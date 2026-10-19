Why Is The Indian Stock Market Falling Today? From Oil Prices To Weak Global Cues; List Of 3 Reasons Behind The Fall

Indian Stock Market Today, October 19, 2026: The stock markets around the world are facing a blanket-point period, where small falls and small rises in the benchmarks are noticeable.

The Indian stock market is also going through the same rise-and-crash situations. While last week the indices tried recovering, this week the day started on a sour note.

Today, the Indian stock market fell deep into the red, bringing its two-day winning streak to an abrupt end. The major reasons, according to experts, are rising crude oil prices, weak global cues and disappointing corporate earnings, which weighed on investor sentiment.

On October 19, the BSE Sensex plunged over 920 points, touching an intraday low of 73,771, while the NSE Nifty 50 shed around 275 points, slipping below the 22,900 mark.

As a highlight, nearly ₹4 lakh crore in investor wealth was wiped out in the selloff. With geopolitical tensions rising, global technology stocks under pressure and foreign investors continuing to pull out funds, Dalal Street found itself facing a challenging Monday.