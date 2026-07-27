El Nino is an important topic in physical geography and general awareness. It refers to the unusual warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Historical climate records show that out of 16 super El Nino events documented since 1950 five led to severe droughts across India.

And current data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that a new El Niño is forming in 2026. This is going to disrupt Indian monsoon this year and can be the strongest El Niño event in history still the peak global temperature will arrive in 2027 instead.

How El Nino Affects the Indian Monsoon?

There is a direct link between warmer Pacific Ocean waters and weak rainfall in India and we know it as the El Niño effect.

A total of 16 El Nino cycles have occurred over the last seven decades on Earth. Five of these climate effects have caused major rain deficits in India and led the country to dried up reservoirs and agricultural losses.