Odisha NEET UG Stray Round Choice Filling 2026 Last Date Today, Submit Preferences for MBBS, BDS at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET Counselling 2026: The choice filling process for the stray vacancy round under the Odhisha NEET UG counselling 2026 will close today, October 19, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 85% state quota must submit their college preference online before the deadline. The counselling process is being conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Exams (OJEE) committee for admission to government and private medical and dental colleges across the state.

Candidates whose names appear on the final merit list for the stray vacancy round are eligible to participate. They must log in to the official OJEE counselling portal using their NEET UG credentials to fill in and submit their preferred colleges and courses.Candidates are advised to review their choices carefully and complete the submission within the given timeline. The stray vacancy round provides an additional opportunity for eligible NEET UG candidates to secure a seat against available vacancies. Scroll the article to get complete details.