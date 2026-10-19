KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Kalyana Karnataka Cadre Admit Card PDF at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points KEA VAO Hall Tickets for Kalyana Karnataka Cadre released on October 19, 2026.

The offline OMR-based exam is scheduled for October 25, 2026, in two shifts.

67 Village Administrative Officer vacancies; download from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA VAO 2026 Hall Ticket: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA VAO Hall Ticket for the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) Cadre exams on October 19, 2026. The KEA KK VAO Hall Ticket has been released for the offline exam scheduled to be held on October 25. The KEA has released the admit card online on the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The OMR-based multiple-choice (MCQ) test will be conducted in two shifts at the designated exam centres in the state. The KEA will fill a total of 67 vacancies of Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in the Kalyana Karnataka Cadre. All the prospective candidates can check and download their KEA VAO Hall Tickets using the direct link provided below. To download the KEA VAO Hall Ticket PDF, Candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

KEA VAO Admit Card 2026 The KEA has released the admit cards online, and the candidates can download the admit card it online from their official website. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the KEA VAO Admit Card PDF. KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026 PDF Click here How to Download KEA VAO 2026 Hall Ticket PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026: Step 1: Visit the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Step 2: Click on ‘KEA VAO 2026 Hall Ticket Download Link’ Step 3: A new window will open; select the exam, fill in all the details like application number, applicant name, security captcha and click on ‘Submit’. Step 4: The Hall Ticket will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the Hall Ticket PDF. Details Mentioned on KEA VAO Admit Card 2026

KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors in the KEA VAO KK Hall Ticket. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The Hall Ticket will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidate

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender KEA VAO Exam Date 2026 Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the OMR-based written test for Village Administrative Officer on October 25, 2026, in two shifts. The shift-wise complete schedule is given below:

Cadre Exam Date Shift Timings Kalyana Karnataka Cadre October 25, 2026 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

2:30 PM to 4:00 PM KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Here we share some common instructions that every candidate should follow Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre 2 hours before commencement of the examination.

The candidate must show the Admit Card for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation.

A candidate who does not have a valid Admit Card shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. No plea would be entertained to change the allotted seat.

For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, re-test shall not be held under any circumstances.

Under no circumstance the Centre and shift provided in the Admit Card be changed.

KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026: Important Documents All the candidates must bring the following documents on the day of examination at the examination centre. Who does not bring these documents will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NESTS website.

One passport-size photograph

Any one of the authorised photo IDs- PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card, E-Aadhaar/Ration Card with photograph.

PwBD certificate issued by the authorised medical officer. KEA VAO Hall Ticket 2026: List of Prohibited Items Avoid bringing any prohibited items to the KEA VAO exam centre. It includes electronic devices, books, mobiles, jewellery, etc. If you are found with these items inside the exam hall, your candidature shall be cancelled. A list of some prohibited items is given below

Mobile Phone

Tablet

Pen Drive

Hard Disk

Data Card

Calculator

Bluetooth Device

Ear Phone

Any Type of Wrist Watch

Any Electrical Device Made Of Metal

Any Type of Ear Machine KEA VAO 2026 Highlights The KEA VAO exam is a state-level test in Karnataka to hire local government workers called Village Administrative Officers (VAO), commonly known as a Village Accountant. Check the KEA VAO exam key highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Mode of Exam Offline (Pen and Paper) Type of Questions Multiple-choice Questions (MCQs) Number of Papers 2 (Paper 1 and Paper 2) Subjects Covered Paper 1: General Knowledge

Paper 2: General Kannada, General English, Computer Knowledge Total Questions 100 in each Paper Total Marks 100 for each paper Duration 2 hr for each paper Marks per Question 1 mark Negative Marking 0.25 marks