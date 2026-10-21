Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Country-wise Medals List – 🥇Gold, 🥈Silver and 🥉Bronze
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check the complete country-wise standings and medal count (🥇 Gold, 🥈 Silver, 🥉 Bronze), including India's performance and top-ranking nations.
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: The Para Games 2026, which is ongoing at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, brings all the para-athletes across all countries of Asia from the different sports, and represents their country.
The medal which they won shows the performance of each country based on the gold, silver, and bronze medal won by its athletes.
The medal tally shows how each country performs based on the gold, silver and bronze medals won by its athletes.
The Asian Para Games 2026 country-wise medals list provides a comparison of the performances of participating countries.
Here is the complete Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally, Country-wise Medals List – 🥇Gold, 🥈Silver and 🥉Bronze.
Asian Para Games 2026 Medals Tally
The following table presents the country-wise medal figures provided for the Asian Para Games 2026.
|
Rank
|
Country/NPC
|
🥇 Gold
|
🥈 Silver
|
🥉 Bronze
|
Total
|
1
|
People's Republic of China
|
120
|
64
|
71
|
255
|
2
|
Uzbekistan
|
32
|
35
|
34
|
101
|
3
|
Japan
|
30
|
39
|
40
|
109
|
4
|
Republic of Korea
|
18
|
16
|
23
|
57
|
5
|
India
|
16
|
22
|
33
|
71
|
6
|
Thailand
|
15
|
23
|
34
|
72
|
7
|
Islamic Republic of Iran
|
15
|
23
|
28
|
66
|
8
|
Kazakhstan
|
10
|
12
|
18
|
40
|
9
|
Indonesia
|
8
|
9
|
25
|
42
|
10
|
Malaysia
|
5
|
4
|
8
|
17
|
11
|
Iraq
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
13
|
12
|
Saudi Arabia
|
4
|
6
|
1
|
11
|
13
|
Mongolia
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
7
|
14
|
Chinese Taipei
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
10
|
= 15
|
Jordan
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
= 15
|
Philippines
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
17
|
Hong Kong, China
|
1
|
9
|
12
|
22
|
18
|
Vietnam
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
19
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
20
|
Singapore
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
= 21
|
Qatar
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
= 21
|
Sri Lanka
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
23
|
United Arab Emirates
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
24
|
Bahrain
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
= 25
|
Pakistan
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
= 25
|
Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
= 25
|
Tajikistan
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
28
|
Myanmar
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
= 29
|
Cambodia
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
= 29
|
Kuwait
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
= 29
|
Oman
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
= 29
|
Syrian Arab Republic
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
Which Country Is Leading the Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally?
As of now, China is on the top at the Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally. China has won 120 gold, 64 silver and 71 bronze medals with a total of 235 medals.
Uzbekistan is on the second ranking at the Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally. Uzbekistan has won 32 gold, 35 silver and 34 bronze medals with a total of 101 medals.
Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Medal Winners
|
No.
|
Athlete
|
Event
|
Sport
|
Medal
|
1
|
Mona Agarwal
|
Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
|
Para shooting
|
Gold
|
2
|
Avani Lekhara
|
Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
|
Para shooting
|
Silver
|
3
|
Kapil Parmar
|
Men’s J1 -70kg
|
Para judo
|
Bronze
|
4
|
Kokila
|
Women’s J2 -52kg
|
Para judo
|
Silver
|
5
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Men’s long jump T47
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
6
|
Ravi Karthik Budigina
|
Men’s 100m freestyle S13
|
Para swimming
|
Silver
|
7
|
Soumya
|
Women’s 1500m T12/T13
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
8
|
Radha Venkatesh
|
Women’s 1500m T12/T13
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
9
|
Ravanni Valasanaini
|
Women’s 1500m T11
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
10
|
Rinku
|
Men’s javelin throw F46
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
11
|
Ajeet Singh
|
Men’s javelin throw F46
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
12
|
Pradeep Kumar
|
Men’s javelin throw F53/F54
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
13
|
Ayush Verma
|
Men’s javelin throw F53/F54
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
14
|
Praveen Sharma
|
Men’s shot put F11
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
15
|
Ashok
|
Men’s -65kg
|
Para powerlifting
|
Silver
|
16
|
Jehan Madan
|
Men’s singles Class 1
|
Para table tennis
|
Bronze
|
17
|
Sonalben Patel
|
Women’s singles Class 3
|
Para table tennis
|
Bronze
|
18
|
Bhavina Patel
|
Women’s singles Class 4-5
|
Para table tennis
|
Bronze
|
19
|
Prachi Pandey
|
Women’s singles Class 6
|
Para table tennis
|
Bronze
|
20
|
Baby Sahana Ravi
|
Women’s singles Class 9
|
Para table tennis
|
Bronze
|
21
|
Manish Narwal
|
Men’s 10m air pistol SH1
|
Para shooting
|
Silver
|
22
|
Shrishti Arora
|
Women’s 10m air pistol SH1
