Kolkata who are linked to the campus situation. The students also said the response from the institute authorities has not been satisfactory. They further claimed that the vacate order goes against basic human rights. Academic Activities Suspended and Hostels Shut till November 13 In the same October 16 order the institute said the steps were taken because of the festive period and related administrative needs. It said the decision was meant to support orderly campus functioning. Academic activities in the Film and Electronic and Digital Media wings have been suspended until November 13. Hostel facilities will also remain closed until November 13 or until further orders whichever comes earlier.