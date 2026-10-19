Odisha NEET UG Stray Round Choice Filling 2026 Last Date Today, Submit Preferences for MBBS, BDS at ojee.nic.in
The last date for online choice filling and submission for Odisha NEET Stray Round is today, i.e October 19, 2026. Candidates are required to submit their preferences before the link becomes inactive. Read the article below for complete details.
Odisha NEET Counselling 2026: The choice filling process for the stray vacancy round under the Odhisha NEET UG counselling 2026 will close today, October 19, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota must submit their college preference online before the deadline. The counselling process is being conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Exams (OJEE) committee for admission to government and private medical and dental colleges across the state.
Candidates whose names appear on the final merit list for the stray vacancy round are eligible to participate. They must log in to the official OJEE counselling portal using their NEET UG credentials to fill in and submit their preferred colleges and courses.Candidates are advised to review their choices carefully and complete the submission within the given timeline. The stray vacancy round provides an additional opportunity for eligible NEET UG candidates to secure a seat against available vacancies. Scroll the article to get complete details.
How to Complete Odhisha NEET Stray Round Choice Filling 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to complete the Odhisha NEET UG stray vacancy round choice filling process for MBBS and BDS admission.
- Visit the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in
- Open the MBBS/BDS counselling section and click on the relevant stray vacancy round link
- Log in using your NEET UG application number, password and the required security credentials
- Access the online choice filling dashboard after successfully login
- Select your preferred government or private medical and dental colleges from the available options
- Arrange the selected colleges in order of preferences, considering the available vacant seats
- Save your choices and review the preference list carefully before final submission
- Lock your choices and download the confirmation page for future reference
Odisha NEET UG Stray Round 2026: What Next?
Candidates who are allotted an MBBS or BDS seat in the Odhisha NEET UG stray vacancy round must complete the provisional admission process by reporting in person at the OJEE Cell, Gandamunda, Bhubaneshwar by October 22, 2026 at 10.30 AM. As per the official schedule, the seat allotment result will be published on October 20, 2020 at 5 PM. Candidates must carry their original document and photocopies for verification, along with the prescribed admission fee if it has not already been paid online. Failure to complete the required reporting formalities within the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
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