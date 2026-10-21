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Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Country-wise Medals List – 🥇Gold, 🥈Silver and 🥉Bronze

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:39 IST

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check the complete country-wise standings and medal count (🥇 Gold, 🥈 Silver, 🥉 Bronze), including India's performance and top-ranking nations.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Country-wise Medals List – 🥇Gold, 🥈Silver and 🥉Bronze
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Country-wise Medals List – 🥇Gold, 🥈Silver and 🥉Bronze

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: The Para Games 2026, which is ongoing at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, brings all the  para-athletes across all countries of Asia from the different sports, and represents their country.

The medal which they won shows the performance of each country based on the gold, silver, and bronze medal won by its athletes.

The medal tally shows how each country performs based on the gold, silver and bronze medals won by its athletes.

The Asian Para Games 2026 country-wise medals list provides a comparison of the performances of participating countries. 

Here is the complete Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally, Country-wise Medals List – 🥇Gold, 🥈Silver and 🥉Bronze.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medals Tally

The following table presents the country-wise medal figures provided for the Asian Para Games 2026.

Rank

Country/NPC

🥇 Gold

🥈 Silver

🥉 Bronze

Total

1

People's Republic of China

120

64

71

255

2

Uzbekistan

32

35

34

101

3

Japan

30

39

40

109

4

Republic of Korea

18

16

23

57

5

India

16

22

33

71

6

Thailand

15

23

34

72

7

Islamic Republic of Iran

15

23

28

66

8

Kazakhstan

10

12

18

40

9

Indonesia

8

9

25

42

10

Malaysia

5

4

8

17

11

Iraq

5

4

4

13

12

Saudi Arabia

4

6

1

11

13

Mongolia

4

2

1

7

14

Chinese Taipei

2

4

4

10

= 15

Jordan

2

1

1

4

= 15

Philippines

2

1

1

4

17

Hong Kong, China

1

9

12

22

18

Vietnam

1

2

2

5

19

Kyrgyzstan

1

0

0

1

20

Singapore

0

2

5

7

= 21

Qatar

0

2

1

3

= 21

Sri Lanka

0

2

1

3

23

United Arab Emirates

0

1

3

4

24

Bahrain

0

1

1

2

= 25

Pakistan

0

1

0

1

= 25

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

0

1

0

1

= 25

Tajikistan

0

1

0

1

28

Myanmar

0

0

3

3

= 29

Cambodia

0

0

1

1

= 29

Kuwait

0

0

1

1

= 29

Oman

0

0

1

1

= 29

Syrian Arab Republic

0

0

1

1

 

Which Country Is Leading the Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally?

As of now, China is on the top at the Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally. China has won 120 gold, 64 silver and 71 bronze medals with a total of 235 medals.

Uzbekistan is on the second ranking at the Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally. Uzbekistan has won  32 gold, 35 silver and 34 bronze medals with a total of 101 medals.

Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Medal Winners

No.

