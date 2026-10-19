Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recently confirmed that the current El Niño warming phenomenon is the most severe one in the history of monitoring dating back to 1949. According to JMA statistics, water temperatures in the Niño 3 region of the east Pacific Ocean have reached levels higher than those witnessed during the 1997 incident.

But American and British meteorologists have not aggreed on declaring the same. NOAA of the United States keeps track of the neighboring area referred to as Niño 3.4 region. And the water temperatures in Nino 3.4 region remain slightly below previous record highs.

How Different Countries Track El Nino?

The following table tells us about how different countries around the world are measuring El Nino impact and records. Take a look for a reference to understand the current reports.