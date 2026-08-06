Big storms thousands of miles away in the Pacific Ocean are disrupting rain patterns across India. When powerful typhoons form near Japan or the South China Sea they pull moist air away from South Asia. The El Niño effect at the same time warms up the central Pacific Ocean.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) monitors these distant changes due to their direct impact on monsoon in India.

They weaken the storm clouds that normally accumulate over the Bay of Bengal. And Pacific typhoons paired with El Niño mean extended dry spells during the rainy season. The dry spell hurt farmers when their crops need consistent water.

Let’s learn more about how Indian Monsoon is getting affected by these strongest El Niño conditions since 1877 hereonwards.