Athlete

Event

Sport

Medal

1

Mona Agarwal

Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1

Para shooting

Gold

2

Avani Lekhara

Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1

Para shooting

Silver

3

Kapil Parmar

Men’s J1 -70kg

Para judo

Bronze

4

Kokila

Women’s J2 -52kg

Para judo

Silver

5

Nishad Kumar

Men’s long jump T47

Para athletics

Gold

6

Ravi Karthik Budigina

Men’s 100m freestyle S13

Para swimming

Silver

7

Soumya

Women’s 1500m T12/T13

Para athletics

Gold

8

Radha Venkatesh

Women’s 1500m T12/T13

Para athletics

Silver

9

Ravanni Valasanaini

Women’s 1500m T11

Para athletics

Bronze

10

Rinku

Men’s javelin throw F46

Para athletics

Gold

11

Ajeet Singh

Men’s javelin throw F46

Para athletics

Silver

12

Pradeep Kumar

Men’s javelin throw F53/F54

Para athletics

Silver

13

Ayush Verma

Men’s javelin throw F53/F54

Para athletics

Bronze

14

Praveen Sharma

Men’s shot put F11

Para athletics

Bronze

15

Ashok

Men’s -65kg

Para powerlifting

Silver

16

Jehan Madan

Men’s singles Class 1

Para table tennis

Bronze

17

Sonalben Patel

Women’s singles Class 3

Para table tennis

Bronze

18

Bhavina Patel

Women’s singles Class 4-5

Para table tennis

Bronze

19

Prachi Pandey

Women’s singles Class 6

Para table tennis

Bronze

20

Baby Sahana Ravi

Women’s singles Class 9

Para table tennis

Bronze

21

Manish Narwal

Men’s 10m air pistol SH1

Para shooting

Silver

22

Shrishti Arora

Women’s 10m air pistol SH1

Para shooting

Bronze

23

Deepthi Jeevanji

Women’s 400m T20

Para athletics

Gold

24

Himanshu Nandal

Men’s 400m freestyle S11

Para swimming

Bronze

25

Niranjan Mukundan

Men’s 200m individual medley SM7

Para swimming

Bronze

26

Pranav Soorma

Men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53

Para athletics

Gold

27

Ram Ratan Singh

Men’s discus throw F51/F52/F53

Para athletics

Silver

28

Devender Kumar

Men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Para athletics

Gold

29

Rakesh

Men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Para athletics

Silver

30

Pardeep Kumar

Men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64

Para athletics

Bronze

31

Nishad Kumar

Men’s high jump T47

Para athletics

Gold

32

Preeti Pal

Women’s 200m T35

Para athletics

Silver

33

Simran

Women’s 200m T12

Para athletics

Gold

34

Tejalben Damor

Women’s 200m T12

Para athletics

Bronze

35

Hokato Hotozhe Sema

Men’s shot put F56/F57

Para athletics

Bronze

36

Praveen Kumar

Men’s high jump T64

Para athletics

Gold

37

Banti

Men’s high jump T64

Para athletics

Silver

38

Manjeet

Men’s javelin throw F12/F13

Para athletics

Silver

39

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari

Men’s shot put F46

Para athletics

Gold

40

Mohd Yasser

Men’s shot put F46

Para athletics

Silver

41

Ayush Verma

Men’s shot put F53

Para athletics

Gold

42

Bhagyashri Jadhav

Women’s shot put F34

Para athletics

Silver

43

Anubhav Choudhary

Men’s 100m T35

Para athletics

Bronze

44

Rakeshbhai Bhatt

Men’s 100m T37

Para athletics

Bronze

45

Parveen

Men’s shot put F46

Para athletics

Bronze

46

Sheetal Devi / Payal Nag

Women’s compound doubles

Para archery

Silver

47

Kasthuri Rajamani

Women’s -67kg

Para powerlifting

Silver

48

Dilip Mahadu Gavit

Men’s 100m T47

Para athletics

Gold

49

Mohammed Morssinganakath

Men’s 100m T47

Para athletics

Silver

50

Akira Banothu

Men’s 400m T35/T38

Para athletics

Silver

51

Pranav Desai

Men’s 100m T64

Para athletics

Bronze

52

Preeti Pal

Women’s 100m T35

Para athletics

Silver

53

Simran

Women’s 100m T12

Para athletics

Gold

54

Sukhchain

Men’s javelin throw F55

Para athletics

Bronze

55

Ravi Rongali

Men’s shot put F40

Para athletics

Bronze

56

Karamjyoti

Women’s discus throw F55

Para athletics

Bronze

57

Ravi Karthik Budigina

Men’s 100m backstroke S13

Para swimming

Silver

58

Himanshu Nandal

Men’s 100m breaststroke SB11

Para swimming

Bronze

59

Sharath Makanahalli

Men’s 1500m T12/T13

Para athletics

Bronze

60

Haney

Men’s discus throw F37

Para athletics

Bronze

61

Shailesh Kumar

Men’s long jump T42/T61/T63

Para athletics

Bronze

62

Rohit Kumar

Men’s 100m breaststroke SB4

Para swimming

Bronze

63

Swati Chaudhary

W1 women’s

Para archery

Silver

64

Sheetal Devi / Toman Kumar

Compound mixed team

Para archery

Gold

65

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Men’s singles SL4

Para badminton

Bronze

66

Sanjana Kumari

Women’s singles SL3

Para badminton

Bronze

67

Abhijeet Sakhuja

Men’s singles SL4

Para badminton

Bronze

68

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan / Krishna Nagar

Mixed doubles SH6

Para badminton

Bronze

69

Manisha Ramdass / Pramod Bhagat

Mixed doubles WH1-WH2

Para badminton

Bronze

70

Alphia James / Pallavi Kaluvehalli

Women’s doubles SL3-SU5

Para badminton

Bronze

71

Suvarna Raj

Women’s discus throw F54

Para athletics

Gold

 

Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Medals Table by Sport

port

🥇 Gold

🥈 Silver

🥉 Bronze

Total

Para athletics

14

13

16

43

Para swimming

0

2

4

6

Para table tennis

0

0

5

5

Para shooting

1

2

1

4

Para judo

0

1

1

2

Para powerlifting

0

2

0

2

Para archery

1

2

0

3

Para badminton

0

0

6

6

Total

16

22

33

71

 

India's Position in the Asian Para Games 2026

India is listed in fifth place in the supplied medal standings. Its reported tally consists of 16 gold, 22 silver and 33 bronze medals, for a total of 71 medals.

The medal count offers a snapshot of India's reported performance across para-sports. Gold medals are the primary factor in the usual medal-table ranking, followed by silver and bronze medals when countries have the same number of gold medals.

India's final position should be checked against the official results before the figures are published as final.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:25 IST
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