|
Para shooting
|
Bronze
|
23
|
Deepthi Jeevanji
|
Women’s 400m T20
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
24
|
Himanshu Nandal
|
Men’s 400m freestyle S11
|
Para swimming
|
Bronze
|
25
|
Niranjan Mukundan
|
Men’s 200m individual medley SM7
|
Para swimming
|
Bronze
|
26
|
Pranav Soorma
|
Men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
27
|
Ram Ratan Singh
|
Men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
28
|
Devender Kumar
|
Men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
29
|
Rakesh
|
Men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
30
|
Pardeep Kumar
|
Men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
31
|
Nishad Kumar
|
Men’s high jump T47
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
32
|
Preeti Pal
|
Women’s 200m T35
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
33
|
Simran
|
Women’s 200m T12
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
34
|
Tejalben Damor
|
Women’s 200m T12
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
35
|
Hokato Hotozhe Sema
|
Men’s shot put F56/F57
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
36
|
Praveen Kumar
|
Men’s high jump T64
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
37
|
Banti
|
Men’s high jump T64
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
38
|
Manjeet
|
Men’s javelin throw F12/F13
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
39
|
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari
|
Men’s shot put F46
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
40
|
Mohd Yasser
|
Men’s shot put F46
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
41
|
Ayush Verma
|
Men’s shot put F53
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
42
|
Bhagyashri Jadhav
|
Women’s shot put F34
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
43
|
Anubhav Choudhary
|
Men’s 100m T35
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
44
|
Rakeshbhai Bhatt
|
Men’s 100m T37
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
45
|
Parveen
|
Men’s shot put F46
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
46
|
Sheetal Devi / Payal Nag
|
Women’s compound doubles
|
Para archery
|
Silver
|
47
|
Kasthuri Rajamani
|
Women’s -67kg
|
Para powerlifting
|
Silver
|
48
|
Dilip Mahadu Gavit
|
Men’s 100m T47
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
49
|
Mohammed Morssinganakath
|
Men’s 100m T47
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
50
|
Akira Banothu
|
Men’s 400m T35/T38
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
51
|
Pranav Desai
|
Men’s 100m T64
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
52
|
Preeti Pal
|
Women’s 100m T35
|
Para athletics
|
Silver
|
53
|
Simran
|
Women’s 100m T12
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
|
54
|
Sukhchain
|
Men’s javelin throw F55
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
55
|
Ravi Rongali
|
Men’s shot put F40
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
56
|
Karamjyoti
|
Women’s discus throw F55
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
57
|
Ravi Karthik Budigina
|
Men’s 100m backstroke S13
|
Para swimming
|
Silver
|
58
|
Himanshu Nandal
|
Men’s 100m breaststroke SB11
|
Para swimming
|
Bronze
|
59
|
Sharath Makanahalli
|
Men’s 1500m T12/T13
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
60
|
Haney
|
Men’s discus throw F37
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
61
|
Shailesh Kumar
|
Men’s long jump T42/T61/T63
|
Para athletics
|
Bronze
|
62
|
Rohit Kumar
|
Men’s 100m breaststroke SB4
|
Para swimming
|
Bronze
|
63
|
Swati Chaudhary
|
W1 women’s
|
Para archery
|
Silver
|
64
|
Sheetal Devi / Toman Kumar
|
Compound mixed team
|
Para archery
|
Gold
|
65
|
Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
|
Men’s singles SL4
|
Para badminton
|
Bronze
|
66
|
Sanjana Kumari
|
Women’s singles SL3
|
Para badminton
|
Bronze
|
67
|
Abhijeet Sakhuja
|
Men’s singles SL4
|
Para badminton
|
Bronze
|
68
|
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan / Krishna Nagar
|
Mixed doubles SH6
|
Para badminton
|
Bronze
|
69
|
Manisha Ramdass / Pramod Bhagat
|
Mixed doubles WH1-WH2
|
Para badminton
|
Bronze
|
70
|
Alphia James / Pallavi Kaluvehalli
|
Women’s doubles SL3-SU5
|
Para badminton
|
Bronze
|
71
|
Suvarna Raj
|
Women’s discus throw F54
|
Para athletics
|
Gold
Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Medals Table by Sport
|
port
|
🥇 Gold
|
🥈 Silver
|
🥉 Bronze
|
Total
|
Para athletics
|
14
|
13
|
16
|
43
|
Para swimming
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
Para table tennis
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
Para shooting
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
Para judo
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Para powerlifting
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
Para archery
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
Para badminton
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
Total
|
16
|
22
|
33
|
71
India's Position in the Asian Para Games 2026
India is listed in fifth place in the supplied medal standings. Its reported tally consists of 16 gold, 22 silver and 33 bronze medals, for a total of 71 medals.
The medal count offers a snapshot of India's reported performance across para-sports. Gold medals are the primary factor in the usual medal-table ranking, followed by silver and bronze medals when countries have the same number of gold medals.
India's final position should be checked against the official results before the figures are published as final.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.