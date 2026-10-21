Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: The Para Games 2026, which is ongoing at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, brings all the para-athletes across all countries of Asia from the different sports, and represents their country.

The medal which they won shows the performance of each country based on the gold, silver, and bronze medal won by its athletes.

The medal tally shows how each country performs based on the gold, silver and bronze medals won by its athletes.

The Asian Para Games 2026 country-wise medals list provides a comparison of the performances of participating countries.

Here is the complete Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally, Country-wise Medals List – 🥇Gold, 🥈Silver and 🥉Bronze.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medals Tally

The following table presents the country-wise medal figures provided for the Asian Para Games 2026.